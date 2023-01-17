Healthy Valentine's Ideas: Surprise Your Sweetheart!

* This page contains some affiliate links. By using these links, you have no additional costs but I will be paid a commission or a discount on the service and, by doing so, you will support this site, its blog and the great work that is hidden behind every published article. Remember, I never suggest products or services that I haven't tried and that I don't consider valid. (Jimmy Clare) is an Independent Team Beachbody Coach.*

**Fitness Disclaimer:** The Service offers health, fitness and nutritional information and is designed for educational purposes only. You should not rely on this information as a substitute for, nor does it replace, professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you have any concerns or questions about your health, you should always consult with a physician or other health-care professional. Do not disregard, avoid or delay obtaining medical or health related advice from your health-care professional because of something you may have read on the Service. The use of any information provided on the Service is solely at your own risk. (Jimmy Clare) is an Independent Team Beachbody Coach.

Valentines Day is just around the corner and many people are scrambling to find a unique and healthy gift for their Valentine. Gift shopping can be tough, so we've compiled a list of 8 great gifts that will please any health nut in your life.

healthy valentines day ideas Photo by crazyfitnessguy

shakeology nutrition drink Photo by crazyfitnessguy

The Best Nutrition Drinks For Your Loved Ones

Shakeology - I recommend Shakeology for everyone because it’s the only nutrition drink that provides all the nutrients that you need every day to live. I know this because I tried looking for alternatives and I can safely say there is nothing like it.

Its the quickest meal supplement that I use for breakfast and lunch. Your significant other who is crazy about their health may like it because it’s quick and easy. Plus you can also take it with you on the go.

Buy Shakeology

beachbody on demand membership Photo by crazyfitnessguy

The Best Affordable At-Home Gym Membership For Your Sweetheart

Beachbody on Demand - Before Beachbody on Demand I use to go to the gym after I finished the P90X program on DVD. I was bored and lost and I didn’t know what to do. My dad and I joined Retro Fitness for 20 dollars per month.

That’s 240 dollars per year just for a gym membership. That doesn’t get you any fitness classes or a personal trainer. Just access to the gym. What I love about Beachbody on Demand is that it’s only 100 dollars per year.

You get over 700+ programs and nutrition plans, and you get your very own coach to help keep you accountable. If you are interested sign-up through my link and I will become your personal coach. Beachbody on Demand is cheaper than any gym on the planet.

kindle oasis Photo by crazyfitnessguy

The Best Self-Care Gifts For Your Valentine

Kindle Oasis - One of the things that help me take my mind off of things is reading on my Kindle Oasis. Nothing gets better than escaping reality into a really good book. What I like about the Kindle Oasis is that the battery lasts up to two and a half weeks on battery life.

It’s lightweight so you can take it with you while you are traveling. But I think the main reason why I like this Kindle is that the settings are front and center. The settings are not hidden behind a drop-down menu or a big menu list.

It’s important to take care of one's mental health so get your valentine a Kindle Oasis to help them take care of their mental health .

Buy Kindle Oasis

foam rolling is a great way to recover Photo by crazyfitnessguy

Foam Rolling - Some people have a love-and-hate relationship with foam rolling. Some people say it’s uncomfortable but for me, it works like a charm. Have you ever felt sore from a workout before and stretching just doesn’t get rid of the feeling right away?

Well, foam rolling is like an affordable massage that you can do anytime without spending hundreds of dollars on a professional massage. I usually foam roll once or twice a week depending on how my body feels. But after the massage, it feels so much better.

Buy Foam Roller

Spotify Premium - Without music life would be boring. I use to use the free version of Spotify until I started getting annoyed with how many commercials I had to listen to until I heard another song.

Get Spotify Premium

The Best Personalized Gifts For Your Valentine

I don’t know if you have noticed but I just launched my own branded products for CrazyFitnessGuy. But a personalized shirt and a sweatshirt make a really good gift. Both the shirt and sweatshirt have our logo on them with our tagline. Both of these products are made from amazing materials. Check them out below.

Customize Now

The Best Healthy Ways To Get A Great Night Sleep

Every night before I go to bed I always make sure my diffuser is filled up with lavender essential oil because it helps me sleep at night. I never had a problem sleeping before using essential oils but sometimes it took me a while to fall asleep. Because of these amazing oils, I no longer have to count sheep.

Shop Now

What Is The Best Pillow Spray To Help Get To Sleep And Stay Asleep Soundly Through The Night?

Sometimes when I need some amazing sleep. Occasionally I either rub a little bit of lavender on my pillow before I go to sleep or I spray it. Just fill up a spray bottle with 4 drops of lavender and then the rest of the bottle with water. I recommend getting a 4 oz dark-tinted spray bottle so the sun does not shine on the essential oil.

Buy Spray Bottle

Give The Gift Of Joy

Last year I fell into a slump because I lost quite a bit of traffic and rankings for CrazyFitnessGuy. That's why there is a bit of a time gap between June and November last year. Thankfully I got out of the funk with the book Discover Your Joy !

Give the gift of joy by getting a copy of Discover Your Joy. Start your new year being Joyful and not overwhelmed. It's a great read for anyone looking for new ways to find joy, who needs to get out of a funk, find hope, and more! It is a good way to spread joy.

Get Discover Your Joy

The Best Water Bottle For Working Out

When it comes to water I am very picky. My water needs to stay cold throughout the day if not I have to dump the water out, put it in a refrigerator, or put it in with a glass of ice. The only time I like warm water is when I am taking a shower. I can't drink room-temperature water at all.

That's why Hydro Flask in my opinion is the best water bottle for working out. My Hydro Flask water bottle keeps my water cold for a longer period of time than a regular water bottle. It's reusable which is good for the environment.

It also comes in a wide variety of colors, lids, and sizes. Hydro Flask is not just for keeping water cold it can also keep coffee hot as well. Give the gift of a Hydro Flask so your loved one can bring their water bottle wherever they go. Having a water bottle like Hydro Flask near you all day will remind you to stay hydrated!

Get A Hydro Flask

The Best Time Management Software

Let's be honest, shall we? There are a ton of distractions in the world thanks to technology. We have social media, YouTube videos, online shopping, and gaming. It is so easy to get distracted it's hard to get back to focusing on the things that we have to do or want to do.

That's why Freedom Blocker is the best time management software out there. It syncs across devices which is great for everyone is like me who has multiple devices. It's affordable and the support is really responsive as well. Which is a bonus for me since I can't stand bad customer support.

But if you only looking for time management software for just one device give Cold Turkey Blocker a try. I use Cold Turkey Blocker in conjunction with Freedom Blocker just in case one stops working forever reason. That way I have a backup.

Get Freedom Blocker

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Valentine's Day is a perfect time to give gifts that can be shared with the one you love, and these healthy Valentine's gifts are just what one looking for a healthier option needs.

Send your sweetheart a care package including delicious, healthy snacks such as fruit and nut bars. Snacks like these can be eaten together and provide fiber and protein to keep blood sugar levels stable and promote heart health.

Originally Posted:https://www.crazyfitnessguy.com/blog/valentines-gift-ideas-for-health-nuts/