The 3 Best Places To Have A Beer In Cuyahoga Falls

Thirsty for a great beer? You can't go wrong with any of these three breweries located in Cuyahoga Falls. Here are the three best breweries with the tastiest beer in town.

Missing Mountain

Missing Mountain Brewing Company is a Cuyahoga Falls brewery sitting on the banks of the
Cuyahoga River at 2811 Front Street. Missing Mountain is committed to providing the local community and visitors an atmosphere to celebrate and enjoy the beauty of Cuyahoga Falls with great beer and great food. You can't go wrong with the Spot Dog Hefe which is a version of a classic German style Hefeweizen. This wheat based ale is hopped with german Hallertau hops. It is also fermented cool to create those distinctive esters of banana and clove. This beer has a soft mouthfeel and is easy drinking so grab your lederhosen and lets party!!

The chips and guac is so good, the chips alone are delicious. We actually came back a couple days later for a beer and the chips and guacamole again. The chicken nuggets were super good too! We also had their brisket sandwich which was good. We tried all of their IPA's and a couple of their fruit beers. The names had us laughing and the beer was really good. This place is a hidden gem! Sarah I.

Ohio Brewing Company

Ohio Brewing Company is an award-winning microbrewery located at 2250 Front St. in Cuyahoga Falls. This brewery produces a wide array of styles, from German ales to Irish Red ales to stouts and even Oktoberfest lagers.

Cool area. I lived in the Falls for a long time. I leave and all these cool places are popping up along the Cuyahoga river. This is one of them. There is a downstairs with games and the food is typical bar food, but it's very tasty.The beer is the surprise here. I have read negative comments from the other Ohio Breweries about their beer. Has not been my experience. The beer here is really good. Worth stopping in for one and trying the other Brewery's down here. Joe B.

HiHo

HiHo officially opened their doors to the public on January 6th, 2017! The HiHO brand was developed to represent a combination of the west coast mountain mentality it emerged from, and homegrown Ohio pride. This brewery features a spacious taproom overlooking the Cuyahoga River, and is great for a night out or large event. Craft beer is brewed on-site. The draft list changes weekly with new seasonal flavors as well as classic styles like Bossy Lady IPA,TouchDown Brown Ale, and the Gorges Blonde Ale ( which is named after the nearby metro park). If you're wanting a great brew in Cuyahoga Falls, you can't go wrong with HiHo.

Absolutely lovely to hang out here on the patio for a few hours. It's seat yourself, dogs are allowed on the patio, and there's tons of seating indoors as well. since it's seat yourself, you really don't feel rushed cause theres no one waiting on you. You just order at the bar when you feel like it :) They also have little snacks like pretzels, nosh nuts, hummus and salads. For parking, unless you come early it can be hard to find a spot, the parking lot is a little small. There's street parking available and also public parking lot a little down the road. This place is so cute and there's a clothing shop right next door with locally themed attire. The beer is great, the food is made with care, and the place is clean and the people are nice. Ashley M.

There you have it. These three local breweries are creating some fantastic beers that are sure to satisfy. Have you visited all of these breweries? Which one is your favorite?

