Visit These Shops In Cuyahoga Falls For The Perfect Holiday Gifts

Christmas present https://unsplash.com/photos/IPx7J1n_xUc

This year don't waste your time fighting traffic at the big box stores. You can visit these local stores to find the perfect holiday gifts for all ages. Here are a few of my absolute favorite local shops that I can't recommend highly enough.

Lele's Leaf and Vine

The first shop to visit is Lele’s Leaf and Vine. When you step inside, you're taken to a peaceful, beautiful space that is filled with plants. But don't get me wrong: Lele's has much more to offer than plants. There are candles, t-shirts, artwork, and many other fun gifts available at Lele's. There are currently more than 15 vendors who have their products available at Lele's!

Lele's also has a variety of events and classes, all done by the store owner, Leah.

events Photo by Leah Weese

This store is located at former Rose Bowl florist location on 440 Portage Trail Ext West in Cuyahoga Falls. For more info, visit Lele's Facebook page.

Shelf Life Book Store

books Photo by Shelf Life

If you have a someone on your Christmas list who is a book lover, Shelf Life is a bookstore you've got to visit ASAP. Shelf Life features a wide variety of books at affordable prices. Most books are just one dollar a piece. The only exceptions are a small bookcase with sets of books, a few higher value books and books that have been written by local authors. Gift cards are available in whatever amount you would like and make the perfect gift.

In addition, Shelf Life has created a "Winter Wordland" theme for the holiday season. If you've ever seen the movie Elf, think of the display that Buddy the elf made. The display is that magical! You really cannot miss this incredible experience. Here is a sneak preview. And it's free to come visit! You can visit Shelf Life at 2115 Front St. Ste L, right in Cuyahoga Falls. For more information, including directions and store hours, you can visit facebook.com/ShelfLifeBookstore

The Gourmet Popper

While you're out shopping, you're sure to get hungry. You'll definitely want to visit the Gourmet Popper Cafe at 2052 Front Street. The Gourmet Popper has the best popcorn you've ever had. Gourmet Popper was originally located at the Chapel Hill Mall, so this is the same amazing taste you remember from visiting the mall years ago. The caramel corn is absolutely incredible. You can pick up a tin of this wonderful treat as a gift.

popcorn Photo by The Gourmet Popper

Gourmet Popper also has pretzels, cookies, a pepperoni roll and other treats available. If you're coming downtown to visit the ice skating rink, be sure to pick up some delicious hot chocolate at Gourmet Popper too.

Have you ever visited any of these shops?