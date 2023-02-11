City of Green Bay responds to 'secret recording' accusations

The City of Green Bay is responding to accusations from a state legislator that the mayor's administration authorized secret recordings at City Hall.

The city released what it called a "fact sheet" in response to criticism lodged by state Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere).

In a news release issued on Feb. 9, 2023, Jacque accused the administration of Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich of "secretly recording conversations of residents, visitors, council members and staff at City Hall over the past two years."

A recording device (not the ones in Green Bay). Photo by Denisse Leon/Unsplash on Unsplash

In response, the city posted a list of bulleted information to its website.

"Following complaints from City staff and members of the public, the Green Bay City Administration felt it necessary to enhance the security system on the first and second floors of City Hall between Winter 2021 and Summer 2022," the statement, posted to the city's website reads.

According to the Green Bay Press Gazette, "officials have provided no clear answer about whether the recordings the city is capable of making, at least on the building's lower floors, is or is not legal." The newspaper notes that Wisconsin is a one-party consent state for recordings.

The city's statement adds, "This type of security system is lawful and commonplace." The city wrote: "There are 14 cameras located in multiple public areas of City Hall, including entrances, exits, and hallways. Three of those cameras, located only in the hallways of the first and second floors, have audio capability."

However, Jacque raised concerns about sensitive information.

"Having worked in Green Bay City Hall as a City employee and traversing its halls for years before and since in numerous capacities both in a public and as a private citizen, I can speak firsthand to the sort of sensitive information that routinely gets shared in those spaces with an unsuspecting expectation of privacy," Jacque wrote in the news release.

He listed "aldermen and constituents quietly conferring outside of council chambers; developers and union negotiators waiting to meet with the Mayor; journalists conferring with each other or engaging in off-the-record conversations with those being interviewed; co-workers sharing sensitive personal, even medical information; residents complaining about city officials; attorneys talking to their clients; political discussions by those coming to vote absentee in person- the list goes on and on."

You can read Jacque's statement in full here.

Read the City of Green Bay statement in full here.