Lifetime Wisconsin fishing license proposed for state anglers

Two Wisconsin legislators are circulating a proposal to allow lifetime fishing licenses for state residents.

In a Feb. 7, 2023, press release, state Rep. Ron Tusler of Harrison and state Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point announced the proposal, which would need approval from the Wisconsin Legislature.

“This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” Tusler said in the news release. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”

Fishing on the Bay of Green Bay. Photo by Jessica McBride

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin residents can currently get annual or one-day fishing licenses.

The legislators' news release says that about half of U.S. states grant lifetime fishing licenses, including neighboring states like Illinois and Minnesota. The cost can range from $200 to $2,000, the news release says.

Fishing.org has a map that breaks down fishing license rules by state. "If you are over the age of 16, you need a license to catch fish in Wisconsin," Fishing.org says.

Tusler and Testin say in the news release that they would price a lifetime Wisconsin fishing license at 30 times the fee for a resident annual fishing license, which costs $19.25.

“Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” Testin said in the news release. “This bill would let anglers make a long-term commitment to their sport and to the future of fishing and conservation here in Wisconsin.”

The two lawmakers indicated that they tried unsuccessfully to get a lifetime fishing license through in late 2019, but they say it did earn "broad bipartisan support."