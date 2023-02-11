Outdoor skating rinks in Eau Claire close for season

The warmer temperatures have ended the outdoor skating season in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

The Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department announced in a statement on Feb. 10, 2023, that all outdoor skating risks are now closed for the rest of the winter.

"Due to the warmer temperatures and for the safety of our patrons, all outdoor skating rinks are now closed for the remainder of the season," the statement, which was posted on Facebook, reads.

An ice skater. Photo by (Weston M/Unsplash) on Unsplash

"Pinehurst Park will remain open through February 26 (weather dependent) for sledding, downhill skiing, snowboarding, and gear share. In addition, Cross Country Ski Trails will not be groomed for the remainder of the winter season."

The statement adds, "We appreciate your cooperation and thank everyone for enjoying our outdoor recreation this season!"

The City of Eau Claire has a web page devoted to outdoor skating rinks. It lists five rinks in the city.

They are:

Roosevelt Elementary - provides a "warming shelter, general skate, boarded hockey rink," the city says.

Putnam Heights Elementary - provides a "warming shelter, general skate, boarded hockey rink." according to the city.

Boyd Park - offers a "warming shelter, general skate," the city says.

Newell, Mitscher, Oakwood Hills, Demmler, Sam Davey - Offers only "general skate," according to the City of Eau Claire.

"Outdoor Rinks will remain open as long as weather allows. All hours subject to change due to weather conditions," the city's website advises. The City of Eau Claire's official Facebook page shared the announcement from the Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department.