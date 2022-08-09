Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022

Raksha Bandhan HSS volunteers

In 2022 the Hindu Festival of Universal Oneness - Raksha Bandhan comes on August 12th.

Hindus have traditionally observed Raksha Bandhan – simply translated as the “Protection Connection” – as a holiday reaffirming the relationship between sisters and brothers. Since 2004, HSS volunteers celebrates this occasion at a societal level to reaffirm our social and civic responsibilities to support and protect the community that we are part of. HSS volunteers reached out to first responders and community leaders to appreciate their efforts to keep community safe. The volunteers’ kids tied the traditional rakhi (pronounced rah-KEY, a string bracelet) around the wrist of Hoffman Estates police officers. This way, HSS young volunteers celebrated Universal Oneness Day with pride to reflect harmony in "safety" and "bond" with the first responders.

In April 2021, HSS Schaumburg chapter helped for the Hoffman Estates village's COVID-19 vaccination drive. HSS Schaumburg's 30+ volunteers engaged in the village assigned tasks from registration, queue management, vaccine database entry to achieve village's target of 750+ vaccinations in a day.

HSS is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, organized under the laws of the United States for the purpose of education and community service. HSS mission is to bring together the American Hindu society, pass on our Hindu culture to our future generations, and collectively contribute to and serve our local communities in the US.

HSS promotes self-discipline, self-confidence, and a spirit of selfless service for humanity through its structured values education program for Hindu children and adults. Currently, HSS operates nearly 250 branches nationwide, including 5 branches in Chicago and suburbs.