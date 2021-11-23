Exploring The Connection Between ADHD and Celiac

Jillian Enright

ADHD and Celiac Walk into a Bar…

ADHD Comorbidities Continued

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYscn_0d2DltKw00
Created by author

As it turns out, ADHD and Celiac actually met in the bar. They seemed to have quite a bit in common and got on well, so they decided to go back to ADHD’s place (ADHD is known for being impulsive, after all).

What is Celiac Disease?

Simply put, Celiac disease (CD) is an immune reaction to eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye.

Figuring out that I had Celiac Disease was challenging because a decade ago it wasn’t believed to be as common as it is now. In the early 2000s the prevalence rate was thought to be only 0.9%. It is now understood that Celiac Disease affects roughly 2% of the population.

The most common symptoms of Celiac Disease are:

  • bloating
  • chronic diarrhea
  • constipation
  • gas
  • lactose intolerance due to damage to the small intestine
  • loose, greasy, bulky, and bad-smelling stools
  • nausea or vomiting
  • pain in the abdomen

Sounds just lovely, doesn’t it? The only one of these I experienced was lactose intolerance, which my doctors assumed was a separate condition.

Another very common symptom I experienced is Iron Deficiency Anemia. Undiagnosed and untreated Celiac Disease (CD) results in damage to the intestines, leading to malabsorption of nutrients, which can lead to nutrient deficiencies.

Neurological & Psychological Symptoms of CD

What has come to light in more recent years is that untreated CD has a high comorbidity with psychological and psychiatric disorders, the most common among them being anxiety and depression, and I have been diagnosed with generalized anxiety.

There is also evidence of the following “extraintestinal” (meaning, not GI-related) manifestations of CD:

  • Ataxia and dizziness
  • Joint pain
  • Brain fog
  • Seizures
  • Fatigue
  • Skin conditions such as dermatitis herpetiformis (DH) and eczema
  • Obstetrical complications such as infertility and miscarriage

Well, golly gee, I experienced every single one of those symptoms! Every single one.

Ironically, it wasn’t until my sister-in-law, a doctor who lives over 2,000 kilometres away in another province, suggested I get tested for CD that it even entered the conversation.

The good news is that the treatment is simply a strict gluten-free diet.

Now, more than ten years later, I’m wondering how yet another diagnosis was overlooked for so long.

ADHD and CD

I recently came across a 2010 study that found a link between ADHD and Celiac Disease. I was diagnosed with Celiac Disease in 2009 and with ADHD 10 years later, in 2019.

Being the psych-nerd that I am, I proceeded to do a deep dive into the literature to find more established links between the two conditions.

Although it’s now known that CD affects approximately 2% of the general population, a 2019 study claimed the prevalence of CD in people diagnosed with ADHD is 6%.

This conclusion, however, is based on inadequate information. The findings in this study were based on checklists, questionnaires, and blood tests from only 99 children. As far as medical studies go, that is an extremely small sample size.

There are earlier studies that have found no conclusive evidence for a relationship between ADHD and CD, and a 2020 study concluded that there is not enough data to support screening children with ADHD for CD unless there are additional indications.

So, where is the connection?

Given what we’ve learned over the past few decades, it’s not surprising there’s a link between nutrition and neurochemicals.

Celiac disease causes malabsorption, which can lead to malnutrition. Malnutrition depletes our brain’s ability to produce and process necessary neurochemicals for healthy brain development and function.

Malnutrition can impact our body’s ability to produce and process certain neurotransmitters, such as dopamine and serotonin, which are implicated in mood, attention, and behaviour.

Wait a minute, that sounds familiar.

Before you get too excited…

Hold up. I know we ADHDers like to move quickly, but I think you’ll remember this phrase from pretty much any University 101 course:

Correlation does not equal causation!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TrpvK_0d2DltKw00
Created by author

Essentially, this means that just because two things are related does not mean one causes the other. The research establishes that untreated CD can worsen ADHD symptoms because of its impact on neurochemicals, but that does not prove that CD causes ADHD.

On a personal note, I have been 100% faithfully gluten-free since my diagnosis in June of 2009, more than 12 years ago. In 2019, I was 10 years gluten-free, yet I was still diagnosed with ADHD.

My CD is very well controlled by diet, I no longer have any of the symptoms I mentioned earlier, and yet I still have ADHD. My neurochemistry may be impacted by my diet and nutrition, but my neurobiology will always be complex and divergent, and I am very much okay with that.

In fact, I’ve come to be proud of my neurodivergent self. Our differently wired brains can make my life harder at times, but they come with their own set of unique gifts too, and the world needs us.

