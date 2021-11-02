Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and Mood Symptoms

Jillian Enright

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fHXty_0cg5xLQz00
Created by author

Research Shows What People With ADHD Have Been Saying For Years

Thanks for catching up, academia.

A recent study concluded that ADHD on its own was not a significant cause of mood disorders or mood-related symptoms.

When the researchers controlled for functional problems and executive functioning, the correlation dropped from 48% down to only 15%. Conversely, functional problems and executive functioning accounted for between 42% and 53% of the variance of mood symptoms.

In the discussion section of their paper, the authors went on to conclude:

“…mood symptoms can be seen as a result of coping with the negative outcomes individuals with ADHD experience in daily life.”

If I may say so: No $h!t, Sherlock.

The neurodivergent community has been trying to explain this to the general population for decades, but at least they’re beginning to catch up.

Neurodivergent activists and academics, such as Harvey Blume and Judy Singer, have been writing about the political perspectives and institutional constructs that contribute to the suffering of neurodivergent individuals since the late 90s.

“…think of how these people have been treated, whether at school, in employment, or in the social arena…how their irritating personal characteristics seem to justify their treatment. That’s the oppression.” — Judy Singer

Even earlier than that, disabled activists like Michael Oliver were making similar points with regards to physical disabilities and lack of accommodation, forming the social model of disability.

In fact, parts of Judy Singer’s thesis about the neurodiversity movement were inspired by those social and political models of disability.

Michael Oliver was a British academic, author, and disability rights activist. His research focused on the social model of disability, and his activism centred on overcoming the systemic barriers disabled people confront in their daily lives.

In his writings, he defined disability as:

“The disadvantage or restriction of activity caused by a contemporary social organisation which takes no or little account of people who have physical impairments and thus excludes them from the mainstream of social activities.” — Michael Oliver

Imagine how much sooner researchers would have reached these same conclusions if they actually listened to the communities about which they write and research, rather than treating us like lab rats, watching us flounder and taking notes.

Returning to the present

The research has identified poor self-concept as one of the most significant predictors of mood symptoms, particularly depression.

Imagine that.

Here’s where the medical, pathologizing approach attempts to gaslight neurodivergent people, convincing us that it’s our particular neurology causing us to feel depressed.

Granted, there are certainly aspects of our neurology that do make us more vulnerable to mood disorders, including anxiety and depression. (I’ve written about these risk factors in a number of previous articles).

That said, the medical model is overly narrow, and does not take into account the political and social factors that contribute to the struggles of anyone who does not fit within the statistical norm.

“…the pathology paradigm divides the spectrum of human cognitive performance into “normal” and “other than normal,” with “normal” implicitly privileged as the superior and desirable state.” — Dr. Nick Walker

When we live in a culture that constantly tells us how and why we are inferior, and regularly asks us to change so that we may reap the benefits that most others take for granted, it stands to reason that our self-concept would suffer.

As Dr. Nick Walker illustrates, the pathology paradigm asks ‘‘What do we do about the problem of these people not being normal?’’

In contrast, the neurodiversity paradigm asks:

‘‘What do we do about the problem of these people being oppressed, marginalized, poorly served, and poorly accommodated by the prevailing culture?’’ — Dr. Nick Walker

What can we do with this information?

Firstly, let’s stop assuming that a difference is automatically a disability, and stop asking people to change the core essence of who they are just to make others more comfortable.

Certainly, people may require support and accommodation, just as most of us do at various points in our lives. Let’s not lead with the assumption that a person is broken and must be fixed, or worse, a person must be taught to behave as “normal” as possible “in their own best interest”.

So many parents are still being sold an extremely harmful lie when professionals tell them their child is neurodivergent and must be put into therapies in order to help them become as close to neurotypical as possible.

No.

Supports should include skills that help a person be their best self, and still be themselves. Supports should address symptoms that actually cause the individual distress — as determined by that individual, not symptoms that are perceived as “inappropriate” or inconvenient to others.

A parent, professional, or any decent human being should never, ever tell a person that behaviours they find helpful and completely natural are “inappropriate”. If they care about the person, they should work hard to get to know and understand them and accept them for who they are.

