Lake Geneva Ice Castles melt 'beyond repair'

Lake Geneva's famous Ice Castles closed after three days because they "melted beyond repair," according to the Ice Castles Facebook page. However, people shared photos of the Ice Castles.

"It was fun while it lasted. It was a short 3-day season," the Ice Castles Facebook page announced.

Ice at a different location. Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

"Unfortunately the weather did not cooperate. Over the last 3 days, the castle has melted beyond repair. Our location in Lake Geneva will not be able to reopen," the statement read.

The Ice Castles Facebook page wrote: "We always say that Ice Castles is a delicate dance with Mother Nature. Sadly, this winter she didn't feel like dancing. If you have upcoming tickets to Ice Castles Wisconsin, please check your email for details regarding your refund. Here's hoping for a colder winter next season!"

Just Me Imagery shared photos on Facebook and wrote, "Lake Geneva 2023 sadly open for only 3 days this season. I am thankful I was lucky enough to capture its magic. A huge shout out to the teams that re-built it 3 times, you did a fantastic job and it was truly beautiful! Here's to Ice Castles Lake Geneva 2024."

Others also shared photos of the Ice Castles on Facebook.

The Ice Castles website reads, "Since 2011, Ice Castles has been dedicated to creating an experience that will live on long after the ice melts. For all who enter through our icicle-adorned archways, we hope the time spent at Ice Castles is a source of joy and inspiration."

"It’s sustained warmth. It’s like 96 hours in a row coming up here after the weekend where it’s not going to get below freezing and after that, there’s not going to be enough left to rebuild,” Wally Bullard, Ice Castles event manager, told WISN.