The 10 Best and Worst States for Drivers in 2023

A new study by WalletHub revealed the best and worst states to drive in 2023 based on factors such as congestion, road quality, and safety.

Despite a recent decline in traffic fatalities in the United States, our roads are still dangerous, causing serious frustration for many drivers, but where you live makes a big difference.

Based on the study, Iowa ranks as the best state for driving in the country, with a total score of 62.61. Hawaii, on the other hand, comes last on the list across all categories, with a meager score of 40.28.

Right behind are Iowa Georgia, Ohio, Oklahoma, and North Carolina as the best states to drive in 2023.

For this study, WalletHub compared data that ranged from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality and safety.

The US generally does well when it comes to road infrastructure, however, on a global scale, it falls at number 17 according to World Economic Forum.

The top three states with the worst rush hour congestion are California, Maryland, and New Jersey.

As far as car theft rate, Colorado, New Mexico, and California topped the rankings.

Following a ranking by World Population Review the States with the worst drivers are Mississippi, Nevada, and Tennessee.

On the other hand, California, Rhode Island, and Nebraska topped the states with the worst roads in 2023.

Below is a ranking of the 10 best states for drivers in 2023.

10 Best US States for Drivers in 2023

Iowa

Georgia

Ohio

Oklahoma

North Carolina

Idaho

Texas

Tennessee

Kansas

Indiana

10 Worst States for Drivers

Hawaii

Washington

Delaware

Rhode Island

Maryland

Missouri

Nevada

New Hampshire

Michigan

California

