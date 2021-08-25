3 Fantastic Restaurants To Try In Cuyahoga Falls





Wanting some great food in Cuyahoga Falls? Well, here are the best restaurants that you must try in town.

Darby's Restaurant

Darby’s has a rustic ambiance that is charming and unique. But that's just where it starts. Combine the environment with unparalleled service and delicious entrees that are sure to please any pallet. Darby's features daily specials such as gourmet burgers on Monday, savory tacos on Tuesday, and retail wine night on Wednesday. Here are a few of my favorite dishes at Darby's. The Nachos are incredible and come with your choices of chicken or pork, black bean & corn salsa, queso sauce, pico de gallo, avocado, zesty sour cream. I normally don't mention salads very often, but the summer berry salad is possibly the best salad you can find anywhere in the area. The summer berry salad includes mixed greens, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, green apples, dragon fruit, sunflower seeds, feta, cucumber vinaigrette.The spicy pork tacos slow feature braised pork, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, buffalo sauce, pineapple pico de gallo, zesty sour cream. Last but certainly not least is the outstanding balsamic chicken. This dish features pan seared chicken, peach risotto, sautéed asparagus, balsamic glaze. I'm so hungry talking about this dish, I think I know where I'm going to eat tonight!

We are visiting from out of state and got dinner last night at Darby’s on 59 — all we can say is WOW! We were so unbelievably impressed with the service and food. Our steak was cooked perfectly and the Brussels and potatoes were perfectly crispy. Our server, Karen, was so kind and welcoming. When we visit this area again, we will absolutely be returning! mcokeefe

Burntwood Tavern

Burntwood Tavern is actually located in the former powerhouse of the Cuyahoga River dam in Cuyahoga Falls. The powerhouse was originally built in 1914 and it now houses the bar area for this tavern. Here are some of the best dishes at Burntwood Tavern. The Harvest Chicken Salad features blackened chicken, sundried cherries, apples, pecans, red onion, blue cheese, and house dressing.Here's a sandwich that is like no other: the sweet corn chicken sandwich. This sandwich includes grilled chicken, sweet corn, queso fresco, roma tomato, and jalapeno cilantro aioli. It's like a roller coaster ride for your taste buds!

Really had a nice meal here. Wonderful atmosphere and ambience. Snowing heavy (December) and the fireplace was so welcoming! I ordered a filet and my husband had the asiago crusted chicken. Both were great. You could tell a lot of the people coming in were regulars and the staff greeted them warmly and they all seemed to know each other. Great stop for dinner as we were only in town one night. Highly recommend! Marsha H.

Leo's Italian Social

Leo’s Italian Social is cleary one of the busiest restaurants in Cuyahoga Falls. No matter when you go, it's always hopping! The owners call it a gathering place to meet for cocktails and conversation. The restaurant features delicious food, well-made cocktails, and great wine.There are many options on the menu such as Shortrib ravioli, calamari, crab cakes and much more. And don't overlook the chocolate cake with amazing espresso icing or the cannoli made with fresh chocolate chips.

Had another great meal at Leo’s with all my family Thursday as we celebrated my sons 46th Birthday. The back room is our favorite. The food is outstanding, we have never had a bad meal there. The cook is truly a Great Italian Chief !!!!! Everything about the restaurant is heavenly. Excursion557022

So there you have it. I find those to be the three best restaurants in Cuyahoga Falls. What are some of your favorite restaurants in town?

