Check Out These 4 Free Halloween Events This Month

Looking for some fun Halloween events? Look no further!

On Friday, October 8th you can come to downtown Cuyahoga Falls to get candy and treats during the "Downtown Trick or Treat" with local businesses. This event is sure to please the whole family.

The event kicks off at 5:30 and over 25 local downtown Cuyahoga Falls businesses will be passing out goodies and treats. After you get your treats, stay downtown for a Halloween Extravaganza on the Plaza hosted by the Cuyahoga Falls Parks & Rec Department. After you get your bag of goodies, stick around for the costume contest at the amphitheater. Trophies will be awarded to winners of the contest. At 7:30-9:00 there will be an Outdoor Family Dance on the Place and concessions will be available for purchase. After the dance concludes at 9 PM, you can enjoy the movie Hocus Pocus which will be playing outdoors.

Drive-thru Trick or Treat

Similar to last year, there will be a Drive-thru Trick or Treat held Saturday on October 23, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The event will be held at ten sites throughout the city. Each site will feature candy, character visits, and city trucks on display. Participants will remain in vehicles, and safety protocols will be in place throughout the event. Here are the specific Drive-thru Trick or Treat Locations you can visit this year:

The Natatorium, 2345 4th Street enter from Oakwood Drive

Newberry Park, 1500 Silver Lake Avenue

Ross Park, Intersection of Maplecrest and Hollywood

Oak Park, 2250 12th Street

Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Avenue

Downview Sports Center, 1617 Bailey Road

Water Works Park, 2025 Munroe Falls Avenue

Kennedy Park, 2100 Issaquah St (not the Munroe Falls Ave Entrance)

Keyser Park, 851 West Bath Road

Babb Run Park, 2800 Sackett Avenue

City Hall Trick or Treat

Cuyahoga Falls City Hall Trick or Treat is scheduled for Friday, October 29, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Cuyahoga Falls Municipal Building, 2310 Second Street. Visitors will have the opportunity to trick or treat with various departments throughout City Hall.

Citywide Treat or Treat

Annual city-wide trick or treat is scheduled for Saturday, October 30, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. If you would like to participate, just turn on your front porch light to let other know you are handing out treats.

Spooktacular Halloween Display Tour

In addition to these events, this year marks the second annual Spooktacular Halloween Display Tour. The City of Cuyahoga Falls Neighborhood Excellence, Communications, and Community Outreach Department is partnering with Neighborhood Ambassadors to sponsor the Second Annual Spooktacular Halloween Display Tour. To register a display for the tour, please visit https://www.cityofcf.com/spooktacular-halloween-display-tour or you can visit that link for a listing of homes that are participating this year on a handy interactive map.

