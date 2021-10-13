Lele's Leaf And Vine Features Plants And More

Cuyahoga Falls, OH

For years, I've driven past the former Rose Bowl florist location on 440 Portage Trail Ext West in Cuyahoga Falls. But it wasn't a few months ago that I decided to stop in just to buy a plant to brighten up my office. A friend mentioned to me a new plant store had opened in the space, Lele's Leaf and Vine.

Upon entering the store, I met owner Leah Weese. She greeted me with a friendly smile and quickly put me at ease. I knew I was in good hands. Weese knows that finding the right plant can be a little intimidating if you don't have a green thumb. I left that day with a nice succulent and keep returning each week finding new green treasures. Even my kids love going there and have a variety of fun plants from Lele's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ShyCY_0cJzVHoz00
Plantsphoto courtesy of Leah Weese

When you walk into Lele’s Leaf and Vine, you're taken to a peaceful, beautiful space that is filled with plants. But don't get me wrong: Lele's has much more to offer than plants. There are candles, t-shirts, artwork, and other fun gifts available at Lele's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYzVn_0cJzVHoz00
Lele's merchandisePhoto by Leah Weese

A Unique Start

Lele's Leaf and Vine was created when Weese laid off from her job as a bartender because of the pandemic. Weese saw this as the perfect opportunity to get started pursuing her dream of working with plants on a daily basis. This was the birth of Lele's Leaf and Vine in early 2020. Early on, Lele's could be found at local farmer's markets and other events. But in July of 2021, the Lele's Leaf and Vine retail store officially opened in Cuyahoga Falls.

"I love having a retail store of my own, but it's really just a hub. I want to serve as much of Northeast Ohio as I can," Weese recently shared with me. So it's no surprise that Lele's is still found doing many different events all over Northeast Ohio.

Here is a list of all of the fun events Lele's Plant and Vine is doing in October. Several of these events are right at the retail store in Cuyahoga Falls, such as the "Bring A Plant" repotting, and Plant Doctor events. Many events are throughout Northeast Ohio too. There are events in Cleveland, Akron and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pxSHq_0cJzVHoz00
eventsPhoto by Leah Weese

I personally love the creativity of the many different offerings provided. Weese also serves the community by tending a community garden in Akron. She also has plans to offer fruits and veggies at her retail store. In addition, Weese is always ready to teach customers both young and old about plants.

This store is something you really want to experience firsthand. I personally visit Lele's Leaf and Vine at least once a week to see all of the fun new plants that are available. Inventory changes on a regular basis, so every time I visit the store, I find something new.

For more information you can follow Lele's on Instagram by clicking here https://www.instagram.com/leleleafandvine/, or you can find out more about Lele’s Leaf at leleleafandvine.com

