Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American Minority

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant wants to add caste to the city’s anti-discrimination policy, saying discrimination takes place throughout the U.S. based on the South Asian practice of assigning people their social status at birth.

The current Federal, State and city laws are broad enough to cover any discrimination. Please see the current protected classes for Seattle in the Reference. ² This ordinance is specifically designed to target Hindu Americans, driven by agenda from Anti-Hindu groups and is based on nothing but unsubstantiated claims and fabricated data. If passed, they will create a special commission just to be a watchdog for Hindu Americans, as if they require “special monitoring” beyond existing laws and that they are inherently more prone to discriminate than others. This will be violating their rights to equal protection and due process under both the US Constitution and Washington State law. They keep using the word "South Asians" in order to mask their real intentions, but it is targeted to tarnish the image of Hindu Americans. India is big enough country to be referred to us just as Indians and Indian Americans, just like one refers to Chinese, Japanese, South Koreans etc. We never refer to ourselves as South Asians.

Unfortunately, the central person in this vicious campaign is person of Indian origin, Kshama Sawant, a Socialist/Marxist, and the only Indian American on the Seattle City Council. She is driven by her hate for BJP/Modi, RSS, Hindutva and joined hands with similar Anti-Hindu groups like Equality Labs. These are the same groups that are involved in the previous campaigns with fake narratives against CAA/NRC in India. They are known to spread lies about Hindus/Hindutva. She keeps bringing Modi regime in India into the issue ¹ this issue is about Indian Diaspora living in USA. Just would like to mention Modi regime has nothing to do with the Caste problem in India, Modi himself is not from the upper caste, and lower caste people (Dalits) played significant role in electing Modi in multiple election cycles. Most of the Modi’s welfare policies are designed to help rural underprivileged people.

The Hindu Americans have been model immigrants, hardworking, law abiding, tax paying citizens and they are passing the same values to next generations contributing only positively to the community, society and the country. The agenda of these Anti-Hindu groups is to tarnish the image of Hindu Americans; they really couldn't come up with anything negative, so they would have to create a problem where none exists. Whenever they have to rely on fake narratives instead of real substance, it shows their desperation, but these are well organized groups to cause real damage to our community. Unfortunately, the biased liberal media joined hands with these groups to spread these fake narratives.

In the interview with Shabbir Ahmed of “The News Minute” ¹ she admitted she does not have any statistical evidence, only anecdotal. And she said she grew up in India and painfully aware all her life of the caste system. But this is not about India, this is about the minority of Indian Diaspora living in USA. The caste issue in India is a larger topic, and one that has no locus standing in America. Furthermore, it is sufficient to say one cannot find any Hindu religious text mentioning thousands of castes in some imagined hierarchy. The first such list was made in 1931 by British Raj. For the larger topic of “Deconstructing the Caste, The Colonial Trope” please refer to https://cohna.org/decolonize/

That is what these Anti-Hindu groups and their media stooges have been doing. They keep bringing this Cisco case as if it is some legitimate case to prove caste-based discrimination exists in large scale in USA. Please refer to comprehensive website https://castegate.org/ with full facts about this case. And in the interview with “The News Minute” ¹, Kshama Sawant claimed that Cisco was able to get away with this caste-based discrimination case, because no laws protecting against the caste-based discrimination exist.

That is not true, in Cisco‘s own words, “When the complaint came to our Employee Relations Department, it was indeed novel – we had never encountered a claim of casteism. Nevertheless, Employee Relations management instructed that it be investigated as would be any complaint of discrimination, even though there is no law, federal or state, defining caste as a protected classification”. Please refer to the full text at https://blogs.cisco.com/news/protec ting-our-people for Cisco’s findings about the case.

This case has brought Cisco in news for wrong reasons and caused immense damage to Indian Community and will have negative consequences in future. Can you blame few other companies in Silicon Valley quickly adding caste as unacceptable form of discrimination to their policies, they just want to be protected from frivolous lawsuits. Same course has been followed by California State Universities and few other universities. Kshama cites these policies and claims it as proof that caste-based discrimination exists rampantly in USA, but she never tells, since they have been added it to their policies, that not a single case of caste-based discrimination is filed. And Kshama Sawant hopes once this is passed in Seattle, other cities will follow the suit, all based on vaporware. It is like a network of lies validating each other.

And how will they enforce it? We do not have any documents in USA that proves our caste. And many of us who grew up in India are at least familiar with “caste”. We will be gone, but the laws will stay. Some of our kids who are born and brought up here have already started working and more will join the workforce in near future. They have no idea what their caste is, nor do they have any documents that proves their caste. They should be able to practice their religion freely and be proud of their “Hindu” heritage.

This madness has to be stopped.