We can teach and “train” human beings to be someone they’re not all we want, but all that’s going to do is cause them psychological and emotional distress, harm their relationships with the people doing this to them, and make them feel inferior.

We may believe we’re helping people by trying to help them “pass” for neurotypical, but all we’re doing is sending the message that they’re not good enough as they are. Hence, the low self-concept.

Not to mention, this puts the onus on the individual, rather than holding larger institutions accountable for their lack of accessibility and accommodation, which prevent people from simply being themselves.

Stop trying to change individuals, instead redirect energy and resources into pushing for change on a grander scale. Policy-makers, people who run our social institutions, people in charge of workplaces, and politicians need to be held accountable.

This is where change needs to happen and where our focus should be. Stop worrying about whether a child is stimming in class, fidgeting, or wiggling in their seat too much. Leave the kid alone and go harass a CEO somewhere.

© Jillian Enright, ADHD 2e MB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0hUK_0cg5xLQz00
Created by author

Follow me for more great content.

-

References

Blume H. (1998). Neurodiversity. The Atlantic. http://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1998/09/neurodiversity/305909

Katzman, M. A., Bilkey, T. S., Chokka, P. R., Fallu, A., & Klassen, L. J. (2017). Adult ADHD and comorbid disorders: clinical implications of a dimensional approach. BMC psychiatry, 17(1), 302. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12888-017-1463-3

Mohamed, S., Börger, N. A., & van der Meere, J. J. (2021). Executive and Daily Life Functioning Influence the Relationship Between ADHD and Mood Symptoms in University Students. Journal of attention disorders, 25(12), 1731–1742. https://doi.org/10.1177/1087054719900251

Mohammadi, M.-R., Zarafshan, H., Khaleghi, A., Ahmadi, N., Hooshyari, Z., Mostafavi, S.-A., Ahmadi, A., Alavi, S.-S., Shakiba, A., & Salmanian, M. (2021). Prevalence of ADHD and Its Comorbidities in a Population-Based Sample. Journal of Attention Disorders, 25(8), 1058–1067. https://doi.org/10.1177/1087054719886372

Oliver, M. (1990). The politics of disablement. Macmillan Education.

Singer, J. (1998). Odd People In: The Birth of Community Amongst People on the “Autistic Spectrum”: a personal exploration of a New Social Movement based on Neurological Diversity. [Honours thesis]. University of Technology.

Walker, N., & Raymaker, D. M. (2021). Toward a Neuroqueer Future: An Interview with Nick Walker. Autism in Adulthood, 3(1). https://doi.org/10.1089/aut.2020.29014.njw

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Neurodivergent. 20+ years social work and psychology experience. I write about mental health, neurodiversity, advocacy, education, and parenting. Founder of ADHD 2e MB. CYW, BA Psychology.

556 followers

More from Jillian Enright

Working Memory Is Not The Same As Object Permanence

If You Can Read This, You Do Not Struggle With Object Permanence. That term does not mean what you think it means. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Fellow Neurodivergents! Lend me your… eyes.

Read full story

Pick Your Battles

Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Our son is the Prince of Power Struggles. But you know what? In my day, I was the Queen. As a child, I was what we might now politely call spirited, but back then I was simply called stubborn. I was also told I would probably be a lawyer one day because I am so good at argumentation. Spoiler alert: I did not become a lawyer, but I do still love a good debate.

Read full story

Social and Behaviour Issues in Neurotypicals

Communication issues, unusual behaviours, and compliance acquiescence disorder. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. I‘ve been reading a couple of books, one of which was published in 2020, and the other in 2021.

Read full story

Is Your Child Struggling, Yet Their School Denies Services?

Is Your Child Struggling, Yet Their School Denies Services?. Children who mask their disabilities are often denied services because they don’t appear to be struggling. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych.

Read full story

ADHD: The Gift That Just Keeps On Giving

Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. *Prevalence rates an estimate based on peer-reviewed researchCreated by author. I recently wrote about the most common co-occurring conditions with ADHD, which are anxiety, depression, bipolar, addictions, and borderline personality (BPD).

