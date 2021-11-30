Michigan, Get Prepared for a Very Snowy Winter

Felix Burger (Creative Commons)

This winter is looking to be more extreme than last year in Michigan. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, this year is going to be wetter and colder than usual in Michigan this year. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook — which extends from December 2021 through February 2022 and as you can see from the map below, Michigan predicted to be getting some serious snow this season.

What You Can Do To Be Prepared

The good news is that you can totally do your part to stay safe while on the road this winter. Here is a simple list of things you can do according to the CDC to get your car ready for any winter storms. Have maintenance service on your vehicle as often as the manufacturer recommends. In addition, every fall, do the following:

First, have your vehicle's radiator system serviced or check the antifreeze level yourself with an antifreeze tester. Add antifreeze if needed.

Replace windshield-wiper fluid with a wintertime mixture.

Make sure the tires on your car have adequate tread and air pressure. Replace any worn tires and fill low tires with air to the proper pressure recommended for your car (typically between 30-35 psi).

Keep the gas tank near full to help avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.

Keep your car in good working order. Be sure to check the following: heater, defroster, brakes, brake fluid, ignition, emergency flashers, exhaust, oil, and battery.

The State of Michigan also recommends you prepare an emergency kit in your vehicle that includes:

A blanket or warm clothes (boots, coat, gloves)



A flashlight



Jumper cables



Tow rope



Shovel



Bag of sand or cat litter for traction



Battery-operated radio



State map to use in case of a detour



Snacks such as raisins, candy bars or other items that store well over time

When you take these precautions listed above, you can help do your part to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.