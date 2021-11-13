Cuyahoga Falls, OH

The Tastiest Burger I've Had In Years

Jim Woods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NgttH_0cqDvwQn00
burgerPhoto by Sinya Puraye

I recently just had the best burger I've had in years for lunch. I know that's a bold claim. But it's absolutely true.

I went to Farmer's Rail in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls for lunch, and I was completely blown away by the TFR Burger. More on that in just a moment.

If you've never been to The Farmer's Rail, it is a specialty shop with an emphasis on “feel good for you food.” Some foods that are available include poultry, pork, beef and lamb from local farms; sustainably raised and wild caught seafood; small batch grocery items from local vendors; hand selected artisanal cheeses, charcuterie, and specialty grocery. In addition, all natural deli meats and cheeses are available.

The History of Farmer's Rail

Jeff and Melanie Brunty of Brunty Farms began their local foods journey as Brunty Farms over fifteen years ago. With a commitment to quality and sustainability, they began selling pasture-raised eggs and meats at the local farmers’ markets and from their on farm store. As Brunty Farms grew there was a clear need to control the processing standards and consistency of their premium products. The final product to consumers needed to be packaged and processed with as much care and dedication that went into raising it. This goal came to fruition in 2018 with the opening of the first store, The Farmer’s Rail, in Bath Township, Ohio.

The menu at The Farmer's Rail

Here are are the details about the TFR Burger. This burger features two Brunty Farms ground beef patties, American cheese, a house pickle, caramelized onions, house burger sauce, a brioche bun, and a side of farm crisps all for only ten dollars. The side of farm crisps are really just amazing homemade potato chips. Once you have one, you'll want to eat all of them. The burger is very, very thick with not one but two patties from Brunty Farms. The burger was cooked absolutely perfectly and the meat was juicy despited being cooked well done. The brioche bun was also toasted and buttery. The cheese was melted and incredible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oMs75_0cqDvwQn00
TFR BurgerPhoto by Jim Woods

Honestly, as I'm writing this, I'm tempted to order another one of these burgers. While dining in at the location, I noticed several people pop in and pick up their to-go orders that were likely placed here on the Farmer's Rail website.

Some other patrons across from me got the Cuban, and it looked so good that I had to take a second look at the menu. It looked fantastic. This sandwich features Brunty Farms Mojo Pork, San Danielle Prosciutto, Nitrate-free Black Forest Ham, baby Swiss cheese, house pickles, a homemade onion, mustard, a Cuban roll and a side of farm crisps.

When you go inside The Farmer's Rail, you'll find a bright and inviting space that pulls you in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2FQD_0cqDvwQn00
The Farmer's RailPhoto by Jim Woods

While it is brighter inside, the wooden finishes really work well and it feels like a nice kitchen with a farm-based flair. I really enjoyed the chandeliers that are made of wagon wheels and mason jars right over the eating area. It was a perfect touch of ambiance to enhance the room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muqqB_0cqDvwQn00
The Farmer's RailPhoto by Jim Woods

I highly recommend visiting The Farmer's Rail for a late breakfast, lunch, or dinner. There is one fantastic option you must consider for brunch. The All Day Breakfast sandwich has a scrambled egg, American cheese, smoked ham, and a delicious brioche bun. There are a variety of other sandwiches, wraps, and salads available.

Happy Hour is from 3-6 from Wednesday through Saturday with specialties such as the Nacho Normal Crisps which are Farm crisps with Brunty Farms Mojo Pork, House Cheese-Whiz, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream. There is also a Chef's Sausage Slider Trio and Buffalo Chik'n Fries. Make no mistake, you can't go wrong visiting The Farmer's Rail. For more information, visit the Farmer's Rail website here.

