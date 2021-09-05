Rose City Comic-Con https://rosecitycomiccon.com/

After a 2 year hiatus for obvious reasons, the Rose City Comic-Con returns to the Oregon Convention Center with a star-studded list of guests and panels that is sure to delight the geek in your life. Running from Friday, Sept. 10th to Sunday, Sept. 12th, you can purchase tickets for individual days or for the whole weekend.

Although the focus of this event is comics and the artists and writers that create them, Rose City Comic-con features something for everyone.

For our authors and avid readers, there is a plethora of dedicated programming and panels including but not limited to:

Painting It Differently: The Art Of Storytelling

Laugh it up – Adding Humor to our Writing

The Fandom that Lived, a helpful discussion about belonging to a fandom with a problematic creator, on Saturday.

For the cosplay lovers out there, there will be a brand new cosplay area in the Ginkoberry Lobby complete with themed backdrops for photo-ops in your costume, a repair area in case anything comes loose, and a meeting place with your favorite professional cosplayers! Plus there's a cosplay competition hosted by Mikal Mosley.

The Rose City Comic-con is also known to be a Pop Culture con so T.V. and Movies also be well represented. Here's your chance to meet an amazing selection of your favorite celebrities. This list includes such fan favorites as:

Carl Weathers in The Mandalorian https://www.imdb.com

Carl Weathers, famed for his portrayal of Apollo Creed in Rocky, parts in Predator, and, most recently, The Mandalorian.



Christina Ricci https://www.imdb.com

Christina Ricci is one of the more iconic teen stars of the 90s. She's best known for the part of Wednesday Adams in Adam's Family Values as well as Casper, Now and Then, and Sleepy Hollow.

Billy Boyd https://www.imdb.com

Billy Boyd of Lord of the Rings fame also joins the list of celebrities available for photo ops. He's best known as Pippin from LOTR and from Lost.

Tickets do not include fees for photo-ops and autographs, and you WILL want to check out the amazing list of celebrities you can meet.

After so long without, I know we're all excited to finally get to a Comic-con, and Rose City is stepping up the precautions. Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 72 hours are required for entry, and masks must be worn in all areas of the event unless actively eating or drinking.

