A First-Hand Review of Oak and Embers Restaurant In Hudson

food Photo by Author

I was in the mood for something different for dinner and decided to try something different. I drove to Hudson and stopped in to dine at Oak and Embers. The restaurant is located right on Darrow Rd., not too far from Twinsburg. The building isn't extremely fancy from the outside, it just has the appearance of a pub or tavern. Again, since it was my first time being there, I was surprised to discover that the restaurant is solely focused on barbeque. The inside walls are completely bare wood, the tables are wood with large brown paper towels as tablecloths.

For an appetizer, the choice was burnt ends. In our Bourbon BBQ sauce. Slow smoked beef brisket caps served with plantain chips. The plantain chips are thicker than normal chips and really were more like slices. But they were good had a unique spice on them.

For dinner, I decided to go with the pulled pork sandwich and fries. The sandwich comes with slow smoked pork shoulder topped with bourbon BBQ brioche bun & chow chow on the side. Choice of one scratch-made side and a pickle spear.

My guest had the smokin' bowl which includes a choice of a starch (such as grits, greenbeans, mac n' cheese or mashed potatoes) protein (pork chicken sausage or brisket) and then you pick your sauce. The choice for dinner was pulled pork and mashed potatoes as the starch. The mashed potatoes tasted a bit cheesy in flavor. A side of cornbread was included as well. It was light and very sweet.

The food was really tasty, but I noticed that with the smoked meats, a lot of the flavor is really the same. The meat from the pulled pork sandwich tasted a lot like the meat from the burnt ends. In addition, the Oak and Embers signature bourbon based barbeque sauce can be very overpowering. Don't get me wrong, it tastes pretty good. However, the combination of sauce and meat actually got a bit bland and dull when I was half done with my meal. Thankfully, the meal was pretty good size, so now I just have some leftovers.

The cost for dinner was right at $40 dollars, which seemed a tad bit steep for having water to drink and the entree being pulled pork. Overall, I would say the experience was 3-3.5 stars out of 5. I would go back, but I would probably order something different. Perhaps getting the Carolina sauce would really change the flavor of the meal and let's be honest, the barbeque sauce can make or break the meal. That being said, Oak and Embers is definitely worth trying. The restaurant is located at 7774 Darrow Rd, Hudson, OH and open 11-9pm Sun-Thurs, 11-10PM Fri and Sat. They are closed on Mondays.

Have you ever been to Oak and Embers? If so, what was the experience like for you?