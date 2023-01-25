4 Billionaires Who Lost All Their Fortunes and Went Bankrupt

Photo by Wikipedia

A billion dollars is a lot of money. It is such a ridiculous amount of money that our tiny brains can’t really comprehend just how much money it is.

To put it in perspective, if a person were able to spend a million dollars a day, it would still take them almost three years to spend a billion dollars.

That’s a lot of time and money even to comprehend.

But for most of us, the idea of going from rags to riches and back again is almost inconceivable.

Below are 7 billionaires who lost their entire fortunes and some even went bankrupt.

Vijay Mallya

Photo by Wikipedia

Vijay Mallya is sometimes referred to as India’s Richard Branson. He became the chairman of United Breweries Group in 1983, after his father’s death.

Vijay grew United Breweries into a large conglomerate with interests including beverage alcohol, aviation infrastructure, real estate, and fertilizer.

He also started the defunct airline company, Kingfisher Airlines.

Under Mallya’s leadership, United Spirits Ltd, the flagship company of the UB Group, sold 100 million cases, becoming the second-largest spirits company in the world.

But he also played as hard as he worked.

His birthday celebrations included performances from stars like Enrique Iglesias and Lionel Richie.

However, things came crashing down for the Playboy billionaire in 2012, when his companies were embroiled in financial scandals and controversies.

In 2015, the authorities raided his home and offices, so he fled India for Britain in 2016.

In 2017, he was convicted of contempt 2017 over transferring $40 million to his children in violation of court orders.

17 Indian banks are still seeking to collect approximately $1.1 billion in loans that Mallya allegedly used to purchase stakes in about 40 companies worldwide.

Till now, Vijay Mallya is avoiding extradition to India, where he faces jail sentence for money laundering.

Eike Batista

Photo by Wikipedia

Eike Batista is a Brazilian entrepreneur who made and lost a fortune in the mining and oil and gas industries.

At the peak of his success in 2012, Batista had a net worth of $35 billion and was the 7th wealthiest person in the world.

He even bragged several times that he would overtake Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim to become the world’s richest man by 2015.

However, things took a different turn for him in 2014 when he was involved in a massive corruption scandal that led to his downfall.

In 2018, Batista was sentenced to 30 years in prison for paying $16.5 million in bribes.

But a year later he was still just under house arrest, and it was a very loose house arrest since he was walking the streets and talking to reporters.

Patricia Kluge

Photo by Wikipedia

Patricia Kluge got her money the old-fashioned way. She used to be a nude model for first husband Russell Gay.

On a road trip to New York City, she met John Kluge, the founder of Metromedia. They fell in love and got married in 1981 even though he was 34 years her senior.

In 1990, the tabloids were fed in a big way when the Kluges divorced.

John Kluge was the richest man in the world at the time with an estimated $5 billion net worth gave her a reported $1 billion, the biggest divorce settlement ever at that point.

But Patricia majorly overextended herself. She established the Kluge Estate Winery and Vineyards which went on to become a major success.

However, when the housing crisis hit, Patricia could find buyers for her luxurious Vineyard Estates and had to auction off everything from jewelry to guns to designer clothing.

She sold her winery to Donald Trump who offered her a job but later fired her after just one year.

Jocelyn Wildenstein

Photo by Wikipedia

Known for her extensive cosmetic surgeries, Jocelyn Wildenstein managed to squander over $4 billion in less than 20 years.

She used to be married to French Art dealer, Alec Wildentein.

In 1999 however, she walked in on her husband and a 19-year-old Russian model in her bedroom at the Wildenstein New York home, and he threatened her with a gun.

What followed was a high-profile divorce, which saw Jocelyn receiving $2.5 billion in alimony and $100 million each year for the following 13 years.

Jocelyn was used to spending $1 million a month when she was married, and she kept up that pace after her divorce.

She bought $10 million in jewelry and spent $350,000 on a single Chanel dress.

In a time before free talk and text, she ran up a $5,000 phone bill every month.

In 2018, she filed for bankruptcy.

She listed her bank account balance as $0 and said she was surviving on $900 a month in Social Security, plus help from her family and friends.