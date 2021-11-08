Working Memory Is Not The Same As Object Permanence

Jillian Enright

If You Can Read This, You Do Not Struggle With Object Permanence

That term does not mean what you think it means.

Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3weURn_0cpFeJug00
Quote from Princess BrideImage created by author

Fellow Neurodivergents! Lend me your… eyes.

I have an announcement.

We have ADHD. We are not infants.

I have seen, heard, and read a lot of ADHD-related content perpetuating the misconception that we struggle with object permanence. Let me assure you: if you can read this blog post, you do not.

Object permanence is the concept that objects continue to exist even when they are not visible, and in typically developing babies, this ability emerges between six months and two years of age (Malik & Marwaha, 2021).

I’m neurodivergent, so I’m not typically developing… but even when you apply the estimate that some parts of ADHD brains develop approximately 30% later than typical brains (Berger et al., 2013), then we’d still have the concept of object permanence down pat between the ripe old ages of 8 months to 2 1/2 years.

This lack of object permanence is why babies get so excited when their caregiver uncovers their eyes and magically re-appears while playing a game of peek-a-boo, or when they become distressed because their parent has left the room, even when they’re just around the corner.

If you were to cover your eyes and could no longer see me, I hope you would understand you were not, in fact, invisible, nor did I disappear.

Piaget must be rolling in his grave

…or at least rolling his eyes

Object permanence was a concept first described by a Swiss psychologist named Jean Piaget, way back in the early 1900s, a concept included in his Theory of Cognitive Development. I won’t go into great detail about this, as this theory has been covered in great length in many child development textbooks and articles.

Piaget’s theory of cognitive development suggests that children move through four different stages of mental development as they grow. These four stages are as follows:

  1. The sensorimotor stage: from birth to 2 years
  2. The preoperational stage: ages 2 to 7
  3. The concrete operational stage: ages 7 to 11
  4. The formal operational stage: ages 12 and up

The sensorimotor stage is the time when children master two phenomena: causality and object permanence. Infants use their senses and motor abilities to manipulate their surroundings and learn about the environment. In doing so, they come to understand a cause-and-effect relationship

Between 6 months and two years, infants and toddlers improve their awareness of object permanence, understanding that objects and people continue to exist even when they are not visible.

Working Memory

When you forget something because you don’t see it, that’s more of an “out of sight, out of mind” phenomenon. This is not an issue of object permanence, rather, it’s an issue with working memory.

Working memory is holding information in mind and mentally working with it (Diamond, 2013). According to Baddeley and Hitch (1994), working memory is broken into three sub-categories:

  1. Phonological loop: keeps auditory information active in consciousness for the purpose of immediate problem-solving (such as repeating a number in your head to remember it until you can write it down).
  2. Central executive: allocates cognitive resources, focuses attention that is needed to solve problems, and controls cognitive interference. That’s a fancy way of saying your brain tells you to pay attention to some things and filter out others.
  3. Visual-spatial: allows people to keep visual images and spatial information active in the mind for problem-solving (like remembering where you left your keys, phone, or significant other).

That’s the one!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IzegI_0cpFeJug00
Image created by author

The fact that I put my cup of coffee in the microwave to heat it up, forget about it, and find it ice-cold two hours later is a visual-spatial memory issue.

When I put my keys down in my office chair because my hands are full, then spend panicked minutes or hours the next morning desperately searching for them, it is not because my brain thinks my keys cease to exist.

I know my cup of coffee and keys exist, I just can’t for the life of me remember where I bloody put them!

© Jillian Enright, ADHD 2e MB

-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0hUK_0cpFeJug00
Created by author

-

References

Baddeley, A. D., & Hitch, G. J. (1994). Developments in the concept of working memory. Neuropsychology, 8(4), 485–493. https://doi.org/10.1037/0894-4105.8.4.485

Berger, I., Slobodin, O., Aboud, M., Melamed, J., Cassuto, H. (2013). Maturational delay in ADHD: evidence from CPT. Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, 7, 691. https://doi.org/10.3389/fnhum.2013.00691

Diamond, A. (2013). Executive functions. Annual Review of Psychology, 64(1), 135–168. https://doi.org/10.1146/annurev-psych-113011–143750

Malik, F., & Marwaha, R. (2021, July 31). Cognitive Development. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island: StatPearls Publishing. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK537095

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Neurodivergent. 20+ years social work and psychology experience. I write about mental health, neurodiversity, advocacy, education, and parenting. Founder of ADHD 2e MB. CYW, BA Psychology.

671 followers

More from Jillian Enright

An Accurate ADHD Timeline

Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. When I started doing research for this article I was reading a book called NeuroTribes, written by Steve Silberman. It is a detailed history of Autism and Neurodivergence around the world, and the dark history of the treatment of individuals with neurodevelopmental disabilities. Some of the details are emotionally difficult to read, but important to understand. Intellectually it’s a very interesting read and it is certainly a thoroughly researched book.

Read full story
1 comments

My Lightbulb Moments

Realizations I put together to conclude I am Autistic as well as ADHD. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. My son and I were each formally diagnosed with ADHD in 2019, and since then, I have been hyper-focused on learning every thing I possibly can about the subject.

Read full story

Neurodiversity Is Not A Group of People

Neurodiversity is a political movement, a philosophy, and a personal framework. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. I don’t use reddit, but recently discovered r/ADHD, and tried to post there without first reading the community rules and guidelines. I made a short, simple post introducing myself as a fellow neurodivergent, which was flagged by the moderator bot.

Read full story

Parents of Autistic & ADHD Kids Have Heard Enough

Things You Should Never Say To Parents of Autistic and ADHD Kids. People really should know better by now, seriously. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. I’ve been pretty lucky. For the most part, I don’t get the kinds of comments I describe in this article. Maybe it’s because I give off a “don’t mess with me” vibe and tend not to interact with strangers at the playground.

Read full story
13 comments

Gifted and Twice Exceptional Learners

Twice Exceptionality (2e): Gifted is not the same as high-achieving. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Original Tweet by @LeahTrissImage created by author. Have you seen memes and videos on social media about “gifted kid burnout”? I was that kid, and so was my son at the ripe old age of 7 years old.

Read full story

The Power of Validation

Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Have you ever had someone tell you that you were “being too sensitive” or “overreacting” to something?. How’d that work out for them? How did you feel about them after they said that?

Read full story
1 comments

Supporting Children Through Big Feelings

Supporting children through big feelings and challenging behaviours. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. This is a two-part blog series focusing on preventing and supporting children whose behaviour can become quite challenging when they are dysregulated.

Read full story

Punishments Don’t Teach Skills

Okay, maybe one: They teach people how to be better at avoiding punishment. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. This is the second in a three-part series on problems with using punishment, and non-punitive ways to help children with challenging behaviours. If you haven’t read our first part, “Punishment Does Not Work”, click here.

Read full story
3 comments

Behaviour Management Programs are Out-Dated and Ableist

Behaviour Management Programs are Harmful and Ableist. Reward charts, point systems, and other behaviour management programs touted as “positive” are actually out-dated, harmful, and ableist AF.

Read full story

Punishing Behaviour Makes it Worse

(Especially for neurodivergent children) — Based on neuroscience. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Doubling down on a previous story, Punishment Does Not Work, I am taking this concept a step further by explaining how punishment actually makes things worse in a lot of cases.

Read full story
10 comments

Punishment Does. Not. Work.

“Punishment” Does. Not. Work. And it’s particularly ineffective with neurodiverse kids. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Bear with me. Before you read the title and dismiss the premise, I am not advocating for a permissive style of parenting, and I am not suggesting that children shouldn’t have boundaries.

Read full story
20 comments

Pick Your Battles

Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Our son is the Prince of Power Struggles. But you know what? In my day, I was the Queen. As a child, I was what we might now politely call spirited, but back then I was simply called stubborn. I was also told I would probably be a lawyer one day because I am so good at argumentation. Spoiler alert: I did not become a lawyer, but I do still love a good debate.

Read full story

Social and Behaviour Issues in Neurotypicals

Communication issues, unusual behaviours, and compliance acquiescence disorder. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. I‘ve been reading a couple of books, one of which was published in 2020, and the other in 2021.

Read full story

Is Your Child Struggling, Yet Their School Denies Services?

Is Your Child Struggling, Yet Their School Denies Services?. Children who mask their disabilities are often denied services because they don’t appear to be struggling. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych.

Read full story
3 comments

ADHD: The Gift That Just Keeps On Giving

Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. *Prevalence rates an estimate based on peer-reviewed researchCreated by author. I recently wrote about the most common co-occurring conditions with ADHD, which are anxiety, depression, bipolar, addictions, and borderline personality (BPD).

Read full story
4 comments

ADHD: the Gift that Keeps on Giving

Commonly comorbid conditions with ADHD. Also how Personality Disorders are sexist and gender-biased. …Except I lost my receipt. (Because ADHD). When I was diagnosed with ADHD, I had no idea how much of my previously misdiagnosed or misunderstood conditions were related. I had no concept of how many overlapping conditions there are, and how many of my “quirks” were actually related to ADHD.

Read full story

My ADHD Was Misdiagnosed as a Personality Disorder

My ADHD Was Misdiagnosed as a Personality Disorder. More specifically, I’m Autistic and ADHD, but I was first misdiagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder. I was diagnosed with BPD in 2010, wasn’t diagnosed with ADHD until 2019, and then self-diagnosed Autistic in 2021.

Read full story

O.D.D. Does Not Exist

Oppositional Defiant Disorder is not a valid diagnosis approximately 99%* of the time. As promised at the end of my previous article, I will explain how my research and experience combined have taught me that Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD) is not a valid diagnosis approximately 99%* of the time.

Read full story
2 comments

Stop Calling Children “Defiant”

It’s a harmful, inaccurate label that often stigmatizes developmentally and situationally appropriate behaviour. “Morality is doing what is right regardless of what you are told. Obedience is doing what is told regardless of what is right.” — H.L. Mencken.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy