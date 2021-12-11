Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Visit These Shops In Cuyahoga Falls For The Perfect Holiday Gifts

Jim Woods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ya1z2_0dKIU9gq00
Christmas presenthttps://unsplash.com/photos/IPx7J1n_xUc

This year don't waste your time fighting traffic at the big box stores. You can visit these local stores to find the perfect holiday gifts for all ages. Here are a few of my absolute favorite local shops that I can't recommend highly enough.

Lele's Leaf and Vine

The first shop to visit is Lele’s Leaf and Vine. When you step inside, you're taken to a peaceful, beautiful space that is filled with plants. But don't get me wrong: Lele's has much more to offer than plants. There are candles, t-shirts, artwork, and many other fun gifts available at Lele's. There are currently more than 15 vendors who have their products available at Lele's!

Lele's also has a variety of events and classes, all done by the store owner, Leah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdGNw_0dKIU9gq00
eventsPhoto by Leah Weese

This store is located at former Rose Bowl florist location on 440 Portage Trail Ext West in Cuyahoga Falls. For more info, visit Lele's Facebook page.

Shelf Life Book Store

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LR2Gv_0dKIU9gq00
booksPhoto by Shelf Life

If you have a someone on your Christmas list who is a book lover, Shelf Life is a bookstore you've got to visit ASAP. Shelf Life features a wide variety of books at affordable prices. Most books are just one dollar a piece. The only exceptions are a small bookcase with sets of books, a few higher value books and books that have been written by local authors. Gift cards are available in whatever amount you would like and make the perfect gift.

In addition, Shelf Life has created a "Winter Wordland" theme for the holiday season. If you've ever seen the movie Elf, think of the display that Buddy the elf made. The display is that magical! You really cannot miss this incredible experience. Here is a sneak preview. And it's free to come visit! You can visit Shelf Life at 2115 Front St. Ste L, right in Cuyahoga Falls. For more information, including directions and store hours, you can visit facebook.com/ShelfLifeBookstore

The Gourmet Popper

While you're out shopping, you're sure to get hungry. You'll definitely want to visit the Gourmet Popper Cafe at 2052 Front Street. The Gourmet Popper has the best popcorn you've ever had. Gourmet Popper was originally located at the Chapel Hill Mall, so this is the same amazing taste you remember from visiting the mall years ago. The caramel corn is absolutely incredible. You can pick up a tin of this wonderful treat as a gift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45CinJ_0dKIU9gq00
popcornPhoto by The Gourmet Popper

Gourmet Popper also has pretzels, cookies, a pepperoni roll and other treats available. If you're coming downtown to visit the ice skating rink, be sure to pick up some delicious hot chocolate at Gourmet Popper too.

Have you ever visited any of these shops?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
christmas shoppinggiftslocal businesscuyahoga fallssmall business

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing helpful stories with you about Ohio and more.

Akron, OH
1907 followers

More from Jim Woods

Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Cuyahoga Falls and Stow Are Now Holding Toy Drive For Children In Kentucky

Teddy BearPhoto by -drz- (Creative Commons) As you are out wrapping up your holiday shopping, you might want to consider picking up a toy or two for the children of Kentucky who were impacted by the tornadoes that damaged Kentucky last week.

Read full story

Pennsylvania, Get Ready For Some Snow

snow manPhoto by Miriam Zilles (Unsplash) How much snow can you expect over the winter? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in Pennsylvania this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook is a helpful tool that is made each year to to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.

Read full story
21 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Should Prepare For More Snow This Winter

As you've noticed, the weather has gotten colder. You might even have a little snow in your yard right now. But how much snow can you expect over the winter? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in Ohio this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook is a guide that is created to give you an estimate for snow this year. See more details below.

Read full story
22 comments
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Visit Santa And Other Fun Upcoming Holiday Events In Cuyahoga Falls

Are you ready? Santa is Coming! And so is The Grinch! But before I dig into the details about those two, I'd also like to share about the many events happening in downtown Cuyahoga Falls. There is so much going on!

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Michigan, Get Prepared for a Very Snowy Winter

Felix Burger (Creative Commons) This winter is looking to be more extreme than last year in Michigan. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, this year is going to be wetter and colder than usual in Michigan this year. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook — which extends from December 2021 through February 2022 and as you can see from the map below, Michigan predicted to be getting some serious snow this season.

