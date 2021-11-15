ADHD Treatment Has Nothing To Do With School

Jillian Enright

ADHD Treatment Has Nothing To Do With School

And everything to do with self-worth, daily functioning, quality of life, and mental health.

Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOJcn_0cwVX6PG00
Created by author

Many children with ADHD are identified as struggling with focus, impulsivity, hyperactivity, and other symptoms when they start school. This is because the demands of our traditional school system are often unrealistic even for typically developing children, let alone children with neurodevelopmental disabilities.

Sit still, stay in your seat, pay attention, stop wiggling, did you hear what I said? Follow instructions, don’t talk out, raise your hand, and keep your hands to yourself please!

Oftentimes it is teachers who approach parents with concerns about a student, citing these difficulties, and encouraging caregivers to speak to their child’s paediatrician, or asking for permission to refer the child to their school psychologist for assessment.

(Side-note: This isn’t always the case, sometimes it’s the other way around, and I addressed this experience in another article).

So it is understandable that when their child is diagnosed with ADHD, parents tend to focus on what their child needs to do better in school. “Doing better” may mean improving academically, behaviourally, socially, or all of the above.

Yes, school is important, but

Children spend approximately 30 hours of their week at school, so their experience of feeling secure, accepted, and successful in school is indeed important. That said, school is not the be-all and end-all of our lives and we cause children great harm when we portray it as such.

Some kids will absolutely hate school and they need to know there is life outside of those walls. Some students don’t do well on standardized testing, or don’t do well in school in general, and they need to know that many people received low grades and still went on to be very successful in life.

The primary goal of treating a child’s ADHD (or any life-altering disability) should never be for them to do well in school.

To clarify: when I say treating, I don’t just mean with medication. Medication can be a very important part of ADHD treatment, but it’s not the only way to mitigate its effects. When I refer to treatment, I am including all forms: therapy/counselling, exercise, accommodations, strategies and tools, etc.

The primary goal of treating a child’s ADHD should never be for them to do well in school.

Anyway… where was I again? Oh yes.

ADHD impacts much more than school performance

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder which impacts every part of a person’s life (we expanded further on this topic in another article, “ADHD, Actually: The Struggle is Real”).

When our son was about 6 years old, before he was diagnosed with ADHD, he once said “I’m just a bad kid who does bad things”. It broke my heart. He had gotten in trouble at school yet again and was internalizing every negative incident and putting all the blame on his little 6-year-old self.

Once he was diagnosed, effectively treated, and learned more about his own divergent brain and how it works, his self-concept greatly improved. He understood that some things were harder for him and some things were easier, and that’s just how his brain works. As he grows, he can further develop strategies and tools for managing his symptoms, and continue to learn more about what works best for him.

We still have our struggles, and our son is still hard on himself, but not nearly as harsh as he used to be.

Think of the bigger picture

As this school year is beginning to wind down, some parents ask me about having their child take a “medication holiday” for the summer. Some parents of children who were recently diagnosed ask about waiting until September to seek out and begin trying different treatment options.

If your child tends to do well unmedicated at home and during their summer activities, then there is nothing wrong with taking a break from their meds, especially if they are experiencing side-effects and would like to try going without for a bit. If they do, please consult with their doctor to ensure they do so safely, and they gradually taper off of their medications properly if needed.

On the other hand, many who have found effective treatment for their ADHD cannot imagine their lives without it, especially if they struggled a great deal to find the right treatment for themselves or for their child.

Many who have found effective treatment for their ADHD cannot imagine their lives without it.

Allow me to paint a picture of my own

I will share a bit about what my life was like before ADHD diagnosis and treatment.

I was erratic. I experienced what we in child psychology often refer to as “big feelings”. My emotions were quite intense to begin with, then add in being bullied at school and having an unstable home life, I experienced emotional dysregulation on a regular basis.

My house was a mess. Later, as an undiagnosed young adult with ADHD, my physical environment very much resembled the chaos inside my head. I had a home office, yet my husband would often come home to find our kitchen table buried under mountains of papers. I didn’t want to file them because then I would forget to follow-up or complete whatever task was associated with the offending paperwork. We didn’t need to actually eat at that table, did we?

I was highly impulsive. This combined with intense emotions and rejection sensitivity dysphoria (RSD) is a doozy. When my feelings were hurt, or I felt something was unjust, I was explosive. My emotions took over my rational brain and I was no longer fully in control of myself. I was overcome by a flood of anger and hurt and sadness.

It was as though my brain could no longer comprehend that emotions are temporary. The feelings were too intense to endure. I sought any way to release them, suppress them, stop them, or at least stop feeling them. This led to self-destructive, maladaptive behaviours, and caused problems in my relationships.

The experience (or perception) of constant rejection and intense emotions led to me withdrawing more and more. I couldn’t take any more of the anxiety and self-doubt I experienced with nearly every social interaction.

Over the course of a few years, I went from being a highly social, gregarious person who was always up for a good time to someone who rarely went out and spent most of her time reading alone at home.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

Loud but Lonely

Reading alone is a wonderful way to spend my time, but I was also neglecting friendships and isolating myself, rather than striking a balance between spending time with people I enjoy and also enjoying time by myself.

I realize now that I’m one of those “loud” introverts. I often talk a lot due to ADHD and social anxiety, and I don’t come across as shy, but prolonged social interaction exhausts me. I now also realize that a large part of my fatigue came from masking all the time and trying to fit in to neurotypical expectations.

Masking is what many neurodivergent individuals do in an effort to hide their symptoms and appear “normal” to others, and many children mask all day at school and in other social situations.

But look at us now!

Okay, so I haven’t climbed the proverbial corporate ladder and made millions, nor have I invented a life-saving device. I still have ADHD and I still struggle sometimes, but my house is less messy (we can use the kitchen table!), and my office is fairly organized.

I’m way less reactive and much more regulated, I can even keep my cool when my son is having a meltdown — partly because I know how it feels to be overwhelmed by intense emotions, but also because my ADHD is being properly treated.

My son is also doing much better, both at school and elsewhere. This is beneficial for us as his parents, but more importantly, it’s beneficial for him. He is more regulated, less impulsive, and explosive meltdowns are a rare occurrence. This has helped him to feel better about himself and also allows others to see beyond his hyperactive and impulsive behaviours to the sweet, funny, caring, and sensitive boy that co-exists with those other parts of him.

Whichever road your family may choose, and whatever treatment is right for your child, please remember that the primary goal of any form of treatment should be to allow your child’s strengths to shine through.

The priority is to make their life easier by managing the symptoms that cause them difficulty. If that also happens to make things easier for the adults at home, school, and elsewhere, then great. That should simply be a fortunate side-effect of the treatment, never the focus.

© Jillian Enright, ADHD 2e MB

-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0hUK_0cwVX6PG00
For more articles like this, follow me(image created by author)

-

References

Barkley, Russell A. (2015). Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder: A Handbook for Diagnosis & Treatment. The Guilford Press.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Neurodivergent. 20+ years social work and psychology experience. I write about mental health, neurodiversity, advocacy, education, and parenting. Founder of ADHD 2e MB. CYW, BA Psychology.

925 followers

More from Jillian Enright

Discarding My Internalized Ableism

My internalized ableism and I are doing battle and I’m going to win because I’m stubborn AF. “Internalized oppression is not the cause of our mistreatment; it is the result of our mistreatment. It would not exist without the real external oppression that forms the social climate in which we exist. Once oppression has been internalized, little force is needed to keep us submissive. We harbour inside ourselves the pain and the memories, the fears and the confusions, the negative self-images and the low expectations, turning them into weapons with which to re-injure ourselves, every day of our lives.” (Marks, 1999, p. 25).

Read full story
1 comments

Exploring The Connection Between ADHD and Celiac

As it turns out, ADHD and Celiac actually met in the bar. They seemed to have quite a bit in common and got on well, so they decided to go back to ADHD’s place (ADHD is known for being impulsive, after all).

Read full story

Yes, ADHD Is Genetic

ADHD has an estimated heritability rate of 75–80%. This means that if one of your biological parents have ADHD, you’re highly likely to also have ADHD. Studies comparing adoptive and biological families of children with ADHD have shown that, even when raised in different environments, biological relatives still have higher rates of ADHD than adoptive family members.

Read full story
21 comments

More Effective Alternatives to Punishment

Guide children and set appropriate boundaries without threats or punishment. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. We all have baggage, some of us more than others, but we all have some. We also have preconceived ideas about how children should or should not behave and about how adults should parent.

Read full story

The Sixth Stage of Diagnosis

Embracing your own, or a loved one’s, Neurodivergence. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. “Do you think you’ve fully accepted all of who he is?”. My friend gently asked me this question one day while we were commiserating about our respective parenting struggles. We both have neurodiverse children close in age and have each experienced a myriad of emotions on this rollercoaster ride that is mothering boys with ADHD.

Read full story

An Accurate ADHD Timeline

Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. When I started doing research for this article I was reading a book called NeuroTribes, written by Steve Silberman. It is a detailed history of Autism and Neurodivergence around the world, and the dark history of the treatment of individuals with neurodevelopmental disabilities. Some of the details are emotionally difficult to read, but important to understand. Intellectually it’s a very interesting read and it is certainly a thoroughly researched book.

Read full story
9 comments

What is Neurodiversity?

Exploring the meaning of the word and the significance of the Neurodiversity movement. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. The concept of neurodiversity usually refers to perceived variations seen in cognitive, affectual, and sensory functioning differing from the majority of the general population or ‘predominant neurotype’, more usually known as the ‘neurotypical’ population” (Rosqvist et al., 2020).

Read full story
6 comments

Ways ADHD is Misunderstood

Seven of the many prevailing stereotypes and myths about ADHD. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. “But he can focus on things he enjoys for hours at a time!”. That was my own reaction when the school psychologist gently suggested that we learn more about ADHD to see if we wish to have our son assessed.

Read full story
1 comments

My Lightbulb Moments

Realizations I put together to conclude I am Autistic as well as ADHD. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. My son and I were each formally diagnosed with ADHD in 2019, and since then, I have been hyper-focused on learning every thing I possibly can about the subject.

Read full story
2 comments

Neurodiversity Is Not A Group of People

Neurodiversity is a political movement, a philosophy, and a personal framework. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. I don’t use reddit, but recently discovered r/ADHD, and tried to post there without first reading the community rules and guidelines. I made a short, simple post introducing myself as a fellow neurodivergent, which was flagged by the moderator bot.

Read full story
1 comments

Parents of Autistic & ADHD Kids Have Heard Enough

Things You Should Never Say To Parents of Autistic and ADHD Kids. People really should know better by now, seriously. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. I’ve been pretty lucky. For the most part, I don’t get the kinds of comments I describe in this article. Maybe it’s because I give off a “don’t mess with me” vibe and tend not to interact with strangers at the playground.

Read full story
19 comments

Gifted and Twice Exceptional Learners

Twice Exceptionality (2e): Gifted is not the same as high-achieving. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Original Tweet by @LeahTrissImage created by author. Have you seen memes and videos on social media about “gifted kid burnout”? I was that kid, and so was my son at the ripe old age of 7 years old.

Read full story

The Power of Validation

Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Have you ever had someone tell you that you were “being too sensitive” or “overreacting” to something?. How’d that work out for them? How did you feel about them after they said that?

Read full story
5 comments

Supporting Children Through Big Feelings

Supporting children through big feelings and challenging behaviours. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. This is a two-part blog series focusing on preventing and supporting children whose behaviour can become quite challenging when they are dysregulated.

Read full story

Punishments Don’t Teach Skills

Okay, maybe one: They teach people how to be better at avoiding punishment. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. This is the second in a three-part series on problems with using punishment, and non-punitive ways to help children with challenging behaviours. If you haven’t read our first part, “Punishment Does Not Work”, click here.

Read full story
3 comments

Behaviour Management Programs are Out-Dated and Ableist

Behaviour Management Programs are Harmful and Ableist. Reward charts, point systems, and other behaviour management programs touted as “positive” are actually out-dated, harmful, and ableist AF.

Read full story

Punishing Behaviour Makes it Worse

(Especially for neurodivergent children) — Based on neuroscience. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Doubling down on a previous story, Punishment Does Not Work, I am taking this concept a step further by explaining how punishment actually makes things worse in a lot of cases.

Read full story
10 comments

Punishment Does. Not. Work.

“Punishment” Does. Not. Work. And it’s particularly ineffective with neurodiverse kids. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Bear with me. Before you read the title and dismiss the premise, I am not advocating for a permissive style of parenting, and I am not suggesting that children shouldn’t have boundaries.

Read full story
34 comments

Working Memory Is Not The Same As Object Permanence

If You Can Read This, You Do Not Struggle With Object Permanence. That term does not mean what you think it means. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Fellow Neurodivergents! Lend me your… eyes.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy