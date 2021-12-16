Avoiding Holiday Burnout

Jillian Enright

Avoiding Holiday Burnout

Advice for my fellow Autistic-ADHD-anxious-introverts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOFm7_0dOeyBfV00
Created by author

What helps

With the holidays coming up, you might be really looking forward to time spent with family and friends. You might be dreading it. If you’re anything like me, probably a bit of both.

I love spending time with my family and close friends. One of my best friends is very much into the holidays, so she gets very excited about getting everyone together and hosting dinners.

These are my close friends (who are few) with whom I feel very comfortable and am able to be myself, so it’s much more relaxing and enjoyable to celebrate with them.

That said, something can be both very enjoyable yet still exhausting, and that is the case for all the visiting and socializing during the holidays.

If you’ve ever found yourself completely run-down, exhausted, and totally burnt-out after the holidays, you’re definitely not alone.

This is more common for neurodivergent people — (Something I explain in greater detail in my article, Autistic and ADHD Burnout), but it can affect anyone.

ADHD and Autistic Burnout

One particular point I wish to expand on is the strain of masking. Especially during the holidays, there can be a social expectation to attend parties, dinners, gatherings, and do lots of people-ing. Sometimes even more challenging, there is a social expectation to be “cheerful”, merry, bright, and all that crap.

Masking — putting on a persona to avoid rejection and criticism — may be necessary sometimes for our self-preservation, but that alone can take a huge toll on our psychological and emotional health.

Give yourself permission to turn down invitations if you need to, and be your authentic self where it feels safe to do so. Whether you’re more like Scrooge McDuck or Will Ferrel in Elf, your feelings about the holidays are entirely valid.

What works for me won’t necessarily work for everyone, but I will share some strategies I’ve learned in the hopes you might find them helpful.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RSSfw_0dOeyBfV00
Created by author

Happy Holidays!

Schedule downtime

Schedule it in, otherwise, it may not happen. Make it a priority. Say no upon occasion, when you notice your list of commitments starting to grow, or when you just don’t feel like doing the thing.

Rest when you can. If you’re someone who feels guilty for “doing nothing”, remember: self-preservation and self-care are not nothing, they’re vitally important. (Yes, easier said than done, I find this difficult too — working on it!).

Wear headphones

It’s worth the investment in some noise-cancelling headphones, especially if you’re noise-sensitive, or become overwhelmed by loud and busy environments.

Not only that, I find they help with other types of sensory overload too. For example, if a lot of people are talking and you need a break from conversation, putting on headphones will send a clear message that you’re not available for chatting at the moment.

Music is also one of my favourite self-regulatory activities. I love listening to my favourite songs really loud, immersing myself in the sound, and losing myself in the music. It’s a whole-body experience for me, and it really helps me reset when I’m feeling overwhelmed. Also, music can simply be enjoyable for its own sake.

Calming activities

Keep a reserve of calming activities. When you’re feeling upset or burnt out, it can be harder to think of things you enjoy doing, and things that help reduce your stress. It helps to have a box or shelf with some fidgets, sensory items, books, or whatever you prefer.

My favourite is reading, always reading. I also enjoy doing puzzles, painting and going for walks.

Find your stim

Find the stim that works for you. For me, it’s really loud music that takes over my whole nervous system. I also find tapping really calming. I tap on my shoulder or the inside of my wrists, or I tap each of my fingers to my thumb in succession.

Sometimes I shake my hands out or twirl my hair. I also do “cricket feet” where I rub my feet together. Some people like to flap their hands, jump, run, rock, twirl… whatever works for you, give it a go!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kG06t_0dOeyBfV00
Created by author

Read my article about Autistic and ADHD burnout on Invisible Illness.

Happy Holidays!

…or humbug. Whichever you prefer.

© Jillian Enright, ADHD 2e MB

-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11F1Oy_0dOeyBfV00
Created by author

-

Related Stories

ADHD and Autistic Burnout

I was Masking for So Long, I Lost Myself

Loud Introverts Unite!

Why Gifted Kid Burnout Is A Thing

-

References

Barkley, R. A. (2015). Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder: A handbook for diagnosis & treatment. The Guilford Press.

Belmonte, M. K. (2020). How individuals and institutions can learn to make room for human cognitive diversity. In Bertilsdotter Rosqvist, H., Chown, N., & Stenning, A. (Eds). Neurodiversity Studies: A new critical paradigm. Routledge.

de Vries, B. (2021). Autism and the Right to a Hypersensitivity-Friendly Workspace. Public Health Ethics, 14(3), 281–287. https://doi.org/10.1093/phe/phab021

Livington, L. A., Shah, P., Happé, F. (2019). Compensatory strategies below the behavioural surface in autism: a qualitative study. The Lancet Psychiatry, 6(9), 766-777. https://doi.org/10.1016/S2215-0366(19)30224-X

Russo, F. (2018). The costs of camouflaging autism. Spectrum News. https://www.spectrumnews.org/features/deep-dive/costs-camouflaging-autism

Walker, N. (2021). Neuroqueer Heresies: Notes on the neurodiversity paradigm, Autistic empowerment, and postnormal possibilities. Autonomous Press.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
HolidaysBurnoutPsychologyMental HealthADHD

Comments / 0

Published by

Neurodivergent. 20+ years social work and psychology experience. I write about mental health, neurodiversity, advocacy, education, and parenting. Founder of ADHD 2e MB. CYW, BA Psychology.