Read full story
30 comments
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

The Tastiest Burger Around Town

I recently just had the best burger I've had in years for lunch. I know that's a bold claim. But it's absolutely true. I went to Farmer's Rail in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls for lunch, and I was completely blown away by the TFR Burger. More on that in just a moment.

Read full story
6 comments
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

A New Local Shop For Plant Lovers

For years, I've driven past the former Rose Bowl florist location on 440 Portage Trail Ext West in Cuyahoga Falls. But it wasn't a few months ago that I decided to stop in just to buy a plant to brighten up my office. A friend mentioned to me a new plant store had opened in the space, Lele's Leaf and Vine.

Read full story
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

5 Little Known Facts About Cuyahoga Falls

fountainPhoto by David Grant (Creative Commons) Cuyahoga Falls is a city with a very interesting history. There's often more to the story than most of us know, so in this post I'm going to share with you five surprising facts you probably don't know about Cuyahoga Falls.

Read full story
1 comments
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Free Halloween Events Happening In Cuyahoga Falls This Month

pumpkinPhoto by David Menidrey (Unsplash) Looking for some fun Halloween events? Look no further! As this is a list that shares four of the main events happening in Cuyahoga Falls this month.

Read full story
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Enjoy These MicroBrews With A Local Twist

Thirsty for a great beer? You can't go wrong with any of these three breweries located in Cuyahoga Falls. Here are the three best breweries with the tastiest beer in town. Missing Mountain Brewing Company is a Cuyahoga Falls brewery sitting on the banks of the.

Read full story
2 comments

Want To Be A Professional Writer? Here's What You Need To Know

After seven years of being a professional writer, it’s time to pull the curtain back a bit. As you know, the internet is full of information… but a lot of that information is not being told until now.

Read full story
Nashville, OH

The Best Places To Get A Burger In Nashville

There is no doubt that Nashville has some of the best burgers around. No matter what kind of burger you crave, there is likely one somewhere around town. Whether you want a cheap burger, a gourmet burger, or something in-between, I've included all of these options here.

Read full story
1 comments
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

The 3 Best Italian Restaurants In Cuyahoga Falls

Okay, so you're craving some Italian food. And you want more than just a pizza. You're craving some real, authentic Italian food: you want some pasta and maybe a nice salad too. Where can you go in Cuyahoga Falls? The good news is there are quite a few options right in town.

Read full story
5 comments
Akron, OH

Love Books? Visit This Store ASAP

If you're a book lover in the Akron area, I've got some great news for you. Shelf Life is a bookstore you've got to visit ASAP. Shelf Life features a wide variety of books at very affordable prices. Most books are just one dollar each. The only exceptions are a small bookcase with sets of books, a few higher value books and books that have been written by local authors.

Read full story
3 comments
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Visit Hope Soap, Loud & Clear Music School, and More In Downtown Cuyahoga Falls This Small Business Saturday

If you haven't been to downtown Cuyahoga Falls in a while, you absolutely need to go for a stroll downtown. The area is absolutely booming. There are new businesses opening all the time!

Read full story
Nashville, OH

The 3 Best Coffee Shops in Nashville

coffee drippingPhoto by Blake Richard Verdoorn on Unsplash. It's early in the morning and you're a little groggy. You need a pick-me-up. Or maybe you just love coffee. I get it! There are a lot of coffee shops in Nashville, and it can be overwhelming, so I've done the hard work of drinking some coffee for you. (You're welcome!) Here are the best places to get a cup of coffee in Music City.

Read full story
Stow, OH

3 Great Coffee Shops To Try In Stow

espresso drippingPhoto by Kevin Schmid on Unsplash. Whether it's early in the morning or you're hitting the afternoon fog, you want some great coffee, like, right now. Don't worry, I've got you covered! Here are the top three local choices in town.

Read full story
4 comments
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Celebrate Oktoberfest This Weekend In Cuyahoga Falls

Want something fun to do this weekend? Well, I've got some great news: The Oktoberfest is back this year in downtown Cuyahoga Falls on September 17th, 18th and 19th. Admission is totally free, as is parking. You can bring the whole family for a great time enjoying food, music, and some seasonal brews.

Read full story
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Fun, New Bookstore Opens In Downtown Cuyahoga Falls

If you're a book lover in the Akron or Cuyahoga Falls area, I've got some great news for you. You already know about Books A Million in Akron and The Learned Owl in Hudson. If you're like me, you've probably exhausted the library too. Shelf Life is a fantastic new book store located in downtown Cuyahoga Falls right next to Astrisk Coffee.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy