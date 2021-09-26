Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Is Booming. Here Are Three Fun Places To Visit

Jim Woods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ww3Yb_0c36lmcj00
flowersPhoto by CF Downtown Partnership

If you haven't been to downtown Cuyahoga Falls in a while, you absolutely need to go for a stroll downtown. The area is absolutely booming. There are new businesses opening all the time!

Here are three incredible businesses that I'd like to focus on today.

Hope Soap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cawty_0c36lmcj00
Hope SoapPhoto Courtesy of Hope Soap

This business is really doing something special. Owner Nathan Walden once struggled with a skin issue called dermatitis. After years of doctors appointments, testing, and medication, he decided to create his own remedy. Nathan started making natural soap that completely cured my skin problems. In addition to making natural soap, Nathan is very passionate about helping the homeless community. That passion is what also pushed Nathan to create a non-profit called “The Love Truck.” The Love Truck assists those who are homeless in Akron, OH. Every last Saturday of the month, The Love Truck serves a hot meal, hand out necessities like soap, and assist with finding employment for those who are homeless.

Nathan's past skin issues combined with my passion to serve the homeless community is what birthed his business Hope Soap Ohio. At the core of Hope Soap is purposeful skincare products with a cause. For every item sold, Hope Soap gives a bar of our soap to someone in need. Hope Soap has a new shop (it used to be on Portage Trail) on 2101 Front St Ste 101 right next to Asterisk Coffee.

You can visit Hope Soap's website here.

Falls Music School

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XtONw_0c36lmcj00
musicPhoto Courtesy of Falls Music School

Falls Music School is a great place to take your child for music lessons. I recently connected with the owner, and I must say, Mike is fantastic! He's kind, compassionate and extremely knowledgeable. No matter what age you are, if you want to learn how to play a musical instrument, you're in good hands.

Falls Music School's mission statement is that they exist to the musical appetite of Cuyahoga Falls, Stow-Munroe Falls, Hudson, Tallmadge, and the Greater Akron-Canton area. Falls Music School currently offers lessons for guitar, piano, voice, drums, strings, and woodwinds. They provide students and instructors with an environment that fosters learning, inspiration, and both musical and personal growth. In all, Falls Music School connects people to encourage a thriving and passionate music community.

You can visit their website here.

Leo's Italian Social

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aWiN1_0c36lmcj00
leosPhoto Courtesy of Leo's Italian Social

The founders of Leo’s Italian Social call it a gathering place to meet for cocktails and conversation. The goal of the restaurant is to connect with each other by sharing delicious food, well-made cocktails, and great wine. There are many options on the menu. Some options include shortrib ravioli, calamari, crab cakes and much more. And don't overlook the chocolate cake with amazing espresso icing or the cannoli made with fresh chocolate chips! This restaurant is ALWAYS busy and for good reason. You definitely want to come and visit soon.

For more info about Leo's Italian Social, visit their website here.

So there you have it. Three great businesses right in downtown Cuyahoga Falls that are helping the community in different ways. Have you visited these businesses? If not, now is a great time to do so.

Stories are powerful. That's why I write.

