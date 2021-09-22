Akron, OH

Shelf Life Is A Great Stop For Book Lovers

Jim Woods

If you're a book lover in the Akron area, I've got some great news for you. Shelf Life is a bookstore you've got to visit ASAP. Shelf Life features a wide variety of books at very affordable prices. Most books are just one dollar each. The only exceptions are a small bookcase with sets of books, a few higher value books and books that have been written by local authors.

When you start to browse the shelves in the space you’ll find most non-fiction such as history, science, biographies and memoirs. If you’re a fan of fiction, you’ll discover sci-fi, fantasy, mixed historical, romance, and humor. In the middle of the store is a section with books-turned-silverscreen.

The children’s and young adult section is found on the right side of the store. “Children make up half of the customers of Shelf Life,” Danielle Sawat, the owner of Shelf Life, says. “And that’s really important to me. Reading has a profound effect on what a person does in their life. Reading should start at a young age, and I want to do all I can to make reading easily accessible to everyone.”

There are often free books or gifts for kids. For example, there are currently free Highlights Magazines. Every child that comes into the store can pick one out for free.

Shelf Life has new promotions all the time. For example, you can now sign up for the Booker's Dozen program where for every 12 books you buy you get one free. New books are put on the shelves on a daily basis. I can confidently tell you firsthand that you'll find some amazing books at Shelf Life. You can also donate or trade in your own gently used books for store credit too. Most books have a trade value of 25 cents a book, so you can trade in some books you've already read for some new-to-you books.

There is also a “Page It Forward” card program where you can buy books for others or you can snag a card off the wall for yourself.

Sawat also has book raffles for local nonprofits that focus on diversity and inclusion, as well as groups that promote childhood and adult literacy. For example, the store is a donation collection point for Bright Star Books, which is a nonprofit that brings books into the homes of limited-resource children in the Akron area.

Shelf Life is a treasure for book lovers that you'll be glad to discover. It's absolutely worth your time visiting this comfortable, cozy book haven. Personally, I'd even recommend make an event of it. Magna Wine Boutique is located in the same building as Shelf Life, so you can pick up some wine too. Shelf Life is located at 2115 Front St. Ste L, right in Cuyahoga Falls. For more information, including directions and store hours, you can visit facebook.com/ShelfLifeBookstore

