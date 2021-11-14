Ways ADHD is Misunderstood

Jillian Enright

7 Ways ADHD is Misunderstood

Seven of the many prevailing stereotypes and myths about ADHD

Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KfLYW_0cwYIwB500
Created by author

But he can focus on things he enjoys for hours at a time!

That was my own reaction when the school psychologist gently suggested that we learn more about ADHD to see if we wish to have our son assessed.

Despite my degrees in Social Work and Psychology, I actually knew very little about the complexity of ADHD and the myriad of ways it can impact peoples’ lives. Having not been in University since 2009, it was certainly time to update and expand my knowledge.

Fast forward a year and a half and both our son and myself have been formally diagnosed (me at age 36!). My son was diagnosed by the school psychologist and his pediatrician, and I was diagnosed by a psychiatrist specializing in Adult ADHD.

ADHD is about so much more than difficulty sitting still.

Little did I know that this hyperfocus was also part of ADHD and that hyperactivity and inattentiveness are just two parts of a very complex disorder that Dr. Russell Barkley explains is not actually a disorder of attention, it’s a disorder of regulation.

Below I have reframed and expanded on each of the Seven Executive Abilities, described by Dr. Russell Barkley (Barkely, 2015), relating them to struggles in children rather than adults.

1) Impulse Control

The ability to STOP. The ability to pause between the action and reaction. The ability to pause before responding. “ Response inhibition refers to the ability to withhold a cognitive or behavioural impulse that may be inaccurate or maladaptive.” (Barkley, 2015).

Children are particularly prone to impulsivity because their prefrontal cortex, which is highly important in decision making, is not yet fully developed. Neurotypical children are impulsive as a result of being children. Children with ADHD are thought to be approximately 30% behind their peers in PFC development, making the stop and think” process even more difficult.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=197190_0cwYIwB500
Created by author

2) Hindsight

Working memory deficits may adversely affect the social functioning of children with ADHD .” (Kofler et al., 2011). “Hmm, last time I did this… and this happened… so maybe I should try… this instead…”

While most children with ADHD have average or above-average IQ (many are twice exceptional), learning from past experiences is more challenging when there are differences in the way ADHD brains store and later access information as memories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ta5QZ_0cwYIwB500
Quote by Dr. Jellinek(image created by author)

3) Foresight

Thinking ahead to longer-term consequences of your current behaviour before acting.

Children with ADHD have greater difficulty predicting possible outcomes of their choices and have greater difficulty connecting current behaviour with future consequences.

This means that delayed consequences such as detention, suspension, grounding, removal of future privileges, etc. are not likely to be effective in changing undesired behaviour. I wrote more about this in another article, “Punishment Does Not Work”.

Intervention, guidance, and support have to happen at the point of performance, meaning at the location and in the moment the behaviour is occurring.

Similarly, reinforcing positive behaviours must also occur at the point of performance, so we must make efforts to “catch” the child doing something good and not only be on the look out for negative behaviours.

Children with ADHD often struggle with low self-worth and are often blamed for behaviours stemming from their disability. Many children with ADHD internalize the constant negative messages from others, believing that it is their fault, rather than being taught that their brains are wired differently.

So often I hear adults ask (and yes, I have heard myself say it!) “why isn’t he learning from these consequences?” That is why. Impulsivity combined with a deficit in both hindsight and foresight (also referred to as working memory) make it very difficult for children with ADHD to learn from past mistakes without compassionate, non-judgemental support and guidance.

This means that a neurological difference is responsible for difficulty learning from consequences, not a desire to be “bad”, and not from a lack of a desire to be “good”.

“kids with challenging behaviours lack skill, not will.”—Dr. Stuart Ablon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ujX1_0cwYIwB500
Quote by Dr. Ablon(image created by author)

4) Self-talk

Self-directed language to facilitate self-control, also referred to as verbal working memory, or inner speech.

This is our inner monologue and refers to how we talk to ourselves inside our head to guide our decisions and remind ourselves of things we need to do. Children begin by having these conversations with themselves out loud when they are very young and as they mature these conversations gradually become internalized.

Each person’s experience with ADHD is different, however ADHD experts such as Dr. Russell Barkley explain that the capacity for self-talk is less-developed and also develops later in life in people with ADHD.

The ability to talk to oneself in a positive and helpful way impacts one’s self-esteem, memory, motivation, and decision-making. Challenges with this executive function can have a significant impact on daily functioning.

5) Emotion Regulation

Emotional self-regulation is the ability to manage one’s emotions to make them more socially acceptable.

“Our emotions are our motivation.”—(Barkley, 2015)

The executive functions in kids with ADHD are simply not developed enough to manage emotions as adeptly as a peer or an adult would (Saline, 2018).

