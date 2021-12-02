Ohio Should Prepare For More Snow This Winter

snowman Photo by Chanel Chomise

As you've noticed, the weather has gotten colder, and you might even have a little snow in your yard right now. But how much snow can we expect this winter season? Well, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association , this year looks to have more snow than usual in Ohio this year. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook — which extends from December 2021 through February 2022. Ohio is in green and light green which means it is estimated that Central Ohio and Southeast Ohio will have 33-40% chance of seeing more snow than average. For Northeast Ohio and Northwest Ohio, there is a 50-60% chance of more snow than average.

Weather Estimates Photo by NOAA

So how much snow does that really mean for you? Well, looking at this map for the northern portion of the state, it could mean more than last year's average which ranged from 31 inches to 120 inches of snow. Here is a summary for other areas of the state.

Snowfall By Weather Weather Service

What You Can Do To Stay Safe

Most weather safety information focuses on driving, but there is also a higher risk of slipping and falling this time of year. The State of Ohio Committee For Severe Weather Awareness shares some helpful tips you can use to stay safe this time of year.

Be sure to take it slow and to allow extra time to get places in the winter. If you don’t feel safe at any time, it is important to ask for help. Whenever conditions are icy, walk with a friend or carry a cell phone to call for help, if needed.

Be aware and watch for slippery surfaces ahead of you. Keep your head up and use your eyes to look down. Assume that surfaces that look slippery are, and find another way to walk.

Keep rock salt (a chemical de-icing compound), sand and a shovel available near entrances. Consider keeping a small bag of sand or rock salt in your coat pocket.

Bundle up to stay warm, but make sure you can see in all directions and move freely. Wear mittens or gloves to keep your hands out of your pockets and free to help with balance. Wear appropriate footgear. Winter boots that fit well provide more traction than tennis or dress shoes.

In addition, here are some helpful tips from safety officials and AAA about what other things you can do to be prepared for the colder weather.

When you take these precautions listed above, you can help do your part to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.