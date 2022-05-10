Colony Grill, home to the hot oil pizza | St. Petersburg, FL

Originating in Stamford, Connecticut, this New England pizza company is certainly bringing more heat to Tampa Bay!

Sausage and Hot Oil Pizza. Jill Gerding

Colony Grill opened in 1935 as a post-prohibition tavern and soon became known for its one-of-a-kind thin-crust pizza. They just opened their first FL location in the fall of 2021 on Central Ave in St Pete. Their second location is set to open this summer in the newly developed Midtown Tampa.

Colony Grill prides itself on having a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere, and when you visit, you'll feel just that. All pizza is served on paper plates for that at-home casual feel. The bar area is lined with TVs, so it also serves as a great place to catch a game. Additionally, Colony Grill stays open until 11 pm on weeknights and 12 pm on the weekend, so if you ever get a late-night hankering for pizza, they'll be there for you!

Sausage and hot oil pizza with a view. Jill Gerding

If you take a look at the food menu, Colony Grill keeps it simple offering one thing and one thing only: Pizza! All pies are served with a thin crust and can be ordered with any combination of their 12 toppings. Toppings include your standards (sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onions, etc.) and a couple of originals like hot oil, stingers, and cherry peppers. The hot oil is their signature topping and is a MUST try! This pepper-infused oil packs a tangy, spicy punch in each bite; add the stingers to your pizza, and you've really got some heat.

Since Colony Grill only serves pizza, if you'd like to order a salad, it'll also come served on a warm thin crust. The fun part then is tackling how to eat it! They say some people prefer eating the lettuce first and then finishing off the bread afterward; others roll their slices up in burrito fashion. Either way, this pizza is incredibly unique and very tasty.

Salad Pizza. Jill Gerding

If you feel like ordering some breakfast for dinner Colony Grill also serves breakfast pizza! This pie comes with egg, cheese, and your choice of bacon or sausage. I highly recommend giving it a try; it was one of my favorites.

Overall, you can't go wrong in ordering. If you love thin crispy pizza with just the right cheese to sauce ratio, then you certainly should enjoy Colony Grill's pizza.