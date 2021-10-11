Horror at the Drive-in: a Live Action Horror Experience!

October is in full swing and I've found the perfect event to amp up your spooky season!

Have you ever been watching a scary movie and thought, man, I'd love for these monsters to be at my window right now? Well, this is the perfect event for you. The Cinema of Horrors Haunted House teams up with Treadway Events and Entertainment to bring you the Cinema of Horrors Drive-in, a live-action horror event where movie monsters come to life and scare you in your car! The haunted drive-in features over a dozen classic horror and thriller movies, including quite a few family-friendly choices (hello, Hocus Pocus!).

Located at the Clark County Event Center & Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, WA, each experience lasts around 2 hours or the length of the film, and features curated monsters with Hollywood quality make-up, as well as high-quality in-car audio. The Drive-in is 49$-69$ per car but you can save money and make sure you can get tickets by buying online in advance.

Film Schedule:

• 10/08 – Evil Dead (2013)

• 10/09 – Cabin in The Woods (2011)

• 10/10 – The Devil's Rejects (2005)

• 10/14 – Insidious (2010)

• 10/15 – Get Out (2017)

• 10/16 – Sinister (2012)

• 10/17 – The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

• 10/21 – Beetlejuice (1988) – Family Night!

• 10/22 – Child's Play (1988)

• 10/23 – A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)

• 10/24 – Halloweentown (1998)– Family Night! • 10/28 – Hocus Pocus (1993) – Family Night!

• 10/29 – IT Chapter 2 (2019)

• 10/30 – Scream (1996)

• 10/31 – Halloween (1978)

Food vendors will be available for drinks and snacks during the duration of the movie, but watch out for monsters on the way! Since everyone has their own car, this is the perfect covid-friendly event, so get ready for a unique Halloween show that you'll never forget. Are you as excited as I am? If you've been to anything like this before, I want to hear about it in the comments!