© Jillian Enright, ADHD 2e MB

-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0hUK_0d2DltKw00
Created by author

-

References

Akmatov, M. K., Ermakova, T., & Bätzing, J. (2021). Psychiatric and Nonpsychiatric Comorbidities Among Children With ADHD: An Exploratory Analysis of Nationwide Claims Data in Germany. Journal of Attention Disorders, 25(6), 874–884. https://doi.org/10.1177/1087054719865779

Coburn, S. S., Puppa, E. L., & Blanchard, S. (2019). Psychological Comorbidities in Childhood Celiac Disease: A Systematic Review. Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition, 69(2), e25-e33. https://doi.org/10.1097/MPG.0000000000002407

Ertürk, E., Wouters, S., Imeraj, L., & Lampo, A. (2020). Association of ADHD and Celiac Disease: What Is the Evidence? A Systematic Review of the Literature. Journal of Attention Disorders, 24(10), 1371–1376. https://doi.org/10.1177/1087054715611493

Fedorak, R. N., Switzer, C. M., & Bridges, R. J. (2012). Canadian Digestive Health Foundation Public Impact Series 4: celiac disease in Canada. Incidence, prevalence, and direct and indirect economic impact. Canadian journal of gastroenterology = Journal canadien de gastroenterologie, 26(6), 350–352. https://doi.org/10.1155/2012/384787

Gibson, G. E., & Blass, J.P. (1999). Nutrition and Functional Neurochemistry. In: Siegel GJ, Agranoff BW, Albers RW, et al. (Eds.). Basic Neurochemistry: Molecular, Cellular and Medical Aspects. (6th edition). Lippincott-Raven. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK28242

Hoffenberg, E. J., MacKenzie, T., Barriga, K. J., Eisenbarth, G. S., Bao, F., Haas, J. E., Erlich, H., Bugawan Tl, T. l., Sokol, R. J., Taki, I., Norris, J. M., & Rewers, M. (2003). A prospective study of the incidence of childhood celiac disease. The Journal of pediatrics, 143(3), 308–314. https://doi.org/10.1067/s0022-3476(03)00282-8

Honar, N., Barkhordarian, M., Ghanizadeh, A., Radanfar, R. (2019). Association of Celiac Disease with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Journal of Comprehensive Pediatrics; 11(1):e97114. https://dx.doi.org/10.5812/compreped.97114

Kumperscak, H. G., Rebec, Z. K., Sobocan, S., Fras, V. T., & Dolinsek, J. (2020). Prevalence of Celiac Disease Is Not Increased in ADHD Sample. Journal of Attention Disorders, 24(7), 1085–1089. https://doi.org/10.1177/1087054716666953

Niederhofer H. (2011). Association of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and celiac disease: a brief report. The primary care companion for CNS disorders, 13(3), PCC.10br01104. https://doi.org/10.4088/PCC.10br01104

Talarico, V., Giancotti, L., Mazza, G. A., Miniero, R., & Bertini, M. (2021). Iron Deficiency Anemia in Celiac Disease. Nutrients, 13(5), 1695. MDPI AG. http://dx.doi.org/10.3390/nu13051695

Therrien, A., Kelly, C. P., & Silvester, J. A. (2020). Celiac Disease: Extraintestinal Manifestations and Associated Conditions. Journal of clinical gastroenterology, 54(1), 8–21. https://doi.org/10.1097/MCG.0000000000001267

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
ADHDCeliac DiseasePsychologyMental HealthHealth

Comments / 0

Published by

Neurodivergent. 20+ years social work and psychology experience. I write about mental health, neurodiversity, advocacy, education, and parenting. Founder of ADHD 2e MB. CYW, BA Psychology.

1128 followers

More from Jillian Enright

Calling out internet doctors for making false claims in order to sell their products and services

Why Do Some People Believe Internet Doctors Over Real Doctors?. Calling out internet doctors for making false claims in order to sell their products and services. Before I begin, I want to make clear that I am not a doctor, nor do I hold any degrees in the field of medicine. My degrees are in social work and psychology and I am not here to give any medical advice, so this is written in relation to mental health treatments and support for people divergent brains.

Read full story

ADHD Meds: What to Expect

What to expect when a doctor prescribes ADHD medication. This is not an article about different medications and their pros and cons, nor is it a debate about whether or not to use medications to treat ADHD.

Read full story
1 comments

ADHD and ODD: What’s the Connection?

I’d really like to rewrite these two sections of the DSM-5 (Just a couple of sections…) Many children with ADHD are also slapped with the label Oppositional-Defiant, or Oppositional Defiance Disorder(ODD).

Read full story
10 comments

Support Needs, Not Labels

Diagnostic groups (a.k.a. human beings) are not homogenous. My son and I both have the exact same diagnoses: twice exceptional, gifted with ADHD and anxiety. We are similar in a lot of ways. We both love reading and sports. We are both energetic, intense, passionate, forgetful, distractible, impulsive, introverted, and good problem-solvers.

Read full story

Self Awareness Improves Self Control

Recognizing How Emotions Feel Physically In Our Bodies. Why it's important to learn how our emotions feel physically in our bodies. Have you ever been surprised by the sudden intensity of your own emotions? One minute you thought you were calm, cool, and collected, and the next you were flying off the handle?

Read full story

New Study Highlights Benefits of Mindfulness for ADHD Symptoms

Practical and applicable research for people with ADHD. Really? Mindfulness helps people with ADHD? You don’t say!. Alright, before you wax sarcastic on me, I have to tell you this: I dislike mindfulness. Or perhaps I did not find my limited experience with mindfulness exercises at all helpful because of my ADHD.

Read full story

The “Gold Standard” for Autistic Children

So many Autistic people explain how and why ABA is abusive and harmful, yet many professionals continue to push it. I have heard this line so many times. “They told me ABA therapy was the ‘gold standard’ for Autism.”

Read full story

Using declarative language to reduce conflict and support social skills

“Why didn’t you get the kind of granola bars I like?!” our son demands incredulously as he helps put away the groceries. “I wonder if you could ask me that in a different way”, I muse.

Read full story

Impulsivity: It’s A Neurodivergent Thing

A relatable explanation for anyone who does not understand impulsivity. My son and I both have ADHD. I know I’ve asked myself this question many times. The problem with this question is that we weren’t thinking. Anything. We didn’t have time to think before our bodies just acted. Impulsivity is like having our bodies go rogue: our bodies decide to go full speed ahead without waiting for our brains to catch up.

Read full story

Discarding My Internalized Ableism

My internalized ableism and I are doing battle and I’m going to win because I’m stubborn AF. “Internalized oppression is not the cause of our mistreatment; it is the result of our mistreatment. It would not exist without the real external oppression that forms the social climate in which we exist. Once oppression has been internalized, little force is needed to keep us submissive. We harbour inside ourselves the pain and the memories, the fears and the confusions, the negative self-images and the low expectations, turning them into weapons with which to re-injure ourselves, every day of our lives.” (Marks, 1999, p. 25).

Read full story

Yes, ADHD Is Genetic

ADHD has an estimated heritability rate of 75–80%. This means that if one of your biological parents have ADHD, you’re highly likely to also have ADHD. Studies comparing adoptive and biological families of children with ADHD have shown that, even when raised in different environments, biological relatives still have higher rates of ADHD than adoptive family members.

Read full story
21 comments

More Effective Alternatives to Punishment

Guide children and set appropriate boundaries without threats or punishment. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. We all have baggage, some of us more than others, but we all have some. We also have preconceived ideas about how children should or should not behave and about how adults should parent.

Read full story

The Sixth Stage of Diagnosis

Embracing your own, or a loved one’s, Neurodivergence. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. “Do you think you’ve fully accepted all of who he is?”. My friend gently asked me this question one day while we were commiserating about our respective parenting struggles. We both have neurodiverse children close in age and have each experienced a myriad of emotions on this rollercoaster ride that is mothering boys with ADHD.

Read full story

ADHD Treatment Has Nothing To Do With School

And everything to do with self-worth, daily functioning, quality of life, and mental health. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Many children with ADHD are identified as struggling with focus, impulsivity, hyperactivity, and other symptoms when they start school. This is because the demands of our traditional school system are often unrealistic even for typically developing children, let alone children with neurodevelopmental disabilities.

Read full story
4 comments

An Accurate ADHD Timeline

Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. When I started doing research for this article I was reading a book called NeuroTribes, written by Steve Silberman. It is a detailed history of Autism and Neurodivergence around the world, and the dark history of the treatment of individuals with neurodevelopmental disabilities. Some of the details are emotionally difficult to read, but important to understand. Intellectually it’s a very interesting read and it is certainly a thoroughly researched book.

Read full story
9 comments

What is Neurodiversity?

Exploring the meaning of the word and the significance of the Neurodiversity movement. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. The concept of neurodiversity usually refers to perceived variations seen in cognitive, affectual, and sensory functioning differing from the majority of the general population or ‘predominant neurotype’, more usually known as the ‘neurotypical’ population” (Rosqvist et al., 2020).

Read full story
6 comments

Ways ADHD is Misunderstood

Seven of the many prevailing stereotypes and myths about ADHD. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. “But he can focus on things he enjoys for hours at a time!”. That was my own reaction when the school psychologist gently suggested that we learn more about ADHD to see if we wish to have our son assessed.

Read full story
1 comments

My Lightbulb Moments

Realizations I put together to conclude I am Autistic as well as ADHD. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. My son and I were each formally diagnosed with ADHD in 2019, and since then, I have been hyper-focused on learning every thing I possibly can about the subject.

Read full story
2 comments

Neurodiversity Is Not A Group of People

Neurodiversity is a political movement, a philosophy, and a personal framework. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. I don’t use reddit, but recently discovered r/ADHD, and tried to post there without first reading the community rules and guidelines. I made a short, simple post introducing myself as a fellow neurodivergent, which was flagged by the moderator bot.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy