3 Great Places To Have Breakfast

breakfast Rachel Park

Craving a good breakfast? Of course you are. And I’ve got good news for you, here are three breakfast options that are sure to please.

Garrett’s Mill

Garrett’s Mill Diner is a unique family-friendly restaurant which has been serving Stow and the surrounding area for more than 20 years. They are open daily from 7:00am-2:00pm where they serve a classic variety of breakfast and lunch options, such as egg combos, pancakes, BLT’s, and the great American grilled cheese. The locals rave about their pancakes especially, and also enjoy the take out option for lunch. They also make reasonable accommodations for dietary needs, like vegetarian, less gluten, etc. Garrett’s Mill Diner is located in the Rockne's shopping center on Hudson Drive.

“Always a favorite of mine! I come for the PANCAKES! Yep this girl gets her own full stack and still wants more - they truly hold up their claim of "best pancakes". The staff are always extremely kind as well. This is a small diner which doesn't have a lot of seating but usually isn't more than a 5-10 minute wait. I've had a bunch of their food but the pancakes are my fav! Also very good pricing too.”-Emily T.

Tip Top

Tip Top is a breakfast lover's dream come true as they offer tons of options to customers. They offer quite the variety of menu choices, from tasty comfort foods to a wide selection of classic American fare. What the locals really love is knowing where to go to find their favorite down home breakfast and a good cup of coffee with friends most any time of day. Fun fact: Tip Top is located at the very site where the first restaurant in Stow was built in the late twenties. The name has changed and the building has grown, but what remains is a place where the people of Stow have enjoyed good food and fellowship for nearly 100 years! Throw in their generous portions at reasonable prices, and well, let’s just say that everything is tiptop, at Tip Top!

“A standard breakfast spot for us over 20 plus years. Always pleasant friendly staff, can get very busy on a weekend morning. Worth the wait. Can't go wrong here. Their breakfast menu is reasonably extensive. Love their omelets, very flexible on substitutions like sliced tomatoes instead of potatoes as a breakfast side. Have never tried their pies, but always longingly look at them in the case in the lobby.”-Ralph M.

Stownut Donut

StowNut Donut & Diner is a family owned business which has been in the community for 18 years. Originally serving as a donut shop and bakery, the owners later realized their passion for cooking and decided to broaden the menu beyond baked goods, adding breakfast and lunch, which has evolved it into the diner that it is today. The inside is cute and quaint, and decorated in 50’s style. Stownut is tucked into a plaza on Graham Road near the highschool, where some say it is a hidden gem. It is open daily for breakfast and lunch. Whether you are hankering for your favorite donut and a cup of coffee, or a full plate of steak and eggs, Stownut is open daily to meet your needs.

“This place never disappoints. Always great food and always fast service. Thanks for keeping up with this crazy time and offering fun donut boxes for the kids!! And thank you for the amazing to go dinners!”-Alicia F.

If you enjoy yummy diner type food and a comfortable, family atmosphere, any of these places are great choices. With comparable prices and open daily for breakfast and lunch, all offer dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery. Please remember to check individual websites to check for hours of operation.