Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officer

Funeral services have been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, for slain Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, according to the officer's obituary, which was published by Krause Funeral Home.

Jerving's obituary says that his visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elmbrook Church of Brookfield, 777 South Barker Road, in Brookfield, Wisconsin, "with a service to follow at 1:30 p.m.. Burial will be at Wisconsin Memorial Cemetery."

In a news release, the Milwaukee Police Department said Jerving, 37, was "killed in the line of duty while he and his partner were attempting to apprehend a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery" on Feb. 7, 2023, at about 1:16 a.m.

A squad car memorial at Milwaukee police district 4 for Officer Peter Jerving. Photo by Jessica McBride

It was the first shooting death of a Milwaukee police officer since 2019, when Officer Matthew Rittner was killed in the line of duty, according to the City of Milwaukee's memorial page for fallen officers.

"During the encounter with the suspect, a struggle ensued in which the suspect fired shots striking officer Peter E.C. Jerving," the MPD news release says. "Officer Jerving discharged his firearm striking the suspect. Officer Jerving was transported to Froedtert Hospital for treatment and later succumbed to his injuries."

According to MPD, the deceased suspect "is a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, Terrell Thompson."

The obituary described Jerving as a "huge sports fan, both watching and playing. He supported all the Wisconsin teams: Packers, Brewers, Bucks, etc. But he also was an avid sportsman himself, playing football, softball, golf, volleyball, MMA, boxing and even kickball with his MPD colleagues of District 4. He was silly, and charming, and playful."

"He loved his family and friends fiercely, especially his many nieces and nephews. And he loved serving as a police officer for the city of Milwaukee," the obituary continues.

"Peter Jerving will be remembered by his family and friends as one of the most dedicated and caring people we have had the privilege of knowing. It is with great sorrow that we now commit Peter to our Father in heaven and to his and our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," it says.

According to the obituary, Jerving, 37, was "a four-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police force."

"He leaves behind his mother and father Patty and Douglas Jerving, his four sisters Rachel Mikulovsky (Jerving), Rebecca Twito (Jerving), Katherine Priest (Jerving), Faith Ferra (Jerving), and two brothers Andrew “Drew” Jerving, and Jamison Jerving and all their significant others; and dear friend of the family Janel Slaughter," it says. He was also survived by his girlfriend, Megan Bradley, the obituary says.