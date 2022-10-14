D’CENT Wallet announces support for Flare Network

D’CENT wallet has announced support for Flare Network on its platform. With this new announcement users can easily create a Flare account by searching for ‘FLR’ when adding a new account to the wallet. D’CENT wallet was founded by security experts with over two decades of security and engineering experience. They aim to protect users’ assets by combining software and hardware security solutions.

Flare Network offers developers coherent decentralized interoperability. The network also prides itself on horizontal scaling through a fully interoperable multi-chain ecosystem.

Flare Network is currently operating in ‘observation mode’. During this period, access to and utilization of the network activities are limited to the Flare foundation and the FTSO providers + validators for testing the network to become fully decentralized.

Provided enough validators take up their roles, Flare plans to distribute the FLR tokens between October 24th and November 6th. Flare is committed to full decentralization. The company says the exact date depends on feedback from exchanges.

Flare Network, with its native FLR token, aims to essentially bring smart contract capabilities to various blockchain networks, starting with XRP and then Litecoin (LTC).

The Flare Network (FLR) is unveiling new details on its long-awaited launch with token airdrop plans for XRP holders.

Earlier this year Flare announced the launch of its State Connector on its Canary network, Songbird. The State Connector maintains the security of a full node, increasing the decentralization of blockchain technology.

This new core Web3 protocol makes it possible for the state of any on- or off-chain open system to be proven on Songbird for use in smart contracts and for safe relay to any other blockchain.

The State Connector is a technological innovation which provides an answer to blockchain’s long-standing interoperability problems. Today, the blockchain landscape is made up of numerous disparate ecosystems – multiple chains that operate independently, siloed, unable to communicate with each other due to technological incompatibilities.