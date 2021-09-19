The U.S. Postal Service Used to Deliver Babies and Children in the Early 20th Century

Jhemmylrut Teng

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RFIJh_0YGZADFh00
Mailmen carrying babies for delivery(Source: Vintages.com)

Once upon a time, in the United States of America, it was legal to send babies and children through the U.S. Postal Service. Sending large parcels was considered a significant innovation at the beginning of the 20th century.

The delivery system was a great convenience for the Americans, particularly those living in rural areas. The new service thrilled the population to the point that they had started to send anything they could through the parcel post, even their babies and children.

No stringent guidelines on packages

On January 1, 1913, the U.S. Postal Service announced its latest expansion of delivering large parcels or packages nationwide. At first, farm families were anxious to accept the new service. Before 1913, farmers had to bring their goods to the nearest town that was large enough to support an express office, which added to the city’s price for transporting their products.

However, because of the convenience of delivering their goods right from their door — the new postal’s system became a phenomenon, as Americans had better access to a wide variety of goods and services. The parcel service became essential in the United States. During its first six months of operations, there were about 300 million parcels already delivered around the country. Since then, the post’s officials increased the allowable weight of packages from eleven to twenty pounds. Eventually, the maximum weight rose again from twenty to fifty pounds.

The first package the U.S. Postal Service delivered was a box of six eggs mailed from St. Louis to Edwardsville, Illinois. When it was sent back to St. Louis, it was already a freshly baked cake. According to Smithsonian’s National Museum curator Nancy Pope, the U.S. Postal Service then failed to specify what could and not could be mailed via the new parcel delivery service. Therefore, Americans tested the limit of sending parcels.

Baby Mail: very special parcels

In mid-January 1913, Jesse and Mathilda Beagle “mailed” their eight-month-old son James to his grandmother in Batavia, Ohio. Baby James was nearly eleven pounds, which was still under the weight limit for packages sent via parcel post.

“The boy’s parents paid 15-cents for the stamps and even insured their son for $50.” — Nancy Pope

The postman, named Vernon O. Lytle, delivered James to his grandmother, Mrs. Louis Beagle. The Beagles’ story landed in the newspapers, which encouraged other parents to follow suit. At least five more children were officially mailed and delivered between 1914 and 1915.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PLxD_0YGZADFh00
An article about Baby James sent via mail(Source: Smithsonian Museum)

Mail-order-baby inquiry

On January 16, 1913, Postmaster-General Hitchcock received a letter addressed to him, its sender was asking how to wrap a baby in a suitable way.

Ft. McPherson, Ga.
Postmaster General:
Washington, D.C.
“Sir: I have been corresponding with a party in Pa. about getting a baby to rais[e] (Our home being without One). May I ask you what specifications to use in wrapping, so it [Baby] would comply with regulations and be allowed shipment by parcel post as the express Co. are too rough in handling. Yours — “

Hitchcock, being a bachelor, had seriously no idea how to respond to such an inquiry. However, he considered consulting experts regarding babies’ transportation.

From mailing babies to mailing children

A story in the New York Times published a similar report wherein a grandmother in Stratford, Oklahoma, sent a two-year-old child to his aunt in Wellington, Kansas:

“The boy wore a tag about his neck showing it had cost 18 cents to send him through the mails. He was transported 25 miles by rural route before reaching the railroad. He rode with the mail clerks, shared his lunch with them and arrived here in good condition.” — New York Times

However, according to Smithsonian Magazine, the most famous story of child-mail was Charlotte May Pierstorff, a four-year-old child, weighing forty-eight point five pounds. Her parents realized that sending her by mail would be cheaper than buying her a train ticket. They purchased a fifty-three cents parcel post stamp and attached it to May’s coat.

May rode in the train’s mail compartment all the way to Lewiston, Idaho. She was delivered to her grandmother’s home by Leonard Mochel, the mail clerk on duty. However, according to some reports, May’s cousin also worked in the postal service, that’s why she got on board. When Postmaster-General Albert Burleson heard about this incident, he banned postal workers from accepting humans as mail.

Still, the new regulation didn’t immediately stop people from sending their children by post. A year later, a woman mailed her six-year-old daughter from her home in Florida to her father’s house in Virginia. At 720 miles, it was the most extended postal trip of children that has ever been identified, which cost fifteen cents in stamps.

Special handling of babies and children

“A mailman might have carried a swaddled child who couldn’t walk, but he wouldn’t have let a diaper-wearing babysit in a pile of people’s mail.” — Jenny Lynch

According to the United States Postal Service historian Jenny Lynch, babies and children delivered via mail were not sacked into boxes or wrapped like gifts, they were handled with care. A manifestation of Lynch’s statement was the story of Maud Smith, a three-year-old who was mailed by her grandmother forty miles through Kentucky to visit her sick mother on August 31, 1915.

Maud was put on an O & K train at Caney, Morgan County, and arrived at Jackson at 11:00 a.m. The mail clerk pinned a letter on her dress and stated that he doubted the mailing’s legality. However, he said, “the child was on the mail train; therefore, she must be delivered.” On the way to her mother’s house, Maud was seen sitting on a pile of mail sacks in the postman’s wagon.

“A great crowd followed the mail wagon from the L & E depot as mail carrier James Haddix carried a parcel post-baby to the Jackson post-office. The child was seated on the pack full of mail sacks between the mail carrier’s knees and was busily eating away at some candy [she] carried in a bag. In the other hand [she] carried a big red apple and [she] smiled when the curious folks waved their hands and called to her.”
“The child was wearing a pink dress to which was sewed a shipping tag, covered on one side with thirty-three cents in stamps and on the other side had the following words: To Mrs. Celina Smith, care Jim Haddix, Jackson Ky., from R.K. Maden, Caney, Ky.”

Permanent halt for sending babies and children

Some accounts said that Maud Smith appears to be the last child to be sent via mail. However, Lynch said that it was unlikely, as some reports stated that the mailing of babies and children continued until the 1920s.

Also, based on the news of the Los Angeles Times on June 14, 1920, First Assistant Postmaster-General Koons finally ruled that the activity was unacceptable as babies and children “did not come within the classification of harmless live animals.” Since then, babies and children have had to ride the train, bus, and plane like everyone else and not with cargoes, letters, bugs, and animals.

While the odd practice of mailing out children might be seen as incompetence or negligence on the part of the mail carriers, Lynch argued that it was more an example of how rural communities relied on and trusted local postal workers. Mail carriers were trusted public servants, and even infants’ and children’s lives were entrusted upon their hands to ensure they safely arrived at their destination.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a PR officer and a professional journalist with a master's degree in international development. I write history, geopolitics, food, and culture. Since I am a member of the API community, I make sure to highlight our stories to promote diversity and create awareness for cultural understanding.

1535 followers

More from Jhemmylrut Teng

Advantages of Having a Cross-Cultural Relationship

My partner and I are from different cultures, I am Filipino, and he is a New Zealander. Before we became an official couple, both of us didn't have experience being in a relationship with different cultures. So, when we started dating it was challenging for us to understand each other and see things eye to eye.

Read full story

The Importance of Learning Your Partner's Communication Style

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez(Source: Unsplash) Since my partner and I started dating, I have always believed that he gets me — like he has a telepathic ability to read my thoughts and feelings. That is the reason we are compatible, even if we come from different cultures.

Read full story

Secret Letters and Invisible Ink: How Women Prisoners Revealed Abuses Inside Concentration Camp

Letters that were written in Urine(Source: Reuters) At the height of the Holocaust, millions were being murdered in several concentration camps in Nazi-occupied Europe. The Nazis’ horrific treatment of the prisoners went far beyond inhumane when they used inmates as specimens for their scientific experiments.

Read full story
2 comments

Realities About Journalism That Can’t Be Learned From Universities

Photo by Vanilla Bear Films(Source: Unplash) I worked as a television correspondent for a decade. I managed to get into a television network before I formally received my bachelor’s degree in broadcast communication. I considered myself lucky then because I was living the dream. Until my sixth year, when I got to realize things that I need to understand to excel in the media industry. Essential elements that my professors in university never taught me.

Read full story
1 comments

Lessons from Asia’s Self-Made Billionaire about Achieving Success

Jack Ma, Chinese business magnate, investor, and philanthropist(Source: CNBC) Most of the time, we get to read and hear stories of western nations’ success stories. These influential businesspeople seem to dominate our concept of prosperity. But there’s no monopoly in success; it varies.

Read full story

The Controversial Popes in the History of Catholic Church

Photo by Eleonora Patricola(Source: Unsplash) In the 2,000-year history of the papacy, several pontiffs were recorded as having committed atrocities using the popedom. Other reports argue that some of these allegations against the popes were due to political rivalries during their reign. However, some controversies were too severe to conceal.

Read full story

Beauty and Brains: The Story of Hollywood Star Hedy Lamarr and the Wireless Communications Invetion

Hedy Lamarr, Hollywood's "most beautiful woman"(Source: Hedy Lamarr Official Website) We are now living in an era wherein wireless communication is being considered an essential part of life. We used Wi-Fi connection not just for our work but for our daily grind. And whenever it slows down, it seems like our world stops.

Read full story
Kansas City, KS

The Shattered Dreams of the Supposed First Black Astronaut From Kansas City

Captain Edward Joseph Dwight Jr.(Source: Denver Post) It could have been one giant leap for equality if only Captain Edward Joseph Dwight Jr. walked on the moon alongside Astronaut Neil Armstrong. But Dwight’s moon mission was jeopardized because of America’s inhumane racial discrimination among African Americans. Especially in the 1960s, where color segregation was still a legal practice.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

How an African-American Soldier from Florida Became Filipinos War Hero

Corporal David Fagen(Source: Philip Hoffman) During the American expansion in Asia Pacific an African-American soldier from Florida became Filipinos' hero. His name was Corporal David Fagen, a warrior, and a member of the all-Black Buffalo soldiers. Fagen was deployed in the Philippines in the early twentieth century for the U.S. occupation of the country.

Read full story
23 comments

The Genius American Sailor Who Played Dumb To Save Over 200 Prisoners of War in North Vietnam

Sailor Douglas Brent Hegdahl Returned to U.S.(Source: Navalhistory) Whenever the subject of our Veterans' gallantry was being discussed, it is always fascinating to know all the tactics they had used to survive the battlefield. Most of the time, those physically strong with expertise in weaponry utilize their skills for combat.

Read full story
52 comments
Virginia State

The Lovings: The Interracial Couple Against Virginia's Infamous Anti-Miscegenation Law

Mildred Jeter Loving and Richard Perry Loving(Source: Yahoo.com) For a country established by immigrants, the United States had a long history of racial discrimination. The segregation between white and black Americans had been part of the country's foundation.

Read full story
3 comments
Alabama State

The American Soldier Who Blinked "Torture" in Morse Code During a Television Interview

Jeremiah Denton Jr. interview with a Japanese reporter, 1966(Source: Associated Press) For the State of Alabama, he was always be remembered as Senator Jeremiah Andrew Denton Jr. But for the entire United States, he was a Vietnam War hero.

Read full story
208 comments

Saltwater Crocodiles Devoured 500 Japanese Soldiers in Burma During World War 2

In circa 1945 was the year when the Imperial Japan invasion of Asia was nearing its ends. On all fronts, they were attacked by the Allied forces in full strength, leaving them to either surrender or perish. However, one of the deadliest battles the Japanese soldiers had to endure was the Battle of Ramree, an Island in Myanmar, previously called Burma.

Read full story
30 comments

Orphan Trains: Sent Children Away for Slave Work

The United States of America in the nineteenth century was a time of tremendous growth and change. It was a newly independent nation shifting from a farming economy to an industrial one. It was also the era of westward expansion, displacement of native people, civil war, and major advancements in technology.

Read full story
45 comments
Indiana State

WW2 Hero: Indiana's Very Own Ace Pilot Deliberately Shot a U.S. Plane To Save His Comrades

Louis Edward Curdes in his "Bad Angel" plane(Source: Wikimedia) It seemed like yesterday when Lieutenant Colonel Louis Edward Curdes reckoned his life growing up in Fort Wayne, Indiana. It's the place where he built his dreams to become a pilot and served the Army.

Read full story
Missouri State

Missouri Offered Americans Pre-Sliced Bread in 1928, But the U.S. Government Banned Them in 1943

Vintage bread slicing machine(Source: Smithsonian Museum) We all love the smell of freshly baked bread and creating our favorite sandwich at home by simply buying a sliced bread in the Supermarket. It's convenient, hassle-free, and easy to prepare compared to a loaf. It was indeed the "greatest thing" ever. Thanks to the State of Missouri for this remarkable invention.

Read full story
California State

Perez and Davis: The Love Story that Abolished California's Law Against Interracial Marriage

Photo by Drew Coffman(Source: Unplash) California is one of the most diverse states in the United States. It's a mosaic of different cultures from all parts of the globe. California's history was also colorful, especially that before it became part of America, it was first under the colony of Spain.

Read full story

The American Billionaire Who Tried To Save Filipinos from American Imperialism

Andrew Carnegie(Source: Carnegie Mellon University) When the United States won the Spanish-American War in the latter years of the 19th century, it purchased the Philippines from Spain for $20 million.

Read full story

Summer of 1899: New York's Street Boys Won Over Against Two Media Tycoons

New York's newsies on strike, 1899(Source: Library of Congress) Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst were two of the most prominent publishers in the United States from the 19th century until the early 20th. These two media tycoons located in New York were known competitors on newspaper publication.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy