The Crypto Gibraltar Festival will take place from September 22 to 24

The Crypto Gibraltar Festival 2022 will take place from September 22nd to 24th. It is the first major post-pandemic crypto event and will deliver

a fantastic combination of informative discussions, productive networking, and afterparties.

The Distributed Festival takes place at the Ocean Village in Gibraltar, a prime location to welcome attendees, sponsors and any visitors wishing to learn more about the future of crypto.

Crypto Gibraltar 2022 is an invitation-only crypto festival taking place September 22-24. The organizers have built their own Crypto Village. The conference will take place over two days and will host 1,000 crypto enthusiasts from the institutional and retail crypto markets.

There will be educational presentations, debates and insights featuring some of the industry’s most respected voices. In addition, there will also be concerts, parties and networking that will help strengthen existing relationships. A strong networking element is important for conference organizers where presentations are made and partnerships are forged.

The conference agenda is set and discussions will focus on the current state of cryptography. Topics include: Building a Financial System for the Future, CeFi/DeFi, Crypto Fund, Building Innovation, Web3 Gaming and more.

Gibraltar Established as Cryptocurrency Hub

Gibraltar is now firmly established as one of the world’s leading crypto centers.

From implementing the world’s first DLT regulatory framework in 2017 to issuing the first full crypto-banking license, Gibraltar has always been at the forefront of the crypto movement. The region also recently introduced new principles to protect against market manipulation.

It is now home to some of the largest crypto organizations in the world and ranks as the top jurisdiction in Europe for crypto funds. FTX, Huobi and Bullish are just a few of the biggest names in the crypto industry that have established a presence in Gibraltar.

For more information, visit the official website crypto gibraltar website.

