Scarlett Johansson resolves with Disney in prosecuting over “black widow”

Scarlett and Disney resolve the differences

Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for the distribution of the movie “Black Widow” in July this year. Scarlett claimed, that it was a breach of contract that Disney delivered the film at the same time it was released in theaters.

Besides, On September 30, local time, Scarlett announced that it had settled with Disney by issuing a statement on entertainment sites such as “Deadline. “I am very pleased to be able to resolve the conflict with Disney. I am delighted with the work we have done so far. And I am very fascinated by the creative relationship with Disney. Future collaborations I’m really looking forward to it.”

Further, Disney also said, “I am grateful for Scarlett’s contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I look forward to working with him, including Disney’s Tower of Terror. “Tower of Terror” is a work based on Disney’s attraction and Scarlett will be the producer and will appear. Although the terms of the settlement with Disney have not been disclosed, the site reports that Disney will pay more than $40 million.

Until now, Hollywood has often been released in theaters and then distributed. However, as it became difficult to go out due to self-restraint and lockdown. So, the number of works released at the same time in theaters and streaming services increased. Nevertheless, Scarlet’s complaint to Disney that “the corona sword is used as an excuse to publish differently from the contract contents.” It is a situation where actors are being forced to accept a disclosure method different from the contract because of the corona sword.

Further, Marvel President Kevin Feige and Elizabeth Olsen, who also appears on the MCU, also expressed a message in favor of Scarlet. They disclosed that there are other actors who think the same way. Attention is focused on how this proceeding will affect future publication and distribution.