Read full story
1 comments

ADHD: the Gift that Keeps on Giving

Commonly comorbid conditions with ADHD. Also how Personality Disorders are sexist and gender-biased. …Except I lost my receipt. (Because ADHD). When I was diagnosed with ADHD, I had no idea how much of my previously misdiagnosed or misunderstood conditions were related. I had no concept of how many overlapping conditions there are, and how many of my “quirks” were actually related to ADHD.

Read full story

My ADHD Was Misdiagnosed as a Personality Disorder

My ADHD Was Misdiagnosed as a Personality Disorder. More specifically, I’m Autistic and ADHD, but I was first misdiagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder. I was diagnosed with BPD in 2010, wasn’t diagnosed with ADHD until 2019, and then self-diagnosed Autistic in 2021.

Read full story

O.D.D. Does Not Exist

Oppositional Defiant Disorder is not a valid diagnosis approximately 99%* of the time. As promised at the end of my previous article, I will explain how my research and experience combined have taught me that Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD) is not a valid diagnosis approximately 99%* of the time.

Read full story
2 comments

Stop Calling Children “Defiant”

It’s a harmful, inaccurate label that often stigmatizes developmentally and situationally appropriate behaviour. “Morality is doing what is right regardless of what you are told. Obedience is doing what is told regardless of what is right.” — H.L. Mencken.

Read full story
3 comments

ADHD in Women

Yes, Women can have ADHD too. The Centre for ADHD Awareness, Canada (CADDAC) is raising awareness about the presence and impact of ADHD on women* and girls. I wasn’t diagnosed with ADHD until the age of 36, and this was largely because my son had been diagnosed seven months prior. If it weren’t for him inheriting this part of my genetics, I may never have discovered my own neurodivergence.

Read full story

Auditory Processing Disorder (APD)

Neurodivergence, ADHD, and Auditory Processing Disorder. Okay, that may be a little dramatic, but it can be frustrating. You call your child’s name, they’re right in front of you, yet they don’t respond.

Read full story

Clumsy, or Neurodivergent?

An explanation of some unexpected symptoms in ADHD and Autism. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. …. I looked even more nervous. One of the very first dinners I had with my now husband’s family was Thanksgiving dinner. I was in my early 20s, we were newly dating, and I was heckin’ nervous.

Read full story
5 comments

Executive Functions in Daily Living

How executive functions relate to ADHD, Autism, and other divergent brains. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. If you’ve done any reading on neurodivergent brains, you’ve probably come across this term called “executive function”. When people refer to executive function, they are talking about how our brains work to perform certain tasks.

Read full story

Loud Introverts Unite

...but from a distance, please. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. My entire life I was told I was an extrovert, and I agreed — after all, I don’t appear shy, and am usually fairly talkative.

Read full story

ADHD Increases PTSD Risk

And not surprisingly, ADHD + PTSD can lead to addiction. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition that’s triggered by a terrifying event. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event.

Read full story

ADHD, Actually: The Struggle is Real

Research reveals how life-altering ADHD really is… and what you can do about it. ADHD is about so much more than difficulty sitting still or paying attention. Despite decades of information being available to anyone and everyone, including doctors, teachers, and the general public, there is still a lot of misinformation out there. It’s ironic — okay, a bit sad and frustrating too — that one of the most common childhood disorders is one of the least well understood. So misunderstood, in fact, we have several stories dedicated to challenging myths about ADHD.

Read full story
5 comments

ADHD Increases Our Risk for Addictions

As if we don’t have enough to deal with already. Confession: I have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol. I know it, I don’t do much about it, and if you ask me I’ll deny it.

Read full story
8 comments

ADHD Paralysis Explained

Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. After seeing my son off to school each morning, I go back to my kitchen for another cup of coffee and consider my to-do list. I have a physical to-do list written down but I usually forget it exists, so I stand there in the kitchen, coffee in hand, mentally going over an overwhelming list of things I should be doing.

Read full story
13 comments

Neurodivergents: Justice Warriors

Something important you may not know about being Autistic and/or ADHD. Why are many neurodivergent people more sensitive?. There are a number of possible reasons for neurodivergent people experiencing emotions more intensely than others. Neurodivergent people often experience emotional lability (Sobanski et al., 2010), emotional impulsivity (Barkley, 2015), and negative intent attribution (Andrade et al., 2011).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy