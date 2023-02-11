21 popular dip recipes to try for your Super Bowl party

Super Bowl Sunday is on Feb. 12, 2023, and many people are holding Super Bowl parties.

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing the Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL.com.

A dip with vegetables. Photo by Regina Barker on Unsplash

Obviously, a Super Bowl party wouldn't be a Super Bowl party without dip. However, maybe you're ready to try something new.

Here are 21 popular dip recipes for your Super Bowl party this year:

1. Pizza Dip

The Pioneer Woman has this recipe for pizza dip.

"This gooey, baked and broiled party dip is all about the cheese: cream cheese for a dip base, mozzarella for a melted cheese pull, and parmesan for fantastic flavor," her website explains.

2. Buffalo Chicken Dip

Get a recipe for buffalo chicken dip from All Recipes.

"This tangy, creamy Buffalo chicken dip tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings!" the website says.

3. Spicy Oven-Baked Wings with Blue Cheese Dip

Country Living has this recipe.

"A cool Blue Cheese Dip balances these spicy wings," the website says.

4. Hormel Chili Dip

Insanely Good Recipes has the recipe for Hormel chili dip.

"This Hormel chili dip is cheesy, delicious, and can be made with only three ingredients. It also takes just 5 minutes to make!" its website says.

5. Warm Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Food and Wine has the recipe for warm spinach and artichoke dip.

"Filled with four kinds of cheese and plenty of tender artichoke hearts, this dip is creamy with a crisp, golden top," the website says.

6. Traditional Garlic Hummus

Food.com has a recipe for traditional garlic hummus.

"Throw away store bought Hummus and make the good stuff!! This is a lemon and garlic flavored Hummus and it tastes wonderful!" the website reads.

7. Simple Guacamole Recipe

Cookie Rookie has a simple recipe for guacamole.

"Everything blends together to create the perfect, creamy flavor," the website reads.

8. Pine Nut and White Bean Dip

Bon Appetit has a recipe for pine nut and white bean dip.

"A velvety, light and fluffy white bean dip with sizzled garlic oil on top," its website says.

9. 7 Layer Dip Cips

i Heart Naptime has a recipe for 7 layer dip cups.

"7 layer dip cups are cute little single portions of a classic party dip but with all of the flavor explosion of the original!" the website says.

10. Bacon Cheeseburger Skillet Dip

The recipe for bacon cheeseburger skillet dip was posted by Cabot Creamery.

"This gooey, cheesy skillet cheeseburger dip was made for a crowd, but we bet you’ll make it for yourself or your family on any given night – it’s too delicious to save just for special occasions!" the website says.

11. Spicy Feta Dip

Fancy Peasant has the recipe for spicy feta dip.

This is a very simple recipe that only requires four ingredients, according to the website.

12. Green Goddess Dip

The Los Angeles Times offers this recipe for green goddess dip.

"An adaptation of a salad dressing invented in the 1920s at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, this green goddess is the most amazing blend of fresh herbs, herb-flavored vinegar, mayonnaise and a whole tin of anchovies," the Times reports.

13. Raspberry Cream Cheese Dip

This recipe for raspberry cream cheese dip comes from Eating on a Dime.

"Raspberry Fruit Dip Recipe is so creamy and delicious. It is the perfect compliment to fresh fruit. Serve this at parties or just a snack," the website says.

14. Dill Dip

Good Housekeeping has a recipe for dill dip.

"Turn your favorite herb into this addictive dill dip," the website says.

15. Creamy Beer Cheese Dip

Good Housekeeping also has this recipe for creamy beer cheese dip.

"Celebrate Oktoberfest with lager, pretzels and this creamy beer cheese. Prost!" the website says.

16. Jalapeno Corn Dip

Inspired by Charm has a recipe for jalapeno corn dip.

"Made with fresh jalapeños, sweet corn, cheese, and spices, this Hot Jalapeño Corn Dip is an appetizer that’s sweet and spicy, easy to make, and certain to please a crowd," the website says.

17. Slow Cooker Sloppy Joe Dip

Buns in My Oven offers a recipe for slow cooker sloppy Joe dip.

"This creamy, cheesy slow cooker sloppy joe dip is perfect for the big game, but it works at a low key holiday party too!" the website says.

18. Crockpot Crack Dip

Amanda's Cookin has a recipe for crockpot crack dip.

"This warm crockpot cheese dip is a tasty combo of bacon, cheddar, and ranch," the website says.

19. Carmelized Onion Dip

Food52 has a recipe for a carmelized onion dip.

"This recipe is very simple and so delicious. You will never go back to pre-made onion dip after you have this," the website says.

20. Tahini Yogurt Dip

Platings and Pairings has a recipe for tahini yogurt dip.

"This creamy Tahini Yogurt Sauce will quickly become your new favorite quick & easy go to. Drizzle it over grilled salmon, serve it with lamb kebabs or shawarma, or use it as a yogurt dip for veggies," the website says.

21. Smoked Trout Spread

Epicurious offers a recipe for smoked trout spread.

"Smoked, flaky fish is blended with butter, dill, shallots, and lemon juice in this ultra-savory spread. If your Super Bowl dips are basically the whole meal, this is a good one to include," the website says.