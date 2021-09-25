Visit The Haunted House Restaurant This Fall

Haunted House Restaurant Photo From Haunted House Restaurant Facebook page

Get ready for a scary good time as The Haunted House Restaurant is open now. As you know, northeast Ohio has a really strong connection with Halloween and haunted houses. In Akron, the famous Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory is a tradition. And there are countless haunted hay rides that take place all over the state and many other haunted houses as well.

I've got some good news for you. If you want to have a spooky time, you no longer have to wait until cooler weather in the fall! Now you can go to The Haunted House Restaurant right in nearby Cleveland Heights.

“From the moment people come through the doors, we’re paying homage to the classic horror and thriller movies,” partner Andre Scott said. “Our theme is: ‘The Haunted House, where the only thing that’s scary is how good our food is!’There is artwork in the restaurant featuring characters from popular movies or shows such as “Ghostbusters,” Pennywise from the Stephen King thriller "It," Jason from “Friday the 13th,” Cousin “It” from “The Addams Family,” and “Beetlejuice." Guests will enjoy taking photos by these murals and likely sharing them on social media.

The menu features many fun and twisted scary favorites.

For example, you can enjoy a variety of foods with a scary twist. The Jerk Silence of the Lamb Pops is jerk lollipops with roasted potatoes and charred carrots. On the menu there is something called Jaws, which is a pizza with seafood cream sauce, cheese, shrimp, salmon, lobster tail, caramelized onions, spinach, roasted red peppers. As far as adult beverages go you can order the Candyman: Grape vodka, cherry vodka, sour mix, lime juice, cranberry, and ginger ale.

Let's talk about dessert. These are not as scary for some reason. Maybe that will change over time. There is an Elvis funnel cake which features chocolate, caramel, cream cheese icing, candied bacon and powdered sugar on a funnel cake. Perhaps this is just scary for your waistline! Sounds pretty incredible right? There is also a Cinnamon Toast Crunch funnel cake which has pieces of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal on top with caramel syrup, cream cheese icing and powdered sugar on a funnel cake. Goodness! I don't know about you, but I think that would be rather amazing!

The Haunted House Restaurant hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

The Haunted House Restaurant is opening today on July 20 at 13463 Cedar Road and South Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights, which is just a few miles east of Cleveland. The space was once the location of Melt. For more information, you can visit The Haunted House Restaurant's website found right here .