If a child with ADHD has “big feelings”, or is experiencing emotional dysregulation, then they cannot entirely control the resulting behaviour. They first need help with managing the feelings and developing self-regulation skills, only then can the behaviour change follow.

We don’t hand a kid a basketball and expect them to sink a basket their first try, we teach them skills first. Why, then, do we expect children to have the skills to manage intense emotions if they haven’t been taught?

6) Self-Motivation

Children with ADHD are dependant on the environment and its immediate consequences.

Please note the difference between the environment and adults — Oftentimes adults refer to “natural consequences” and yet they are consequences that the adult has imposed upon the child. Those are not natural. Natural consequences are those that happen without adult intervention.

This means that we, the adults, have to help children and youth develop tools for self-reinforcing for tasks they find less desirable.

Children and students need to find what is reinforcing for them, not have the adults decide what their rewards are, and certainly not have adults use the rewards as a means of manipulating children into doing what the adults want them to do.

What adults identify as behavioural problems come from a lack of skill, a lack of coping strategies, and/or underlying issues or concerns.

“If caregivers are focused only on modifying behaviour, then all they’re modifying is the signal. But they’re not solving any of the problems that are causing the signal.”—(Greene, 2021)

Addressing the presenting behaviour only “trains” a person to comply and do what is being asked of them, completely ignoring the underlying difficulties that really need to be addressed.

It’s a bandaid solution because it does not teach skills or provide emotional support, and it puts the onus on the child, rather than on the competent adults whose brains possess a fully developed prefrontal cortex.

Addressing the presenting behaviour only “trains” a person to comply and do what is being asked of them, completely ignoring the underlying challenge that really needs to be addressed.

For more on the problems with behaviourism and behaviour modification, Alfie Kohn wrote a blog post on the topic, as well as books on the subject called “Punished by Rewards” and “Unconditional Parenting”.

But I digress…. Back to the List… Now, where was I? Oh yes!

7) The ability to plan and problem solve

The ability to simulate multiple possible future options is the highest executive function in humans.

The ability to quickly run through multiple “ hypothetical situations” in our mind, and then the ability to quickly change course when we run into a problem or when one of our options fails.

A lot of children (and adults) with ADHD struggle with cognitive flexibility, or flexible thinking. When we have our mind set on something happening a certain way and that changes, it can be very difficult for us to adapt. This is also a common struggle for people with anxiety, a comorbid condition with ADHD, meaning they commonly occur together.

Children with undiagnosed, untreated, or inadequately treated ADHD are 30% behind their peers when it comes to executive functioning.

(c) Jillian Enright, ADHD 2e MB

-

Related Articles

ADHD, Actually

The History of ADHD

-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0hUK_0cwYIwB500
Created by author

-

References

Barkley, Russell A. (2015). Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder: A Handbook for Diagnosis & Treatment. The Guilford Press.

Greene, Ross, W. (2021). Lost & Found: Unlocking collaboration and compassion to help our most vulnerable, misunderstood students, and all the rest. (2nd ed.). Jossey-Bass.

Kofler, M. J., Rapport, M.D., Bolden, J., Server, D.E., Raiker, J.S., & Alderson, R.M. (2011). Working memory deficits and social problems in children with ADHD. Journal of Abnormal Child Psychology, 39, 805–817.

Saline, S. (2018). What your ADHD child wishes you knew: Working together to empower kids for success in school and life. TarcherPerigee.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Neurodivergent. 20+ years social work and psychology experience. I write about mental health, neurodiversity, advocacy, education, and parenting. Founder of ADHD 2e MB. CYW, BA Psychology.

919 followers

More from Jillian Enright

Discarding My Internalized Ableism

My internalized ableism and I are doing battle and I’m going to win because I’m stubborn AF. “Internalized oppression is not the cause of our mistreatment; it is the result of our mistreatment. It would not exist without the real external oppression that forms the social climate in which we exist. Once oppression has been internalized, little force is needed to keep us submissive. We harbour inside ourselves the pain and the memories, the fears and the confusions, the negative self-images and the low expectations, turning them into weapons with which to re-injure ourselves, every day of our lives.” (Marks, 1999, p. 25).

Read full story

Exploring The Connection Between ADHD and Celiac

As it turns out, ADHD and Celiac actually met in the bar. They seemed to have quite a bit in common and got on well, so they decided to go back to ADHD’s place (ADHD is known for being impulsive, after all).

Read full story

Yes, ADHD Is Genetic

ADHD has an estimated heritability rate of 75–80%. This means that if one of your biological parents have ADHD, you’re highly likely to also have ADHD. Studies comparing adoptive and biological families of children with ADHD have shown that, even when raised in different environments, biological relatives still have higher rates of ADHD than adoptive family members.

