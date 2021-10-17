Start your journey in the world of Cryptocurrency now

Unless you are under the control of an expert, you will definitely not be familiar with terms like cryptocurrency, bitcoin, and NFT. This is a great start, but many of us are still in this stage of awareness. If you are already at this stage, you will also know that there is no ban on trading in cryptocurrency currencies around the world. So you can trade as you wish.

It remains to be seen how the cryptocurrency will be adopted by financial institutions such as PayPal, Visa, and MasterCard, as well as countries such as El Salvador. Now is the time to start your journey in the world of Cryptocurrency and take full advantage of this golden opportunity.

Why do you need to be a part of cryptocurrency?

To be out of fantasy, come to the real world and accept that FOMO is real. Also, keep in mind that Bitcoin is one of the best investments for people. In fact, those who had made investments in the last decade. So, if you were the owner of $100 bitcoin in 2010, Fortunately, today you would be sitting on a pile of $66 Billion in 2017, just seven years later, in July 2017, the price of a single bitcoin was the US $2779.

Since 2017, the bitcoin has greatly increased the value of the single bitcoin, which is currently trading at over $46,000 (INR $34.46 million)! Can you show another asset class that has received such acceptance, we will withdraw our words immediately back.

In fact, analysts say the price per bitcoin is set to reach $318,417 (US 2.36 million) by December 2025. This is great news for those who are involved for the first time and are still part of the story of the development of bitcoin. Let’s get started.

Cryptocurrency: How to get started?

Now that you have decided to start investing in cryptocurrency, here is what you need to know about this new asset class. Basically, once you understand that cryptocurrencies are the future, you will automatically get attentive to them.

Once you have made up your mind, you need to choose which cryptocurrency you want to invest in and how much money you want to invest. Keep an eye out for popular options like Bitcoin and Ethereum but also look for lesser-known coins that have a great potential to compete with their popular counterparts.

To invest, you must first sign up with a crypto exchange service on different Binance Exchanges, complete the KYC process and then transfer funds from your bank to the exchange to buy your first Crypto. We recommend the bitcoin exchange app ZebPay for more reasons and the fact that it is the oldest and most popular Crypto-exchange in the World. However, there are many other Bitcoin exchanges that provide reliable services.

Take Binance.US — Best Overall Crypto Exchange, ZebPay Earn, for example, these features allow you to easily earn cryptocurrencies while staying on cryptocurrencies almost like having an interest rate on your cryptocurrency savings. Depending on the coins you have, the return rate varies from 1% to 7.5%. It has never been easier to earn a living by sitting down.

Things to know for the first time as a Crypto investor

As an additional resource, keep the following in mind when you are investing for the first time.

1- Initially set aside a small amount of your portfolio for cryptocurrency. Don’t go for less than your full potential.

2- You do not need thousands of dollars to start investing in Cryptocurrency. Bitcoin Exchanges usually offer the option to start investing from a minimum of $20 or less. That is why you can buy a piece of any cryptocurrency like a bitcoin instead of a whole coin.

3- Keep an eye on the regulations and current News issued by the government. Although Cryptocurrency is not banned around the world except for few countries, as there is a lot of conflicting information about its regulations. Follow the right groups, forums, and news sources to stay up to date.

4 – Remember the golden saying, if something is really good, it can be good. Some crypto exchanges offer a mind-boggling return but if the cryptocurrency crashes you lose everything at once. Stay tuned to popular crypto exchanges like.

The Best Crypto Exchanges of October 2021

Binance.US — Best Overall Crypto Exchange.

Coinbase — Best Crypto Exchange for Beginners.

Binance.US — Best Crypto Exchange for Crypto Enthusiasts.

Best of the Rest.

Kraken.

Crypto.com.

Gemini.

Abandonment

Cryptocurrencies are unorganized digital assets and not legal tender. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing/trading in cryptocurrencies is subject to market risks and legal risks.

