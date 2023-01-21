4 Celebrities That Were Murdered by Their Own Fans

Some people love the spotlight. While it can be cool to have millions of fans chanting your name and showing love, it can also get worse.

Below are a few celebrities whose lives were cut short by their very own fans.

John Lennon

Photo by Wikipedia

Outside of the death itself, perhaps the worst thing about John Lennon’s death at the hands of Mark David Chapman on December 8, 1980, is that it happened for virtually no reason at all.

Chapman was reportedly a Beatles fan earlier in his life, but he wasn’t truly obsessed with Lennon until Chapman himself experienced a religious awakening. And he wasn’t driven by some subliminal message he supposedly heard, but by the hypocrisy, he thought he heard in Lennon’s lyrics.

In addition to that, Chapman targeted Lennon simply because he thought killing someone famous would make him famous, too.

To that end, he approached Lennon, asked for an autograph, got it, and then came back later to shoot him dead. All because he wanted fame. He got infamy instead. We know this to be his motive because he’s admitted as much.

When up for parole for the ninth time in September 2016, he told the board that he had “a true sociopathic mind,” and that he wanted to “shoot Lennon so that he could be somebody.”

Unsurprisingly, the parole board stone-cold rejected his request for freedom, just as they had done eight times in the past.

He was up for parole again in 2018 but received his tenth rejection.

Dimebag Darrel

Photo by Wikipedia

Damageplan and former Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell, 38, was shot while performing on stage on December 8, 2004.

During the fateful show in Columbus, Ohio, a 25-year-old fan named Nathan Gale reportedly rushed the stage screaming, “You broke up Pantera!”

Then he pulled out a gun and shot Dimebag in the head. When a bouncer tried to intervene, Nathan shot him and killed him plus two other fans. He took hostage before getting killed by the police.

Nathan Gale was a diehard Pantera fan, a former football player, and U.S. Marine. Friends described him as a good guy until something snapped.

Gale reportedly began thinking that he’d penned some of Pantera’s songs — “He was off his rocker,”

One-time friend Jeramie Brey told The Columbus Dispatch, “He said they were his songs, that Pantera stole them from him and that he was going to sue them.”

What a crazy fan.

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez(Selena)

Photo by Wikipedia

Selena Quintanilla Perez, known simply as Selena was a Latina singer who had just released her first English language album “Dreaming of You.”

There was already so much buzz surrounding her new album but she didn’t live to see its monumental success.

Yolanda Saldivar was Selena’s biggest fan and even had Selena’s photos and memorabilia all over her house. She begged Selena’s family to let her start Selena’s fan club to which they accepted.

However, as time went on, she started embezzling money from the club. When Selena found out about it, Saldivar lured Selena to a Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi, with a story that she was raped.

Being her friend, Selena went to help but instead, Saldivar shot and killed her after an argument.

Saldivar is currently serving a life sentence at Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, operated by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Andres Escober

Photo by Wikipedia

Athletes make mistakes on the field all the time, which sometimes leads to their teams losing games.

However, the athlete, in this case, didn’t lose the game, he lost his life.

During the 1994 FIFA World Cup, Colombia was playing the United States and was heavily favored to win the match.

Unfortunately, Colombia’s defender, Andres Escobar was trying to block but instead dribbled the ball past his own goalkeeper.

A week after the game, Escober was partying with friends at Restaurante el Indio in Medellin when three men started shouting insults at him.

Before they knew it, the scene had escalated into deadly violence. One of the men pulled a gun and fired at Andres Escober saying “Thanks for the on-goal, you son of a bitch.”

Escober was rushed to the hospital but died 45 minutes later. The murderer, Humberto Munoz Castro, was sentenced to 42 years in prison, but was released after 11 years.

It is believed that Castro was a hitman working for the mob who had lost a lot of money betting on the match.