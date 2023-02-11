Is President Biden giving a Super Bowl Sunday interview? After some back-and-forth on Friday between the White House and Fox News, the answer is no.

Football. Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

"The President was looking forward to an interview with Fox Soul to discuss the Super Bowl, the State of the Union, and critical issues impacting the everyday lives of Black Americans," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted on in the late morning hours of Feb. 10, 2023.

"We’ve been informed that Fox Corp has asked for the interview to be cancelled," she wrote.

According to CNN, after that tweet, Fox News said that the interview was still going ahead, but the White House then told the network it was still cancelled.

“As we said earlier, we had arranged an interview with Fox Sports Host Mike Hill & Vivica A. Fox with the President ahead of the Super Bowl and Fox Corp had the interview cancelled,” a White House spokesperson told CNN later on Friday. “Fox has since put out a statement indicating the interview was rescheduled, which is inaccurate.”

According to Variety, Fox was hoping to interview Biden on Fox News. "We offered an interview with our top news anchors with no strings attached. They’re walking away from a huge audience and it’s a major missed opportunity," Fox News told Variety.

Presidents have given pre-game interviews on Super Bowl Sunday since 2009, according to Variety, although President Donald Trump refused to give an interview to NBC News in 2018. Biden previously gave interviews with NBC and CBS News, according to Variety.

Jean-Pierre did get into the Super Bowl spirit in another way, tweeting, "I understand that @RepDavids

and @repcleaver have challenged me to a bet on the Super Bowl, and I'll gladly accept some Kansas City BBQ for my team when the Eagles win. In the unlikely event that the Eagles don’t, I'll happily send over some Philly cheesesteaks. #FlyEaglesFly."