1758 followers

More from Jillian Enright

RSD: The feelings are real, but the cause is all wrong

RSD: The feelings are real, but they got the causes all wrong. *Lyrics from the song “Self Esteem”, by The Offspring. You may have heard this term going around, referring to something called “Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria”, or RSD.

Read full story

ADHD Meds Aren’t Magic

Lately I’ve been seeing many TikTok videos where someone describes themselves as being on ADHD medication for the first time in their life. The lights are brighter, their brains are quieter, and angels sing.

Read full story
6 comments

Demanding Blind Obedience is Dangerous

Those who subvert authority change the world for the better. Good, he shouldn’t. Not without good reason. Again, not without good reason. If you want people to respect you, first make sure you’re behaving like someone worthy of respect.

Read full story
8 comments

Postural Sway in ADHD and Autism

I’ve seen a sudden uptick in conversation about Postural Sway in ADHD and Autistic people, but what does it actually mean, and why is it important to understand?. For one thing, because issues with postural instability and proprioception can have an impact on a person’s quality of life. In some cases, it can interfere with participation in activities, and can cause physical pain.

Read full story

The ADHD Iceberg Explained

What it means when we reference a behaviour iceberg. According to Google trends, the ADHD iceberg is one of the most frequently searched ADHD-related terms. I’m sure most people have seen some variation of the image below floating around online.

Read full story

Running your own business with ADHD

It’s not a superpower, but it makes me one heck of an entrepreneur. Tips for writing successfully when you have ADHD, attention issues, or need strategies for being more productive.

Read full story
7 comments

Positive ADHD Traits

Research and articles about gifts of divergent minds. I recently came across a 2019 study that sought to characterize the positive aspects of ADHD. The researchers found six traits, each with related sub-traits: cognitive dynamism, courage, energy, humanity, resilience, and transcendence.

Read full story
1 comments

The Most-Searched ADHD Topics

The Most-Searched ADHD-Related Topics of 2021 So Far. The ADHD-related terms most frequently searched on Google in 2021. I realize 2021 isn’t quite over, but I have ADHD and am very impatient. When I get an idea in my head, it has to happen right now, so you’re welcome.

Read full story

ADHD is Much More Than Difficulty Sitting Still

Seven of the many prevailing stereotypes and myths about ADHD. “But he can focus on things he enjoys for hours at a time!”. That was my own reaction when the school psychologist gently suggested that we learn more about ADHD to see if we wish to have our son assessed.

Read full story
11 comments

Being Bullied is Never the Fault of the Victim

Being bullied is never the responsibility of the victim. End bullying.(created by author) Seems obvious, right? I think most people would agree with this statement if asked. Yet, being humans, what we say and what we do don’t always line up.

Read full story
4 comments

Some Get Support While Others Are Punished

As a child and young adult with undiagnosed ADHD, I always experienced my emotions very intensely. I did not learn, and was not taught, adaptive coping skills or social skills, so I was punished for my “misbehaviour”.

Read full story
10 comments

Calling out internet doctors for making false claims in order to sell their products and services

Why Do Some People Believe Internet Doctors Over Real Doctors?. Calling out internet doctors for making false claims in order to sell their products and services. Before I begin, I want to make clear that I am not a doctor, nor do I hold any degrees in the field of medicine. My degrees are in social work and psychology and I am not here to give any medical advice, so this is written in relation to mental health treatments and support for people divergent brains.

Read full story
1 comments

ADHD Meds: What to Expect

What to expect when a doctor prescribes ADHD medication. This is not an article about different medications and their pros and cons, nor is it a debate about whether or not to use medications to treat ADHD.

Read full story
5 comments

ADHD and ODD: What’s the Connection?

I’d really like to rewrite these two sections of the DSM-5 (Just a couple of sections…) Many children with ADHD are also slapped with the label Oppositional-Defiant, or Oppositional Defiance Disorder(ODD).

Read full story
10 comments

Support Needs, Not Labels

Diagnostic groups (a.k.a. human beings) are not homogenous. My son and I both have the exact same diagnoses: twice exceptional, gifted with ADHD and anxiety. We are similar in a lot of ways. We both love reading and sports. We are both energetic, intense, passionate, forgetful, distractible, impulsive, introverted, and good problem-solvers.

Read full story

Self Awareness Improves Self Control

Recognizing How Emotions Feel Physically In Our Bodies. Why it's important to learn how our emotions feel physically in our bodies. Have you ever been surprised by the sudden intensity of your own emotions? One minute you thought you were calm, cool, and collected, and the next you were flying off the handle?

Read full story

New Study Highlights Benefits of Mindfulness for ADHD Symptoms

Practical and applicable research for people with ADHD. Really? Mindfulness helps people with ADHD? You don’t say!. Alright, before you wax sarcastic on me, I have to tell you this: I dislike mindfulness. Or perhaps I did not find my limited experience with mindfulness exercises at all helpful because of my ADHD.

Read full story

Exploring The Connection Between ADHD and Celiac

As it turns out, ADHD and Celiac actually met in the bar. They seemed to have quite a bit in common and got on well, so they decided to go back to ADHD’s place (ADHD is known for being impulsive, after all).

Read full story

The “Gold Standard” for Autistic Children

So many Autistic people explain how and why ABA is abusive and harmful, yet many professionals continue to push it. I have heard this line so many times. “They told me ABA therapy was the ‘gold standard’ for Autism.”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy