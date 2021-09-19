Secret Letters and Invisible Ink: How Women Prisoners Revealed Abuses Inside Concentration Camp

Jhemmylrut Teng

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQwFp_0YPsV5xL00
Letters that were written in Urine(Source: Reuters)

At the height of the Holocaust, millions were being murdered in several concentration camps in Nazi-occupied Europe. The Nazis’ horrific treatment of the prisoners went far beyond inhumane when they used inmates as specimens for their scientific experiments.

In Ravensbrück, the only concentration camp for females, four young women were exposed to diabolical procedures carried out by the Nazis’ scientists while they were imprisoned.

It was a very well-kept secret then, but these women found an innovative method to send their messages to their families and the rest of the world: using their urine.

Ravensbrück women’s concentration camp

Ravensbrück was the Nazis’ concentration camp exclusive for women from 1939 to 1945, and it was located near Berlin, Germany. According to the Holocaust Encyclopedia, most of the women internees in this camp were Polish and were jailed as political prisoners.

In 1942, the German SS (Schutzstaffel) opened brothels in some concentration camps. They exploited female prisoners from Ravensbrück camp to become sex workers for male inmates. Forced prostitution served as a reward for male prisoners whenever they finished or exceeded their production quota.

Some women were compelled to become sex slaves, while others “volunteered” after the camp authorities promised them preferential treatment or release from the concentration camp after six months. None of the women were released as promised.

Women prisoners as a specimen

In 1942, under the supervision of Karl Gebhardt, the personal doctor to SS leader Heinrich Himmler. Nazi doctors began dragging inmates into their laboratories to conduct sick medical experiments, calling their victims “rabbits.”

These tests included treating wounds with various chemical substances to prevent infections. They also tested multiple methods of setting and transplanting bones, such experiments included amputations.

There were eighty women subjected to the Nazis’ physicians’ horrific experiments, mostly Polish inmates. Many of them died in the process, but those who survived suffered permanent physical and mental damages. However, at that time, such inhumane practices were unknown and contained to the walls of Ravensbrück.

In the midst of the unethical medical examinations in Ravensbrück, four Polish women were determined to expose the camp's abusive practices to female prisoners. They were Krystyna Czyz, Wanda Wijtasik, Janina Iwaska, and her sister Krystyna Iwaska.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqeje_0YPsV5xL00

At that time, due to the physical disabilities, they suffered during the tests, escaping the camp was impossible. Therefore, they decided to report on the experiments to the Polish resistance, believing it would soon reach the Polish government in exile, the International Red Cross, and foreign governments.

However, the problem was, how to make that feasible? How could they make their reports reach the outside of the camp?

Back then, the inmates’ only communication method with the outside world was through a letter each inmate was allowed to write to her family once a month. However, everything should be written in German. Besides this, the letter’s contents should be limited to a report on their “supposedly good condition” because each letter was subjected to SS censorship.

Anyone who differed from the stringent rules risked death.

Urine letter: hidden codes and messages

The very next day, the four wrote to their families. When Krystyna’s father received her letter, they found the message very odd, especially when she mentioned out of nowhere this phrase: “Satan from the Seventh Grade.

Krystyna’s brother was perplexed because why on Earth had she mentioned a children’s book. Then, her brother recalled the book’s plot. The book was about a seventh-grader who was smart, resourceful, and known for his sharp intelligence and detective skills.

While the child was investigating a mystery, he was caught by criminals and imprisoned in a cellar. To ensure that his disappearance did not arouse suspicion, they demanded that he wrote a letter to an adult friend. He wrote to his professor, saying that he’d gone on a trip for a few days. But his note was very cryptic until the professor figured out the message, it was a warning: “Safeguard the house.”

Because of this book, Krystyna’s brother recognized that she might do the same thing. The Czyz family worked it out until they figured the hidden code, it said, “letter in moczem,” which means “letter in urine.”

Urine loses its color quickly when in contact with the paper, it becomes invisible. However, if the paper is heated, the writing reappears. So, Krystyna’s mother applied a hot iron to these letters, and the secret message was revealed.

The hidden message

Krystyna wrote in the margins of the letter using a thin stick dipped in her urine. She narrated the medical experiments to which she and her friends had been subjected and signed off by noting that her family should expect more letters in the future.

The four inmates continued sending letters using their urine as invisible ink. They used different methods, filling every empty space in the paper, and even the envelope. To write longer messages, they divided the texts and asked their families then to meet secretly together to piece all the texts like a puzzle.

The information was all about the camp’s atrocities, particularly about the medical experiments that had mostly gone wrong. They also reported the demise of several young women while these tests were being executed.

These four women provided first-hand statements about Nazi crimes against humanity inside the camps Ravensbrück.

The medical exposé

In May 1944, after a year of transmitting coded messages to their families. A radio station in England aired the contents of their letters.

“In the concentration camp for women in Ravensbrück (…) the Germans are committing new crimes. The women in this camp are being submitted to vivisection experiments and are being operated on like rabbits. The [occupation] authorities have made lists of all women who had to submit to such operations. It is feared that these records are being kept for the purpose of murdering these women so as to obliterate all traces of their crimes… At present, there are close to 3,000 Polish women in the Ravensbrück camp.”

The broadcast continued with a warning to the Nazi authorities that their days were numbered, and they will pay for all the injustice they had committed to all the women of Ravensbrück.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rIAXT_0YPsV5xL00
Letters that were written in Urine(Source: Reuters)

Justice after the war

In 1945, the Nazis started evacuating prisoners out of Ravensbrück, and many of these women were forced into the death march. By April of that same year, the Red Army captured the camp and finally freed the remaining prisoners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4meN_0YPsV5xL00
Dr. Karl Gebhardt's trial in post-WW2(Source: Washington University Library)

Guards and wardens were captured and tried between 1946 to 1948. Karl Gebhardt, the doctor who guided the camp experiments, was sentenced to death during the Nuremberg Doctors’ Trial. In all cases, the secret messages sent by the four young women of Ravensbrück were used as evidence against the torturers.

The four young Polish women who courageously exposed the Nazi's inhumane medical experiments survived the persecution of the Holocaust during the Second World War.

Krystyna received a scholarship from the University of Lublin, she pursued a degree in geography and became an academic. Wanda became a psychiatrist, Janina became a journalist, and her younger sister Krystyna became a doctor.

After several decades, Krystyna Czyz-Wilgat’s daughter found twenty-seven letters stuffed in the furniture in their home. Those were the iconic urine letters her mom wrote while in Ravensbrück.

In 2017, they donated the letters to the Martyrdom Museum “Under the Clock” in Lublin, in eastern Poland.

“Even though there were broad reports about the Auschwitz camp, on Ravensbrück there was little information released. And only those female Poles were the ones who conveyed this information. That is why these letters are such a valuable material and historic evidence,” — Barbara Oratowska, Curator of the Martyrdom Museum “Under the Clock”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118tlH_0YPsV5xL00
Letters that were written using prisoners' urine is now displayed in Polish Museum(Source: Reuters)

What these four Polish women had gone through inside the Ravensbrück prison was beyond daunting. However, fear didn’t stop them from speaking up and fighting for all the women’s freedom, rights, and justice inside the Nazis’ death camp. Their resourcefulness, creativity, and sheer audacity led to the Nazi doctors’ persecution after the war.

At a time when these women needed a hero to save them, they ultimately became one.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

I am a PR officer and a professional journalist with a master's degree in international development. I write history, geopolitics, food, and culture. Since I am a member of the API community, I make sure to highlight our stories to promote diversity and create awareness for cultural understanding.

1532 followers

More from Jhemmylrut Teng

Advantages of Having a Cross-Cultural Relationship

My partner and I are from different cultures, I am Filipino, and he is a New Zealander. Before we became an official couple, both of us didn't have experience being in a relationship with different cultures. So, when we started dating it was challenging for us to understand each other and see things eye to eye.

Read full story

The Importance of Learning Your Partner's Communication Style

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez(Source: Unsplash) Since my partner and I started dating, I have always believed that he gets me — like he has a telepathic ability to read my thoughts and feelings. That is the reason we are compatible, even if we come from different cultures.

Read full story

Realities About Journalism That Can’t Be Learned From Universities

Photo by Vanilla Bear Films(Source: Unplash) I worked as a television correspondent for a decade. I managed to get into a television network before I formally received my bachelor’s degree in broadcast communication. I considered myself lucky then because I was living the dream. Until my sixth year, when I got to realize things that I need to understand to excel in the media industry. Essential elements that my professors in university never taught me.

Read full story
1 comments

Lessons from Asia’s Self-Made Billionaire about Achieving Success

Jack Ma, Chinese business magnate, investor, and philanthropist(Source: CNBC) Most of the time, we get to read and hear stories of western nations’ success stories. These influential businesspeople seem to dominate our concept of prosperity. But there’s no monopoly in success; it varies.

Read full story

The Controversial Popes in the History of Catholic Church

Photo by Eleonora Patricola(Source: Unsplash) In the 2,000-year history of the papacy, several pontiffs were recorded as having committed atrocities using the popedom. Other reports argue that some of these allegations against the popes were due to political rivalries during their reign. However, some controversies were too severe to conceal.

Read full story

Beauty and Brains: The Story of Hollywood Star Hedy Lamarr and the Wireless Communications Invetion

Hedy Lamarr, Hollywood's "most beautiful woman"(Source: Hedy Lamarr Official Website) We are now living in an era wherein wireless communication is being considered an essential part of life. We used Wi-Fi connection not just for our work but for our daily grind. And whenever it slows down, it seems like our world stops.

Read full story

The U.S. Postal Service Used to Deliver Babies and Children in the Early 20th Century

Mailmen carrying babies for delivery(Source: Vintages.com) Once upon a time, in the United States of America, it was legal to send babies and children through the U.S. Postal Service. Sending large parcels was considered a significant innovation at the beginning of the 20th century.

Read full story
Kansas City, KS

The Shattered Dreams of the Supposed First Black Astronaut From Kansas City

Captain Edward Joseph Dwight Jr.(Source: Denver Post) It could have been one giant leap for equality if only Captain Edward Joseph Dwight Jr. walked on the moon alongside Astronaut Neil Armstrong. But Dwight’s moon mission was jeopardized because of America’s inhumane racial discrimination among African Americans. Especially in the 1960s, where color segregation was still a legal practice.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

How an African-American Soldier from Florida Became Filipinos War Hero

Corporal David Fagen(Source: Philip Hoffman) During the American expansion in Asia Pacific an African-American soldier from Florida became Filipinos' hero. His name was Corporal David Fagen, a warrior, and a member of the all-Black Buffalo soldiers. Fagen was deployed in the Philippines in the early twentieth century for the U.S. occupation of the country.

Read full story
23 comments

The Genius American Sailor Who Played Dumb To Save Over 200 Prisoners of War in North Vietnam

Sailor Douglas Brent Hegdahl Returned to U.S.(Source: Navalhistory) Whenever the subject of our Veterans' gallantry was being discussed, it is always fascinating to know all the tactics they had used to survive the battlefield. Most of the time, those physically strong with expertise in weaponry utilize their skills for combat.

Read full story
52 comments
Virginia State

The Lovings: The Interracial Couple Against Virginia's Infamous Anti-Miscegenation Law

Mildred Jeter Loving and Richard Perry Loving(Source: Yahoo.com) For a country established by immigrants, the United States had a long history of racial discrimination. The segregation between white and black Americans had been part of the country's foundation.

Read full story
3 comments
Alabama State

The American Soldier Who Blinked "Torture" in Morse Code During a Television Interview

Jeremiah Denton Jr. interview with a Japanese reporter, 1966(Source: Associated Press) For the State of Alabama, he was always be remembered as Senator Jeremiah Andrew Denton Jr. But for the entire United States, he was a Vietnam War hero.

Read full story
208 comments

Saltwater Crocodiles Devoured 500 Japanese Soldiers in Burma During World War 2

In circa 1945 was the year when the Imperial Japan invasion of Asia was nearing its ends. On all fronts, they were attacked by the Allied forces in full strength, leaving them to either surrender or perish. However, one of the deadliest battles the Japanese soldiers had to endure was the Battle of Ramree, an Island in Myanmar, previously called Burma.

Read full story
30 comments

Orphan Trains: Sent Children Away for Slave Work

The United States of America in the nineteenth century was a time of tremendous growth and change. It was a newly independent nation shifting from a farming economy to an industrial one. It was also the era of westward expansion, displacement of native people, civil war, and major advancements in technology.

Read full story
45 comments
Indiana State

WW2 Hero: Indiana's Very Own Ace Pilot Deliberately Shot a U.S. Plane To Save His Comrades

Louis Edward Curdes in his "Bad Angel" plane(Source: Wikimedia) It seemed like yesterday when Lieutenant Colonel Louis Edward Curdes reckoned his life growing up in Fort Wayne, Indiana. It's the place where he built his dreams to become a pilot and served the Army.

Read full story
Missouri State

Missouri Offered Americans Pre-Sliced Bread in 1928, But the U.S. Government Banned Them in 1943

Vintage bread slicing machine(Source: Smithsonian Museum) We all love the smell of freshly baked bread and creating our favorite sandwich at home by simply buying a sliced bread in the Supermarket. It's convenient, hassle-free, and easy to prepare compared to a loaf. It was indeed the "greatest thing" ever. Thanks to the State of Missouri for this remarkable invention.

Read full story
California State

Perez and Davis: The Love Story that Abolished California's Law Against Interracial Marriage

Photo by Drew Coffman(Source: Unplash) California is one of the most diverse states in the United States. It's a mosaic of different cultures from all parts of the globe. California's history was also colorful, especially that before it became part of America, it was first under the colony of Spain.

Read full story

The American Billionaire Who Tried To Save Filipinos from American Imperialism

Andrew Carnegie(Source: Carnegie Mellon University) When the United States won the Spanish-American War in the latter years of the 19th century, it purchased the Philippines from Spain for $20 million.

Read full story

Summer of 1899: New York's Street Boys Won Over Against Two Media Tycoons

New York's newsies on strike, 1899(Source: Library of Congress) Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst were two of the most prominent publishers in the United States from the 19th century until the early 20th. These two media tycoons located in New York were known competitors on newspaper publication.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy