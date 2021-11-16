Web Summit – Only in Crypto Web 3.0

As the world opens up and conferences migrate over to real events again, what is it like to attend in person events? Well, this intrepid Newsbreak writer decided to dust off her passport and head over to Lisbon for the week of WebSummit to see how post lockdown conferences work.

First off, the numbers, oh my god the numbers. Everyone wore masks while walking indoors and sitting in talks – except for the speakers of course. 40,000 plus people were attending in total.

The opening night was mind blowing – more for the crowds than the presentations. Facebook whistle-blower Frances Haugen was a little lack lustre – but then we’d heard it before with her media overload – of more interest was the CEO of French NFT platform Sorare, Nicholas Julia. Interviewed by FT news editor Matthew Garrahan, he had some pretty mind-blowing stats to hand.

Sorare’s valuation has grown from $270 million three years ago to $4.3 billion after Softbank led a recent funding round. I’m not sure how they’ll spend all that money but the organic growth is awesome too – with half a million users joining the platform organically – without any marketing.

For me the biggest shock was looking around the stadium for the opening night – 10,000 people were squashed in and it felt …. I’m going to say wrong but I mean different. I had also drawn a lucky ticket to go to the Government Dinner that night - randomers mixed with real stars.

Alex Mashinsky of Celsius was there, Paddy Cosgrove of course on first name terms with everyone and the Minister of Commerce. Lisbon loves Paddy. For me the best bit was our motorcycle escort. We broke every red light between the Summit and the Palace with the two outlier policemen having a ball riding ahead, stopping traffic and helping us cross the city without any stops. Never had a police escort before and it was cool.

Paddy Cosgrove on stage in Web Summit Jillian Godsil

Tim Draper was there in person, and as tall in person as on television. He had a great talk and his enthusiasm for blockchain is amazing.

Brittany Kaiser was there – speaking at six different platforms – I like her.

David Meltzer – the man on whom the film Jerry Maguire was based – gave a VIP talk but being crypto it was in the open and anyone could come and listen.

Dr Edmundo Martinaho SCML

NFTs were the order of the day with even local Lisbon Museum Santa Casa announcing it is making NFTs out of its ancient religious relics. The 500 year old Museum has parts of the saints from centuries ago, ancient painting and many relics of religious significance. One great story concerns St Francis Xavier who was lying in state in 1554 in Goa when a local Portuguese woman decided she wanted a piece for her private collection. So she bit off the little toe of his right foot. The bone from this bite is now preserved in a reliquary in Santa Casa museum and will soon be a NFT. Only in crypto.

There was a lot of rain in Lisbon which was a shame and a tube strike which was a pain but there were also a lot of after parties – at one I met the founder of Sweatcoin – imagine. And also the founder of humans of web 3. I was about to say only in crypto but I’ve been edjumakated Popeye style and informed that it’s no longer cool to say ‘crypto’, we’ve all been migrated to Web 3.0 instead!

Only in Web 3.0