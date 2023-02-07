Powerball Player Wins $747 Million in Washington State

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

Imagine waking up to a $747 million check.

Well, that is currently someone's reality in the State of Washington.

On Monday night, this lucky player overcame steep odds to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot.

Lottery officials announced early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six numbers and was worth $754.6 million.

The winning numbers are 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and Powerball 7.

The ticket holder has two options: an annuity option or a cash option.

If the winner chooses an annuity option, the $754.6 million will be paid out gradually over a period of 29 years with a 5% annual increase.

If they choose the cash option, which is more popular, they will receive a lump sum payment of $407.2 million before State and Federal taxes.

Monday's Powerball jackpot surpassed $754.6 million, which is the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

Apart from the jackpot winner, there were also several million-dollar winners in Monday night's drawing.

Two ticket holders in Michigan and three in New York won $1 million after matching the first five numbers.

The last winner of the Powerball jackpot was in November 2022. Since then, there has been no winner of the lottery, which allowed the prize to grow larger and larger, reaching $747 million.

In November 2022, a player in Maine won $1.35 in Mega Millions while a ticket holder in California won $2 billion, the largest lottery prize winner in US history.

In case you want to try your luck and hopefully be the next winner, the next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday night with a winning jackpot of $20 million.

