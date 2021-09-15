Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Where To Find The Best Coffee In Cuyahoga Falls

Jim Woods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbYQF_0azK75US00
coffeePhoto by Fahmi Fakhrudin on Unsplash

I'm a bit of a coffee snob. But I think most coffee drinkers really are too, if they are really honest. We all know that life is too short to drink lousy coffee, right? So the question is simple: where can you get the absolute best coffee in Cuyahoga Falls?

The answer is actually very simple: Asterisk Coffee is the hands down winner.

Asterisk Coffee opened its doors back in August of 2019 and since then has been bringing the specialty coffees of Akron Coffee Roasters to the revitalized Front Street. But coffee is not all that is on the menu. Asterisk coffee also has classic craft cocktails on the menu such as Pencillin, Bottlerocket, and Asterisk Sour. But let's talk about the star of the show: the coffee. You can order drip coffee until 10 AM and it's always hot and fresh. After that time, you can order a pour over however you would like it--hot or cold. Lattes, Americanos, cold brew, cappucinos and more are available too. You can even order an affogato which is espresso and ice cream.

I recommend the Americano which is made with Interrobang espresso beans. This blend is full-bodied, and robust, but with a delicate side. The flavor notes are heavy chocolate, vanilla candy, citrus, and spice. The Americano is only 8 oz. but in my opinion that's actually the perfect size. For more info or to order these beans, click here.

The shop has an art deco ambiance, room to meet and chat with friends, as well as a long bar where you can sit and chat with the baristas and bartenders. There are several couches and chairs as well and some seating on the patio out in front of the coffee shop. I often see several people working from this coffee shop and while it is often pretty busy, it is never a loud coffee shop. It's very comfortable and at no point ever have I thought that the space is too crowded.

On a recent visit, I chatted for a while with the barista and she was very knowledgable and very courteous. She asked about my weekend plans and I also asked her what she was up to as well. She mentioned that she works there at Asterisk Coffee almost every day but loves it. She said, "I love making coffee and serving the customers." And what's even more remarkable is that this same barista has been there since the shop opened. That tells me two things: first, they treat their employees well and secondly, the employees truly do want to be there. That second point is very important because it sets the tone for the space.

If you'd like to get yourself the best cup of coffee in the Akron area, I highly recommend checking out Asterisk Coffee. It's so good you'll find you are craving more.

