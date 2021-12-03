Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Visit Santa And Other Fun Upcoming Holiday Events In Cuyahoga Falls

Jim Woods

SantaPhoto by Tim Mossholder

Are you ready? Santa is Coming! And so is The Grinch! But before I dig into the details about those two, I'd also like to share about the many events happening in downtown Cuyahoga Falls. There is so much going on!

Holiday Displays Downtown

During the month of December, area residents can vote for their favorite holiday displays. Meters on Parade is hosted by the City of Cuyahoga Falls. The parking meters on Front Street are decorated and free on-street parking (two-hour limit) courtesy of various sponsors during the holiday season.

Also, the Holiday Display Contest is being hosted by the Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Partnership for businesses in downtown Cuyahoga Falls. There are two categories in the contest this year: best window display and best in-store display. You can vote vote via QR codes hanging from windows or inside participating businesses.

Shelf Life Bookstore is a must visit as the theme is "Winter Wordland." If you've ever seen the movie Elf, you'll really appreciate this amazing homemade display.

Open House On Friday, December 3rd.

The Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Partnership and over 25 downtown businesses will host a Holiday Open House Dec. 3, encouraging residents to shop local. Businesses will offer refreshments, as well as specials, door prizes and more. This is a great time to check out the displays and enjoy some refreshments and do some holiday shopping.

The Jingle Dog Parade On Saturday, December 4th.

The DCFP’s third annual Jingle Dog Parade will take place Dec. 4 from noon to 3 p.m., starting at High Bridge Glens Park and heading north on Front Street toward the Downtown Pavilion. Participating dogs dressed for the holidays will be judged for prizes.

You can get tickets at the Eventbrite link on the following page. The event is limited to 100 dogs for the costume contest. A ticket includes parade entry, bib number, costume contest participation, and a picture of your dog with Santa. A goody bag will go to the first 50 registrants. Bib & goody bag pick up at Morty's Munchies Dog Bakery & Boutique from Dec 1 - Dec 3.

Where You Can Visit Santa This Weekend

Santa is coming to The Workz located at 2220 Front Street. Best of all, you can join him for Brunch. Rumor has it that Mrs. Claus will be there too! This event is taking place on December 4th from 10-1. A ticket is required. More details here.

Santa will also be at the Jingle Dog Parade on Saturday, December 4th listed above. A ticket is required to participate in this event, but it is absolutely free for spectators to attend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tvdKE_0dCFC29i00
santaPhoto by Kraken images

Before Santa heads back to the North Pole, he is visiting the Gourmet Popper Cafe at 2052 Front Street on Sunday, December 5th from 2-5pm. Rumor has it his reindeer love caramel corn! So be sure and visit Santa and pick up a really tasty treat as well!

The Grinch Is Coming Too

The Grinch is coming to Grace & Olive on Saturday, December 11th from 12-3. Grace & Olive is located at 2056 Front St. You can take as many photos as you’d like with the green guy himself! This is a free event & no reservation is required.

If you know of any other events coming this month, just let me know. I'll add them to the list. Happy Holidays!

