3 Fun Restaurants In West Akron To Enjoy

Burger SK



Are you going to be spending some time near Fairlawn or in the West Akron area? Well, here there are some fantastic restaurants in the area. Here are three restaurants you absolutely want to try sometime soon.

Bomba Tacos and Rum

Bomba offers its guests the flavors and culture of Cuba, Central & South America and the Caribbean. Bomba has more than 75 premium rums and signature rum cocktails are classically crafted from house recipes. The homemade Carribean salsa made with mango, pickled jalapenos and red onion is fantastic and comes with plantain chips and tortilla chips that are made in house. Let's just say there wasn't any left over and the picture below is my proof. It was incredible. And for only $3.50 for a whole bag of homemade chips and fresh salsa, it's an absolute deal!

I recently visited Bomba on a Friday evening. I have to say, the place was absolutely hopping. I had the Cuban sandwich with Bomba fries and it was fantastic! Melted swiss cheese, ham and pork with pickles and amazing spicy brown mustard. Bomba Churros are the only dessert option, but that's okay as they are delicious and feature both marshmallow and Mexican chocolate dipping sauces.

A special treat! We love the Chairman’s Reserve spiced rum and yucca fries. Great bowls and tacos too, of course. Patio is nice in warm weather. This is one of our favorite places. Queenofthejungle85

The Rail

The Rail gives you the ultimate steakhouse burgers, packed with fresh ingredients, you also have the opportunity to Craft your own Rail Burger with 100% Angus Certified Beef. I have to be completely honest, this restaurant is one of the fanciest options on this list, but it is worth the price. The small investment of a few more dollars ensures that you will get the best beef quality at all times. The Rail also features curbside and pickup options, so if you're not wanting to sit down inside the restaurant, you can have your food on the go.

Delicious burgers. I got their bacon cheeseburger (it had a more creative name than that, but I can't recall it). They give you an option of thin cut or thick cut fries. Both are delicious. Great service. The waiter came to us a good amount, but wasn't over attentive. Would recommend as a place to meet up with friends. K.T

P.F. Changs

I have to include P.F. Changs on this list. P.F. Changs is found right outside of Summit Mall on 3265 West Market Street. Their food is remarkably consistent and it's also a great place to take a date. One of the many highlights on the menu includes The Tempura Calamari and Vegetables. With a Crisp medley of calamari, bell pepper, baby spinach, carrots, sriracha honey dipping sauce, this starter is a great way to wet your appetite . On the main course menu, I highly recommend their Peking Duck. It is perfectly cooked and served with julienned vegetables, roti flatbread, chili paste and hoisin. This meal is a classic must-try. To learn more about this location, visit their website here.

This is one of our favorite restaurants of all time. We start off with chicken lettuce wraps. Then for dinner we have the Mongolian Beef. Never had a bad meal. Staff is friendly. Parking is usually plenty since their usually located in a mall shopping area. George. L

Have you tried any of these restaurants? If so, how was it? Let me know in the comments!

