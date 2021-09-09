Try These 3 Fun Restaurants In Akron

burger sk

Want to eat somewhere fun and a little different? Here are three great options you can try right here in Akron.

The Rail

The Rail gives you the ultimate steakhouse burgers, packed with fresh ingredients, you also have the opportunity to Craft your own Rail Burger with 100% Angus Certified Beef. This restaurant is one of the fanciest options on this list, but it is worth the price. The small investment of a few dollars more ensures that you will get the best beef quality at all times. The Rail also features curbside and pickup options, so if you're not wanting to sit down inside the restaurant, you can have your food on the go.

Been here plenty of times, to meet friends and such, I always order a burger, of different varieties and I always leave more than satisfied, super happy. Vanessa Poolitt

For more info, you can visit their website here .

Sushi Katsu

Sushi Katsu is found at 1446 North Portage path in Akron, Ohio right in the Merriman Valley area. I recommend the seafood salad which includes seaweed, cucumber, avocado, salmon, octopus, surf clam, shrimp, squid, red snapper sliced burdock root, crab, and more. There are daily specials available every day. For example, on Monday all handrolls are only $3.60. On Wednesday you canget a large sushi combo for only $12.50. It is normally $23.00 and features tuna, salmon, shrimp, eel, tuna, clam, squid and a tuna roll. If you're wanting a great variety of sushi, Sushi Katsu is the place to go.

The best sushi in the Akron/Fairlawn area. You can tell they take care in what they make. The large chirashi is well thought-out and is amazing. I've never been disappointed in anything I've ordered. The wait may be a little bit longer, but that's because it's popular which is because the food is good and it's sushi and Japanese cuisine done correctly. Bryant S.

Lock 15 Brewing

Lock 15 Brewing Co. was born at a Christmas party in 2010. Owners and cousins Colin Cook and Joe Karpinski were celebrating with some Christmas Ale homebrewed by Joe. The restaurant is an open expo style kitchen that keeps onlookers entertained, as food is prepared in full view of the dining room. Some favorites include street tacos with shrimp or chorizo, corn salsa. green mole, pickled red onion and cilantro.

If you want something else, I'd go with the Nashville Chicken which includes half of a chicken, pearl sugar waffles, roasted tomatoes, panzanella, gorgonzola cream and pickle chips. And don't forget the Lock 15 burger which has a brioche bun. lettuce. onion. house pickles. smoked cheddar and horseradish aioli. It's great!

This place was by far really awesome! It definitely exceeded my expectations. I came here over 4th of July weekend for my vacation. The waiter and staff here were awesome and made us feel comfortable. Definitely reccomend this place! Howard L.

For more info, go to Lock 15's website here.

Have you tried any of these restaurants before? How did you like it?