The German Couple Beheaded for Protesting Against the Nazi

Photo by Wikipedia

Whenever we talk about Nazi Germany, the first thing that comes to mind is the concentration camps and the mass murder of the Jews.

There aren’t a lot of stories about the Nazis killing their own citizens, however, they did.

Whoever was against the Nazis and the Third Reich was an enemy and faced merciless punishments at the hands of the Nazis.

Here’s one such story.

Otto and Elise Hampel were just ordinary working-class Germans going about their lives in Germany at the time of World War II.

Otto had fought in World War I in the trenches and was now a factory worker as he was in his mid-forties, considered too old to fight. His wife, Elise, was a domestic worker and member of the National Socialist Women’s League.

Everything was going well for them until November 1940, when Elise got news of her son's murder in the German Invasion of France.

After that incident, her attitude towards the Nazis and Hitler changed. Her husband also didn’t like the Nazis very much.

So, they started handwriting postcards and secretly leaving them all over Berlin. For two years, they hand-wrote over 287 postcards and scattered them all over Berlin.

They dropped postcards into mailboxes, left others on stairwells, and threw many around public places.

Their postcards contained messages encouraging people not to cooperate with the government, to refuse to serve in the military and to refrain from donating money to Nazi organizations.

Photo by Wikipedia

Given the general attitude at the time, the Germans were in total support of their government especially after the victory in France, in 1940.

Nazi supporters collected these postcards and sent them to the Gestapo(the secret police).

At first, the Gestapo suspected it must’ve been spies from Russia, trying to spread false propaganda in Germany.

Eventually, by chance, the Hampels were identified as the culprit and quickly got arrested in October 1942.

Upon his arrest, Otto Hampel declared that he was happy with the idea of protesting against Hitler and his regime.

At the trial, Otto and Elise were both sentenced to death for ‘Wehrkraftzersetzung’ (demoralizing the Troops) and preparing for high treason.

They were both executed on April 8, 1943, at the Plötzensee Prison, Berlin by guillotine.

Writer, Hans Fallada, got a copy of their prison records and wrote a novel about their story in 1947 called Every Man Dies Alone.

Vincent Perez adapted the novel into a movie called Alone in Berlin which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2016. The movie starred Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson and actor Brendan Gleeson and was nominated for Best Foreign Trailer at the Golden Trailer Awards.

This story teaches us the lesson of courage and standing up for what you believe in, even if it means the ultimate punishment — death.