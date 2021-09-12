A New, Healthy Dining Option Near Akron





clean eatz photo by Matthew Baughman

Do you ever feel like you've had too much fast food or too many sweets? I know I've been feeling like that lately. I've been wanting to try something different, something healthier. Thankfully there is Clean Eatz right in Cuyahoga Falls. It's located on Front Street right next to Hibachi Japan.

The restaurant is very modern and friendly. After glancing over the menu, we decided to opt for the Big Boy 2.0 which includes chicken, brown rice, romaine, fire-roasted corn and black beans, mozzarella and CE Sweet Chili sauce in a whole wheat wrap. It was incredible and very filling. The sweet heat from the sauce slowly intensified as I ate my meal, but it was great.

clean eatz Photo by Author

We also got the Philly flatbread which includes shredded beef, green peppers, red onions, mozzarella and CE Spicy Ranch. The drink options were limited to Mango Verde iced tea, water with lemon, and unsweetened iced tea with caffeine in it. This was a little disappointing since there are so many fantastic healthy sparkling water options such as Bubly, LaCroix, Waterloo and more.

After enjoying our dinner we decided to try one of the smoothies: the Nutty Chocolate smoothie. This smoothie is made with Chocolate 1stPhorm protein, peanut butter, granola, sugar-free chocolate syrup, and smoothie crème. This smoothie was very tasty and very filling with the protein powder in it. One thing worth noting is that you actually chew this smoothie because of the granola in it. It's a little awkward and surprising, but the drink was so tasty that I didn't mind.

Clean Eatz offers meal plan options for 5 meals, 10 meals, 15 meals and 21 meals. Prices range from as low as $6.10 per meal for the largest meal plan and $7.60 per meal for the smallest meal plan. A new menu is posted on Thursdays for the upcoming week. If you're not sure about signing up for a meal plan, there are some single entrees in the freezers inside the restaurant. I was impressed with the selection as there were three double doored cases full of different meals. Each item was clearly marked with the number of calories, number of carbs and the ingredients.

Overall, I was very impressed with Clean Eatz. I could taste the quality in the food and the attention to details showed. Just from visiting one time I can see why people sign up for the meal plan service. Would I return again? Absolutely! I also noticed that the smoothies are on sale from 2-4pm Monday through Friday right now and that honestly makes me want to come back just to try some of the other flavors.

So, if you're ever on Front Street, and you're wanting a tasty, healthy option, I recommend stopping into Clean Eatz. For more info, visit their website here.