Read full story
21 comments

More Effective Alternatives to Punishment

Guide children and set appropriate boundaries without threats or punishment. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. We all have baggage, some of us more than others, but we all have some. We also have preconceived ideas about how children should or should not behave and about how adults should parent.

Read full story

The Sixth Stage of Diagnosis

Embracing your own, or a loved one’s, Neurodivergence. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. “Do you think you’ve fully accepted all of who he is?”. My friend gently asked me this question one day while we were commiserating about our respective parenting struggles. We both have neurodiverse children close in age and have each experienced a myriad of emotions on this rollercoaster ride that is mothering boys with ADHD.

Read full story

ADHD Treatment Has Nothing To Do With School

And everything to do with self-worth, daily functioning, quality of life, and mental health. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Many children with ADHD are identified as struggling with focus, impulsivity, hyperactivity, and other symptoms when they start school. This is because the demands of our traditional school system are often unrealistic even for typically developing children, let alone children with neurodevelopmental disabilities.

Read full story
4 comments

An Accurate ADHD Timeline

Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. When I started doing research for this article I was reading a book called NeuroTribes, written by Steve Silberman. It is a detailed history of Autism and Neurodivergence around the world, and the dark history of the treatment of individuals with neurodevelopmental disabilities. Some of the details are emotionally difficult to read, but important to understand. Intellectually it’s a very interesting read and it is certainly a thoroughly researched book.

Read full story
9 comments

What is Neurodiversity?

Exploring the meaning of the word and the significance of the Neurodiversity movement. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. The concept of neurodiversity usually refers to perceived variations seen in cognitive, affectual, and sensory functioning differing from the majority of the general population or ‘predominant neurotype’, more usually known as the ‘neurotypical’ population” (Rosqvist et al., 2020).

Read full story
6 comments

My Lightbulb Moments

Realizations I put together to conclude I am Autistic as well as ADHD. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. My son and I were each formally diagnosed with ADHD in 2019, and since then, I have been hyper-focused on learning every thing I possibly can about the subject.

Read full story
2 comments

Neurodiversity Is Not A Group of People

Neurodiversity is a political movement, a philosophy, and a personal framework. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. I don’t use reddit, but recently discovered r/ADHD, and tried to post there without first reading the community rules and guidelines. I made a short, simple post introducing myself as a fellow neurodivergent, which was flagged by the moderator bot.

Read full story
1 comments

Parents of Autistic & ADHD Kids Have Heard Enough

Things You Should Never Say To Parents of Autistic and ADHD Kids. People really should know better by now, seriously. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. I’ve been pretty lucky. For the most part, I don’t get the kinds of comments I describe in this article. Maybe it’s because I give off a “don’t mess with me” vibe and tend not to interact with strangers at the playground.

Read full story
19 comments

Gifted and Twice Exceptional Learners

Twice Exceptionality (2e): Gifted is not the same as high-achieving. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Original Tweet by @LeahTrissImage created by author. Have you seen memes and videos on social media about “gifted kid burnout”? I was that kid, and so was my son at the ripe old age of 7 years old.

Read full story

The Power of Validation

Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Have you ever had someone tell you that you were “being too sensitive” or “overreacting” to something?. How’d that work out for them? How did you feel about them after they said that?

Read full story
5 comments

Supporting Children Through Big Feelings

Supporting children through big feelings and challenging behaviours. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. This is a two-part blog series focusing on preventing and supporting children whose behaviour can become quite challenging when they are dysregulated.

Read full story

Punishments Don’t Teach Skills

Okay, maybe one: They teach people how to be better at avoiding punishment. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. This is the second in a three-part series on problems with using punishment, and non-punitive ways to help children with challenging behaviours. If you haven’t read our first part, “Punishment Does Not Work”, click here.

Read full story
3 comments

Behaviour Management Programs are Out-Dated and Ableist

Behaviour Management Programs are Harmful and Ableist. Reward charts, point systems, and other behaviour management programs touted as “positive” are actually out-dated, harmful, and ableist AF.

Read full story

Punishing Behaviour Makes it Worse

(Especially for neurodivergent children) — Based on neuroscience. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Doubling down on a previous story, Punishment Does Not Work, I am taking this concept a step further by explaining how punishment actually makes things worse in a lot of cases.

Read full story
10 comments

Punishment Does. Not. Work.

“Punishment” Does. Not. Work. And it’s particularly ineffective with neurodiverse kids. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Bear with me. Before you read the title and dismiss the premise, I am not advocating for a permissive style of parenting, and I am not suggesting that children shouldn’t have boundaries.

Read full story
34 comments

Working Memory Is Not The Same As Object Permanence

If You Can Read This, You Do Not Struggle With Object Permanence. That term does not mean what you think it means. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Fellow Neurodivergents! Lend me your… eyes.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy