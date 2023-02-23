The 10 Best and Worst States for Drivers in 2023

Jett Barnett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0baeSM_0kvyc8Lj00
Photo byUnsplash

A new study by WalletHub revealed the best and worst states to drive in 2023 based on factors such as congestion, road quality, and safety.

Despite a recent decline in traffic fatalities in the United States, our roads are still dangerous, causing serious frustration for many drivers, but where you live makes a big difference.

Based on the study, Iowa ranks as the best state for driving in the country, with a total score of 62.61. Hawaii, on the other hand, comes last on the list across all categories, with a meager score of 40.28.

Right behind are Iowa Georgia, Ohio, Oklahoma, and North Carolina as the best states to drive in 2023.

For this study, WalletHub compared data that ranged from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality and safety.

The US generally does well when it comes to road infrastructure, however, on a global scale, it falls at number 17 according to World Economic Forum.

The top three states with the worst rush hour congestion are California, Maryland, and New Jersey.

As far as car theft rate, Colorado, New Mexico, and California topped the rankings.

Following a ranking by World Population Review the States with the worst drivers are Mississippi, Nevada, and Tennessee.

On the other hand, California, Rhode Island, and Nebraska topped the states with the worst roads in 2023.

Below is a ranking of the 10 best states for drivers in 2023.

10 Best US States for Drivers in 2023

  1. Iowa
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio
  4. Oklahoma
  5. North Carolina
  6. Idaho
  7. Texas
  8. Tennessee
  9. Kansas
  10. Indiana

10 Worst States for Drivers

  1. Hawaii
  2. Washington
  3. Delaware
  4. Rhode Island
  5. Maryland
  6. Missouri
  7. Nevada
  8. New Hampshire
  9. Michigan
  10. California

Sources:

WalletHub

Carbuzz

World Population Review

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

My goal is to inform, entertain and inspire you with stories and events going on around the world. https://sidehustlereports.substack.com/

Los Angeles, CA
1K followers

More from Jett Barnett

Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post

John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.

Read full story
2446 comments
Washington State

Powerball Player Wins $747 Million in Washington State

Imagine waking up to a $747 million check. Well, that is currently someone's reality in the State of Washington. On Monday night, this lucky player overcame steep odds to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot.

Read full story
6 comments
Kansas City, MO

Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?

If your favorite team didn't make it to Super Bowl LVII, don't worry. You can always use the day as an excuse to overindulge. According to SportMediaWatch, over 100 million Americans watch the Super Bowl every year on TV.

Read full story

The Story of Glossier: How a $2 Billion Dollar Brand Started From a Simple Fashion Blog

I doubt your answer will be to start a blog. But that’s exactly what Emily Weiss did. In 2010, she started a beauty blog called Into the Gloss and grew it to over 2 million monthly visitors.

Read full story

How Mike Cessario Built Liquid Death into a $700 Million Brand

When you think of bottled water what immediately comes to your mind?. For me, I see transparent plastic bottles with a boring picture of a mountain or spring — nothing exciting.

Read full story

How Melanie Perkins Built Canva Into a $40 Billion Design Giant

It’s one thing to start a company. However, it’s quite another starting a company that competes with tech giants like Adobe and Microsoft. That’s exactly what Australian entrepreneur Melanie Perkins did. She built Canva from nothing into one of Australia’s biggest tech companies currently valued at $40 billion.

Read full story

How These Cute Pets Earn Millions of Dollars for Their Owners

Tardar Sauce was one of a litter of 4 kittens born at the home of her owner, Tabatha Bundesen in Morristown, Arizona. This little kitten had a permanent “grumpy” facial appearance that was caused by an underbite and dwarfism.

Read full story

The Richest Soccer Player in the World is Worth $20 Billion

When it comes to soccer, it pays to be at the top of your game. Today, professional soccer players stand alongside hedge fund managers, private equity managers, and business tycoons as some of the wealthiest people on the planet.

Read full story

4 Billionaires Who Lost All Their Fortunes and Went Bankrupt

A billion dollars is a lot of money. It is such a ridiculous amount of money that our tiny brains can’t really comprehend just how much money it is. To put it in perspective, if a person were able to spend a million dollars a day, it would still take them almost three years to spend a billion dollars.

Read full story
67 comments

The Woman Who Beat a Robber and Used Him as a Sex Slave for 3 Days

Whenever we hear about someone getting sexually assaulted, we always think of a woman being the victim. While it is so in most cases, there are always exceptions. Well, this story took place in Russia some years ago.

Read full story

The German Couple Beheaded for Protesting Against the Nazi

Whenever we talk about Nazi Germany, the first thing that comes to mind is concentration camps and the mass murder of the Jews. There aren’t a lot of stories about the Nazis killing their own citizens, however, they did.

Read full story
93 comments

4 Celebrities That Were Murdered by Their Own Fans

Some people love the spotlight. While it can be cool to have millions of fans chanting your name and showing love, it can also get worse. Below are a few celebrities whose lives were cut short by their very own fans.

Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

The Louisiana Dad who Killed His Son's Abuser on Live TV

What would you do, if a school teacher you trust, kidnapped and molested your child? Will you take justice into your own hands or will you let the law have its way. Well, this is exactly what happened back in 1984 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Gary Plauche was a Louisiana dad who had sent his son, Jody Plauche to learn karate.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy