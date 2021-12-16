Cuyahoga Falls and Stow Are Now Holding Toy Drive For Children In Kentucky

As you are out wrapping up your holiday shopping, you might want to consider picking up a toy or two for the children of Kentucky who were impacted by the tornadoes that damaged Kentucky last week.

Stow and Cuyahoga Falls are joining together to send toys to the children in Kentucky by collecting toys, starting tomorrow Thursday the 16th through Tuesday the 21st.

You can donate new, unwrapped gifts, including books and electronics, for children aged birth to 18-years-old, at both the Cuyahoga Falls City Hall. Gifts may be dropped off during regular business hours in Cuyahoga Falls City Hall in the Neighborhood Excellence, Communication, and Community Outreach Department (located across from Utility Billing). After business hours you may drop off gifts in the lobby of the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department. The Cuyahoga Falls City Hall is located at 2310 Second Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.

Once items are collected at the end of the day on December 21st, the items will be driven by the City of Stow to be delivered in Kentucky.

“We are proud to partner with the City of Stow on this community service effort to deliver gifts to children that have been impacted by the devastation from the tornadoes in Kentucky,” said Mayor Don Walters. “The City of Cuyahoga Falls has a history of responding in force to the disaster relief needs of our fellow Americans, and I know this time will be no different.”

“I ask our residents to join me in this relief effort for Mayfield, Kentucky,” stated Stow Mayor John Pribonic. “If there is a small part we can play in alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by this disaster, I know our Stow Strong residents will want to be a part of it.”

If you are unable to donate a toy or would like to contribute in another way, you can do so by contacting the Salvation Army as they are collecting financial gifts to support Kentucky as well.

I love that our local communities are coming together to help our neighbors to the south. Thanks to all who support this great cause.